Dec. 9, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Senate report on CIA calls torture tactics 'deeply flawed'

On Dec. 9, 2014, a U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee report said the CIA's interrogation of terror suspects after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks was more brutal than it told the White House or public. The so-called "CIA torture report" called CIA tactics "deeply flawed."

By UPI Staff
1/6
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks to reporters after delivering a speech on the Senate Intelligence Committee's report on the CIA's interrogation techniques in the U.S. Capitol on December 9, 2014. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1907, the first Christmas Seals to raise money to fight tuberculosis went on sale in the post office in Wilmington, Del.

In 1955, two weeks of bloody student uprisings against President Fulgencio Batista appeared to follow the pattern of the student riots that deposed Cuban Dictator Gerardo Machado 22 years ago. Batista would remain in power four more years before losing power to Fidel Castro.

In 1974, White House aide John Ehrlichman's Watergate trial began in which he testified that U.S. President Richard Nixon was responsible for a coverup.

UPI File Photo

In 1987, the First Palestinian Intifada against Israeli occupation in Gaza and the West Bank. Palestinians protested and rioted after an Israeli Defense Forces truck struck a civilian vehicle, killing four Palestinians.

In 1990, Lech Walesa won Poland's first direct presidential vote.

In 1992, British Prime Minister John Major announced the formal separation of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

In 1992, some 1,700 U.S. Marines landed in Somalia to secure the airfield, port and U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu and restore order to the conflict- and famine-stricken country.

In 2002, United Airlines, which said it was losing $22 million a day, filed for bankruptcy.

File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

In 2008, federal agents arrested Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich on corruption charges in a scheme involving the sale of Illinois' open Senate seat vacated by President-elect Barack Obama.

In 2017, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared that the country's forces completely liberated the nation from the Islamic State militant group.

In 2019, the volcano on New Zealand's Whakaari Island -- also known as White Island -- erupted, killing 22 people and injuring another 25.

In 2021, former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who found fame with a TLC series about his large family, 19 Kids and Counting, was convicted on two criminal counts for receiving and possessing child pornography. In May 2022, he was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.

File Photo courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office

UPI Almanac for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022
