Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 4, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Italian jury convicts Amanda Knox of murder

On Dec. 4, 2009, an Italian jury found U.S. exchange student Amanda Knox and her Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, guilty of murdering her roommate, Meredith Kercher. Knox and Sollecito were acquitted in 2011.

By UPI Staff
1/5
Amanda Knox appears during a news conference held at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on October 4, 2011. On December 4, 2009, an Italian jury found Knox and her Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, guilty of murdering her roommate. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/909d2cf9c91dafb13b0e939992900e67/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Amanda Knox appears during a news conference held at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on October 4, 2011. On December 4, 2009, an Italian jury found Knox and her Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, guilty of murdering her roommate. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1881, the Los Angeles Times published its first edition.

Advertisement

In 1918, President Woodrow Wilson became the first sitting U.S. president to travel to Europe. He lead the U.S. delegation to a peace conference ending World War I.

In 1942, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered liquidation of the Works Projects Administration, created during the Great Depression to provide work for the unemployed. The WPA was originally called the Works Progress Administration.

In 1954, the first Burger King fast-food restaurant opened -- in Miami.

File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

In 1969, Chicago police killed two members of the Black Panthers -- Mark Clark and Fred Hampton -- in what officials described as a gun fight. An investigation later determined police falsified their report and fired about 100 bullets compared to one from the two men. All charges against the police were dismissed.

In 1971, India joined East Pakistan in its war for independence from West Pakistan. East Pakistan became the republic of Bangladesh.

Advertisement

In 1991, American Terry Anderson was freed by his pro-Iranian captors after six years.

In 1992, President George H.W. Bush ordered U.S. troops into Somalia.

In 1997, health officials in Europe voted to ban most forms of advertising of tobacco beginning in four to five years.

File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

In 2006, John Bolton resigned as U.S. envoy to the United Nations. He had been a harsh critic of U.N. bureaucracy.

In 2009, an Italian jury found U.S. exchange student Amanda Knox and her Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, guilty of murdering her roommate, Meredith Kercher. Knox and Sollecito were acquitted in 2011.

In 2012, Newark, N.J., Mayor Cory Booker, responding to a challenge to survive on food stamps, began a week of spending less than $5 a day on food -- posting his grocery receipts on Facebook and Twitter. "This is hard," said Booker, who became a U.S. senator in 2013.

In 2019, a Gambian-based boat carrying about 150 migrants heading for the Canary Islands sank as it approached Mauritania, killing at least 58 people.

Advertisement

Read More

UPI Archives: Amanda Knox, exonerated of murder, returns to Italy UPI Archives: EU court orders Italy to pay Amanda Knox damages

Latest Headlines

Georgia man arrested for allegedly shooting teen worker on Raphael Warnock campaign
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Georgia man arrested for allegedly shooting teen worker on Raphael Warnock campaign
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A Georgia man has been arrested after he allegedly shot a 15-year-old teen who was volunteering to canvas for Raphael Warnock's campaign in his runoff election for the U.S. Senate.
Poland seeks restitution of 'stolen' Kandinsky painting sold at German auction for $400K
World News // 3 hours ago
Poland seeks restitution of 'stolen' Kandinsky painting sold at German auction for $400K
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Poland's Ministry of Culture and Natural Heritage said it will take legal action and seek restitution after a Wassily Kandinsky painting allegedly stolen from the National Museum in Warsaw was sold at a German auction.
WATCH: U.S. Geological Survey adds livestream, new webcam views of Hawaii's Mauna Loa eruption
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
WATCH: U.S. Geological Survey adds livestream, new webcam views of Hawaii's Mauna Loa eruption
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Geological Survey on Saturday announced that it has added several new webcam views and a livestream of the eruption of Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano.
Trump calls for 'termination' of the U.S. Constitution in Truth Social post
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump calls for 'termination' of the U.S. Constitution in Truth Social post
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday called for the "termination" of U.S. rules and regulations, "even those found in the Constitution."
Just Stop Oil activists protest in London against high energy bills
World News // 8 hours ago
Just Stop Oil activists protest in London against high energy bills
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Just Stop Oil protestors continued their demonstrations on Saturday, tucking themselves into bed displays at Harrods in London to protest Britain's high energy bills.
Kremlin rejects EU's $60 price cap on Russian oil
World News // 11 hours ago
Kremlin rejects EU's $60 price cap on Russian oil
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The Kremlin on Saturday rejected an agreement by the European Union and other advanced economies placing a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil exports.
French rail strike causes widespread weekend train cancelations
World News // 11 hours ago
French rail strike causes widespread weekend train cancelations
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- France's state state-owned railway company says it has canceled more than half of its scheduled trips this weekend due to a nationwide strike by rail conductors.
Jonathan the tortoise, oldest living land creature, celebrates 190th birthday
World News // 12 hours ago
Jonathan the tortoise, oldest living land creature, celebrates 190th birthday
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A Seychelles giant tortoise named Jonathan, recognized as the world's oldest living land animal. is celebrating what is estimated to be his 190th birthday this weekend on the island of St. Helena.
Australian energy worker killed in dog attack while reading meters
World News // 12 hours ago
Australian energy worker killed in dog attack while reading meters
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A man reading meters for Australian energy company Energex was killed after being attacked by multiple dogs while working on Saturday, officials said.
Ukrainian police foil attempt to steal Banksy mural
World News // 12 hours ago
Ukrainian police foil attempt to steal Banksy mural
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Eight people who attempted to steal a mural by graffiti artist Banksy off the wall of a war-torn building in the Ukrainian city of Hostomel have been arrested, officials said Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Body of missing Texas girl found; Fedex driver charged with murder
Body of missing Texas girl found; Fedex driver charged with murder
Trump calls for 'termination' of the U.S. Constitution in Truth Social post
Trump calls for 'termination' of the U.S. Constitution in Truth Social post
Looted art, artifacts seized by Manhattan DA were recovered from home of The Met trustee
Looted art, artifacts seized by Manhattan DA were recovered from home of The Met trustee
Tampa police chief placed on leave after golf cart traffic stop
Tampa police chief placed on leave after golf cart traffic stop
WATCH: U.S. Geological Survey adds livestream, new webcam views of Hawaii's Mauna Loa eruption
WATCH: U.S. Geological Survey adds livestream, new webcam views of Hawaii's Mauna Loa eruption
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement