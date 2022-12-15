Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 15, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Leaning Tower of Pisa reopens after restoration

On Dec. 15, 2001, the leaning Tower of Pisa reopened after a decadelong restoration effort.

By UPI Staff
1/6
Honor guards in historical costumes pass by the Leaning Tower of Pisa on December 15, 2001, after the tower's re-opening to the public. File Photo by Franco Silvi/EPA/ANSA
Honor guards in historical costumes pass by the Leaning Tower of Pisa on December 15, 2001, after the tower's re-opening to the public. File Photo by Franco Silvi/EPA/ANSA

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1791, the Bill of Rights, comprising the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution, took effect.

Advertisement

In 1890, Sioux Indian leader Sitting Bull was killed in a skirmish with U.S. soldiers along the Grand River in South Dakota.

In 1939, the film version of Gone with the Wind premiered in Atlanta.

In 1945, U.S. Gen. Douglas MacArthur ordered an end to state Shintoism in Japan, a key belief of which was that the emperor was a divine being. Because the U.S. government supported freedom of religion, though, it did not place an outright ban on the religion.

In 1961, Adolf Eichmann, the Nazi SS officer regarded as the architect of the World War II Holocaust, was condemned to death by an Israeli war crimes tribunal.

File Photo courtesy of the National Photo Collection of Israel

In 1973, John Paul Getty III is found alive at a gas station outside of Naples, Italy, more than four months after he was kidnapped.

Advertisement

In 1973, the American Psychiatric Association reversed its longstanding position and declared that being gay isn't a mental illness.

In 1990, in a landmark right-to-die case, a Missouri judge cleared the way for the parents of Nancy Cruzan to remove their daughter from life-support systems.

In 1992, Salvadorans celebrated the formal end to their country's 12-year civil war.

In 1993, British Prime Minister John Major and Irish Prime Minister Albert Reynolds issued a "framework for lasting peace" in Northern Ireland.

In 1997, 85 people were killed in the crash of a Tajik Airlines charter jetliner in the United Arab Emirates.

In 2001, the leaning Tower of Pisa reopened after a decadelong restoration effort.

In 2011, the United States formally ended its long military mission in Iraq in a solemn ceremony at Baghdad's international airport. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta declared the war was over. It had begun in 2003.

File Photo by Dale Greer/U.S. Air Force

In 2014, Man Haron Monis took 18 people hostage inside a Lindt Cafe in Sydney, Australia. The standoff, which lasted 16 hours, finally ended when police raided the cafe the next morning. Monis and two hostages died in the ordeal.

Advertisement

In 2017, 16-year-old Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi was recorded slapping and kicking an Israeli soldier in the West Bank after forces shot her younger cousin the head for throwing rocks. She was arrested days later and sentenced to eight months in prison.

File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Restored Leaning Tower safe for centuries UPI Archives: Pisa not the only tower that leans

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022
Top News // 46 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022
On Dec. 15, 2001, the leaning Tower of Pisa reopened after a decadelong restoration effort.
Drought emergency declared for Southern California
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Drought emergency declared for Southern California
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Officials have declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, warning millions of residents that water conservation measures could become mandatory if conditions don't improve.
Allies, ex-rivals praise Pelosi as official House speaker portrait unveiled
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Allies, ex-rivals praise Pelosi as official House speaker portrait unveiled
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The official portrait of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was unveiled as both allies and former rivals praised the first woman elected to hold the gavel for the accomplishments she's achieved in her career.
Academy Mortgage to pay U.S. $38.5M in False Claims Act settlement
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Academy Mortgage to pay U.S. $38.5M in False Claims Act settlement
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Academy Mortgage Corporation has agreed to pay $38.5 million to settle a False Claims Act lawsuit that claimed the mortgage company improperly underwrote mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration.
EV battery recycling startup to build $3.5B factory in South Carolina
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
EV battery recycling startup to build $3.5B factory in South Carolina
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Electric vehicle battery recycling startup, Redwood Materials, announced plans Wednesday to break ground on a $3.5 billion factory in South Carolina early next year.
House passes stopgap spending bill amid negotiations on omnibus deal
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House passes stopgap spending bill amid negotiations on omnibus deal
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- House lawmakers on Wednesday voted to extend funding one week to award leadership more time to finish hashing out a $1.7 trillion spending package for the next fiscal year.
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Mississippi executed Thomas Loden on Wednesday for the 2000 rape and killing of 16-year-old Leesa Gray.
Floods, landslides kill more than 120 in Kinshasa
World News // 6 hours ago
Floods, landslides kill more than 120 in Kinshasa
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Floods and landslides in the Congolese capital of Kinshasa, have killed more than 120 people following torrential rains.
Eggo criminally charged for releasing ammonia from San Jose plant in 2021
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Eggo criminally charged for releasing ammonia from San Jose plant in 2021
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Leading frozen waffle-maker the Eggo Company was fined $85,000 for releasing a large amount of ammonia from its plant in San Jose, Calif., then failing to report it.
2 Mississippi police officers killed by gunfire in incident at hotel
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
2 Mississippi police officers killed by gunfire in incident at hotel
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Two police officers were killed in the parking lot of a Mississippi Motel 6 early Wednesday morning when a woman opened fire on them before killing herself.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. launches Space Force in South Korea to deter North Korean missile threats
U.S. launches Space Force in South Korea to deter North Korean missile threats
U.S. charges 7 with smuggling U.S military, dual-use tech to Russia
U.S. charges 7 with smuggling U.S military, dual-use tech to Russia
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
Biden calls for assault gun ban in 10th anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting
Biden calls for assault gun ban in 10th anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commutes all 17 state death sentences
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commutes all 17 state death sentences
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement