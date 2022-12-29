Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 29, 2022 / 3:00 AM / Updated Dec. 29, 2018 at 11:17 AM

On This Day: Patriots first NFL team to have 16-0 regular season

On Dec. 29, 2007, the New England Patriots became the first NFL team to finish the regular season with a 16-0 record.

By UPI Staff
1/4
On December 29, 2007, the New England Patriots became the first NFL team to finish the regular season with a 16-0 record. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0921830b8d57e275a177ee02aacaac7f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
On December 29, 2007, the New England Patriots became the first NFL team to finish the regular season with a 16-0 record. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1170, Anglican churchman/politician Thomas Becket was killed at Britain's Canterbury Cathedral.

Advertisement

In 1845, Texas was admitted into the United States as the 28th state.

In 1848, gaslights were installed at the White House for the first time.

In 1851, the first chapter of the Young Men's Christian Association -- the YMCA -- opened in Boston.

In 1890, more than 200 Lakota men, women and children were massacred by the U.S. 7th Cavalry at Wounded Knee Creek, S.D.

File Photo courtesy of Northwestern Photo Co./Wikimedia

In 1940, London had its most devastating air raid when Germans firebombed the city.

In 1975, a terrorist bomb exploded at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, killing 11 people and injuring 75.

In 1983, the United States announced its withdrawal from UNESCO, charging the U.N. cultural and scientific organization was biased against Western nations.

In 1989, playwright Vaclav Havel was sworn in as the first non-communist president of Czechoslovakia since 1948.

Advertisement

File Photo by Sean Gallup/UPI

In 1992, a Cuban airliner was hijacked to Miami as part of a mass defection. Forty-eight of the 53 people aboard sought and were granted political asylum.

In 2007, the New England Patriots became the first NFL team to finish the regular season with a 16-0 record. Quarterback Tom Brady also set the record for most touchdown passes in a season at 50, a record broken in 2013 by Peyton Manning.

In 2016, the Obama administration announced the expulsion of 25 Russian diplomats and news sanctions as punishment for meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

In 2020, the Milwaukee Bucks made an NBA-record 29 three-pointers to lead the team to a 47-point triumph over the Miami Heat.

File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Read More

UPI Archives: Brady, Moss set NFL records UPI Archives: Super Bowl ticket prices reach new highs

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022
On Dec. 29, 2007, the New England Patriots became the first NFL team to finish the regular season with a 16-0 record.
Uzbekistan blames India-made cough syrup for deaths of 18 children
World News // 3 hours ago
Uzbekistan blames India-made cough syrup for deaths of 18 children
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- At least 18 children have died in Uzbekistan after the country's health ministry claims they consumed Doc-1 Max cough syrup, manufactured by Marion Biotech in India.
Twitter experiences worldwide service interruptions
World News // 5 hours ago
Twitter experiences worldwide service interruptions
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Twitter experienced widespread global outages Wednesday night as users reported error messages and trouble logging in to the social media platform, according to web outages monitor Down Detector.
ExxonMobil sues EU to block energy windfall tax
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
ExxonMobil sues EU to block energy windfall tax
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- ExxonMobil is suing the European Union over the bloc's new windfall tax on oil groups, arguing Brussels exceeded its legal authority over what the U.S. oil firm called a "counterproductive" measure.
Western New York winter storm death toll reaches 37
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Western New York winter storm death toll reaches 37
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- While western New Yorkers continue to dig out of the deadly winter storm that slammed nearly the entire country in the past week, the death toll continues to rise.
Bankman-Fried case reassigned to judge in Trump defamation suit
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Bankman-Fried case reassigned to judge in Trump defamation suit
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The fraud and money laundering case against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was reassigned to a new judge after the formerly appointed judge recused herself over a possible conflict of interest.
Rep. Jamie Raskin diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma; in treatment
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Rep. Jamie Raskin diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma; in treatment
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, of Maryland, announced Wednesday he has been diagnosed with a curable form of cancer, saying he plans to continue serving in the House while he undergoes treatment.
Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes as carrier cancels more flights Thursday
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes as carrier cancels more flights Thursday
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines has apologized for canceling thousands of flights, including 60% of its flights Wednesday and another 60% Thursday, as the airline works to recover from an operations meltdown following winter weather.
Israel's new government to promote West Bank annexation
World News // 9 hours ago
Israel's new government to promote West Bank annexation
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Ahead of Thursday's anticipated swearing in of Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu's new government in Israel, an agreement submitted to the Knesset on Wednesday promotes annexing parts of the occupied West Bank.
Nassau County DA investigating Rep.-elect George Santos over false resume claims
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Nassau County DA investigating Rep.-elect George Santos over false resume claims
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A prosecutor in New York is launching an investigation into House Rep.-elect George Santos after he admitted to misleading the public about his credentials ahead of his midterm election victory.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College student who went missing on graduation day found dead in Texas
College student who went missing on graduation day found dead in Texas
Plane carrying family of Iranian soccer player diverted by authorities
Plane carrying family of Iranian soccer player diverted by authorities
Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake
Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake
President Joe Biden and family land in Virgin Islands for New Year
President Joe Biden and family land in Virgin Islands for New Year
Missing 20-year-old found dead on Christmas night
Missing 20-year-old found dead on Christmas night
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement