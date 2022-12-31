Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 31, 2022 / 3:00 AM / Updated Dec. 31, 2018 at 1:07 PM

On This Day: Roberto Clemente, 4 others die in plane crash

On Dec. 31, 1972, Pittsburgh Pirates great Roberto Clemente and four other people died in a plane crash en route to deliver supplies to Nicaragua.

By UPI Staff
1/5
Pittsburgh Pirates fans look at the engravings at the Roberto Clemente statue next to the center field gate at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on October 1, 2013. On December 31, 1973, Pittsburgh Pirates great Roberto Clemente and died in a plane crash en route to deliver supplies to earthquake-stricken Nicaragua. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/91c60d966aad2aa3969ddb737592c162/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Pittsburgh Pirates fans look at the engravings at the Roberto Clemente statue next to the center field gate at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on October 1, 2013. On December 31, 1973, Pittsburgh Pirates great Roberto Clemente and died in a plane crash en route to deliver supplies to earthquake-stricken Nicaragua. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1862, the Union ironclad ship USS Monitor sank off Cape Hatteras, N.C., during a storm. Sixteen members of the crew were lost.

Advertisement

In 1879, Thomas Edison gave the first public demonstration of his incandescent lamp -- in Menlo Park, N.J.

In 1929, Guy Lombardo and his Royal Canadians did their first New Year's Eve broadcast from the Roosevelt Grill in New York City.

In 1947, America's favorite Western movie couple, singing cowboy Roy Rogers and co-star Dale Evans, were married.

UPI File Photo

In 1968, the Soviet Union tested its supersonic airliner, the TU-144, months before the Anglo-French Concorde.

In 1972, Pittsburgh Pirates great Roberto Clemente and four other people died in a cargo plane crash en route to deliver supplies to earthquake-stricken Nicaragua. The plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean shortly after takeoff from Puerto Rico.

In 1983, the court-ordered breakup of the American Telephone and Telegraph Co. took effect.

In 1983, a bloodless military coup overthrew Nigerian President Shehu Shagari's government, replacing him with Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari.

Advertisement

In 1985, fire broke out on a chartered DC-3 aircraft and it crashed in northeastern Texas, killing rock singer Rick Nelson, his fiancee and five band members.

In 1988, the Chicago Bears defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 20-12 in the so-called "Fog Bowl," when thick fog shrouded Chicago's Soldier Field.

In 1994, Russian forces launched a full air and ground attack on Grozny, the capital city of the rebel republic of Chechnya.

In 1997, the Algerian government announced that more than 400 people had been massacred by Islamic extremists during the last nine days of December.

In 1999, Panama assumed full control of the Panama Canal.

In 1999, Boris Yeltsin resigned as president of Russia, leaving Vladimir Putin acting president.

UPI File Photo

In 2004, authorities in Buenos Aires reported at least 175 deaths and hundreds of injuries in a fire at a crowded nightclub. A government official said, "Only two exits were open; the others were tied up with wire. These young people were doomed in a death trap."

Advertisement

In 2006, Romania and Bulgaria joined the European Union, increasing its membership to 27 countries.

In 2014, Beji Caid Essebsi becomes Tunisia's first freely elected president. The country's Parliament ousted him 18 months later with a vote of no confidence.

In 2019, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission in China first reported a cluster of cases of pneumonia. Epidemiologists later identified the cause of the diseases as a novel coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic killed more than 1.7 million people across the globe in 2019.

In 2020, the historic Brexit trade agreement with the European Union entered legal force in Britain just hours before the official end of the transition period.

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Roberto Clemente honored on stamp UPI Archives: Statue dedicated to Clemente

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
Top News // 46 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
On Dec. 31, 1972, Pittsburgh Pirates great Roberto Clemente and four other people died in a plane crash en route to deliver supplies to Nicaragua.
Pioneering journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pioneering journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Barbara Walters, the pioneering broadcast journalist who was the first female anchor on an evening news program, died Friday. She was 93.
Former software engineer charged for theft scheme inspired by 'Office Space' film
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former software engineer charged for theft scheme inspired by 'Office Space' film
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A former Seattle software engineer has been charged with theft for a scheme to steal more than $300,000 from the online shopping company Zulily that was inspired by the 1999 black comedy film "Office Space."
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate ordered held for 30 days in Romania after arrest
World News // 7 hours ago
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate ordered held for 30 days in Romania after arrest
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Controversial influencer Andrew Tate was ordered to be held in pre-trial detention for 30 days after his arrest in Romania on allegations of organized crime, rape and human trafficking.
U.S. considers sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine
World News // 9 hours ago
U.S. considers sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The United States is considering sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine as part of a further package of military support.
28-year-old grad student charged in murder of four Idaho college students
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
28-year-old grad student charged in murder of four Idaho college students
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, authorities said Friday.
U.S., allies killed 686 ISIS suspects in Iraq and Syria this year, military says
World News // 11 hours ago
U.S., allies killed 686 ISIS suspects in Iraq and Syria this year, military says
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. forces and their allies killed 686 ISIS suspects and detained 374 in Iraq and Syria this year, U.S. Central Command said Thursday.
Northeastern U.S. to ring in New Year with rain, fog
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Northeastern U.S. to ring in New Year with rain, fog
Although the weather won't be as tumultuous in the eastern United States for New Year's Eve when compared to Christmas Eve, a warm storm will bring wet and foggy conditions.
India bars Marion Biotech from making drugs after cough syrup deaths in Uzbekistan
World News // 12 hours ago
India bars Marion Biotech from making drugs after cough syrup deaths in Uzbekistan
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Indian Ministry of Health has barred Marion Biotech from producing drugs after 18 children died in Uzbekistan after consuming a cough syrup manufactured by the company.
White House antitrust adviser Tim Wu to step down
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
White House antitrust adviser Tim Wu to step down
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Tim Wu, a tech expert and law professor who has been advising the White House on tech and competition policy, will step down from his role next week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Riverside County deputy shot dead after car stop in California
Riverside County deputy shot dead after car stop in California
28-year-old grad student charged in murder of four Idaho college students
28-year-old grad student charged in murder of four Idaho college students
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania for human trafficking allegations
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania for human trafficking allegations
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate ordered held for 30 days in Romania after arrest
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate ordered held for 30 days in Romania after arrest
4 presumed dead after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
4 presumed dead after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement