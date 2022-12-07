Trending
Dec. 7, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Japan attacks Pearl Harbor

By UPI Staff
Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan attend 'Little Women' premiere in NYC
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1787, Delaware became the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

In 1909, Leo Baekeland patented the process for making Bakelite, giving birth to the modern plastics industry.

In 1941, Japan launched a sneak attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, catapulting the United States into World War II. The attack killed 2,403 people, wounded hundreds, destroyed 188 planes and crippled the U.S. Pacific Fleet. The following day, President Franklin D. Roosevelt called Dec. 7 "a date which will live in infamy."

In 1972, Apollo 17 was launched on the last scheduled manned mission to the moon. Astronauts Eugene Cernan and Jack Schmitt left a commemorative plaque on the lunar surface as they left.

File Photo courtesy of NASA

In 1975, Indonesia invaded East Timor after the latter declared itself a democratic republic in the wake of Portugal's departure from the island. More than 100,000 East Timorese died in the conflict, most of whom were civilians placed in internment camps or killed by the Indonesian military.

In 1982, the first execution by lethal injection took place at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas.

In 1987, Mikhail Gorbachev became the first Soviet leader to officially visit the United States since 1973.

In 1988, an estimated 25,000 people died in a powerful earthquake in Armenia.

In 1992, the destruction of a 16th-century mosque by militant Hindus touched off five days of violence across India that left more than 1,100 people dead.

In 1993, U.S. Energy Secretary Hazel O'Leary revealed the United States had conducted 204 underground nuclear tests from 1963 to 1990 without informing the public.

In 1993, Colin Ferguson opened fire on a New York commuter train, killing six people and injuring 19 others. The shooter, who was from Jamaica, blamed his hatred of white people.

In 2004, Hamid Karzai was sworn in as Afghanistan's first popularly elected president.

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

In 2016, a 6.5-magnitude earthquake rattled Indonesia's Aceh province, killing nearly 100 people.

In 2016, a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft crashed near Islamabad, killing 48 people. Among the dead was pop-star-turned-Muslim-cleric Junaid Jamshed.

In 2020, the International Olympic Committee announced that break dancing would be added to the medal events program at the 2024 Paris Games.

File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

Latest Headlines

Juul settles thousands of lawsuits for undisclosed amount
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Juul settles thousands of lawsuits for undisclosed amount
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Juul Labs has agreed to settle more than 5,000 lawsuits filed against it in Northern California, the embattled e-cigarette maker said Tuesday night, as the company has been accused of marketing its products to minors.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022
U.S. accuses Iran patrol boat of harassing its vessels in Strait of Hormuz
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. accuses Iran patrol boat of harassing its vessels in Strait of Hormuz
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The United States is accusing Iran of harassing its Navy ships as they transited the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week.
San Francisco cancels killer police robots after backlash
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
San Francisco cancels killer police robots after backlash
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- San Francisco has shelved its plans for killer police robots, as city supervisors voted down the controversial policy Tuesday following widespread criticism
Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia run-off; Dems secure Senate majority
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia run-off; Dems secure Senate majority
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a close run-off election for Georgia's remaining Senate seat.
Volcanic activity increases worldwide
World News // 5 hours ago
Volcanic activity increases worldwide
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Geologists are seeing an increase in volcanic activity across the globe, with continuing eruptions for Hawaii's Mauna Loa and Kilauea, Indonesia's Mount Semeru, Italy's Stromboli and Japan's Sakurajima.
Federal judge dismisses case against Saudi crown prince for Khashoggi killing
World News // 6 hours ago
Federal judge dismisses case against Saudi crown prince for Khashoggi killing
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not face any charges for his alleged role in the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi after a federal judge dismissed the case against him.
Report: World's poorest nations' debt service payments surge 35%
World News // 6 hours ago
Report: World's poorest nations' debt service payments surge 35%
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The debt service payments of the world's poorest nations surged 35% this year compared to 2021, the World Bank said Tuesday, warning it is diverting scarce resources from investments.
Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez sentenced in fraud case
World News // 7 hours ago
Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez sentenced in fraud case
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Vice President and former President of Argentina Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was sentenced to six years in prison for her role in a $1 billion fraud scheme.
Labor board says Apple violated Labor Relations Act in Atlanta store
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Labor board says Apple violated Labor Relations Act in Atlanta store
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Apple strong-armed employees at its store in Atlanta's Cumberland Mall to quell talks of unionization, according to the National Labor Relations Board.
Trending Stories

Volcanic activity increases worldwide
Oklahoma man charged with killing 4 cyclists, dismembering their bodies
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
U.S. government lowers oil price forecast, with caveats
