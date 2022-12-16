Trending
On This Day: Pakistan surrenders in war with Bangladesh

On Dec. 16, 1971, Pakistan's military surrendered in a war with India and the Bengali population, which wanted independence. The surrender established Bangladesh as a separate country.

By UPI Staff
Pakistan's Lt. Gen. A.A.K. Niazi (sitting, center) signs the Pakistani Instrument of Surrender under the gaze of Indian Lt. Gen. Jagjit Singh Aurora (sitting, left) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on December 16, 1971. The ceremony marked the end of the Bangladesh Liberation War, giving Bangladesh independence. Also attending are, standing, from left, Vice Adm. Krishnan, Air Marshal Dwan, Lt. Gen Sagat Singh, Maj. Gen. JFR Jacob and Flt. Lt. Krishnamurthy. Sitting, right, is Surojit Sen, a newscaster from All India Radio. File Photo courtesy of the <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:1971_Instrument_of_Surrender.jpg" target="_blank">Indian Navy</a>
Pakistan's Lt. Gen. A.A.K. Niazi (sitting, center) signs the Pakistani Instrument of Surrender under the gaze of Indian Lt. Gen. Jagjit Singh Aurora (sitting, left) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on December 16, 1971. The ceremony marked the end of the Bangladesh Liberation War, giving Bangladesh independence. Also attending are, standing, from left, Vice Adm. Krishnan, Air Marshal Dwan, Lt. Gen Sagat Singh, Maj. Gen. JFR Jacob and Flt. Lt. Krishnamurthy. Sitting, right, is Surojit Sen, a newscaster from All India Radio. File Photo courtesy of the Indian Navy

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1773, about 50 American patriots, protesting the British tax on tea, dumped 342 chests of it into Boston harbor in what became known as the "Boston Tea Party."

In 1835, a fire swept New York City, razing 600 buildings and causing $20 million damage.

In 1893, Anton Dvorak's "New World Symphony" premiered at New York's Carnegie Hall.

In 1907, America's "Great White Fleet" set out on its year-long circumnavigation of the globe on the order of President Theodore Roosevelt.

In 1913, British actor Charles Chaplin reported to work at Keystone Studios in Hollywood, launching a legendary film career. The entertainer came to be known for his trademark hat and cane.

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

In 1944, Germany launched a counteroffensive in World War II that became known as the Battle of the Bulge.

In 1960, 131 people were killed in the collision of two planes over foggy New York Harbor.

In 1971, Pakistan's military surrendered in a war with India and the Bengali population, which wanted independence. The surrender established Bangladesh as a separate country.

In 1978, Cleveland, Ohio defaulted on its financial obligations, the first American city to do so since the Great Depression.

In 1989, Walter LeRoy Moody sent his first of four pipe bombs in a waves of attacks that killed two people. His first bomb killed federal judge Robert Vance at his home in Alabama.

In 1991, the U.N. General Assembly repealed a resolution equating Zionism with racism. It had been a major stumbling block in achieving peace in the Middle East.

In 1998, U.S. and British jet fighters began a four-night campaign of bombing more than 100 Iraqi military targets in what was called Operation Desert Fox. The long-threatened action came after the allies concluded Iraq wouldn't cooperate with U.N. weapons inspectors.

File Photo by Ian Wagreich/UPI

In 2008, the U.N. Security Council adopted its first resolution on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process in five years, calling on both sides to step up efforts for a lasting peace and stating that U.S.-brokered talks were "irreversible."

In 2010, Larry King taped his last episode of Larry King Live after 25 years on CNN.

In 2014, Taliban militants attacked a school in Peshawar, Pakistan, killing more than 140 people, mostly children.

In 2020, a 9-year-old British girl who died of an asthma attack in 2013 became the first person in the world to have air pollution listed as a cause of death on their death certificate.

In 2021, Super Typhoon Rai, also known as Odette, made landfall in the Philippines. It would go on to kill more than 400 people and cause more than $1 billion in damage.

File Photo courtesy of OVP/EPA-EFE

