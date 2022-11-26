Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 26, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: NASA launches Curiosity rover to look for life on Mars

On Nov. 26, 2011, the United States launched an Atlas V rocket to look for life on Mars. Aboard was the rover Curiosity, which would explore the planet, searching for signs of life.

By UPI Staff
1/4
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launches NASA's Mars Science Laboratory from Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on November 26, 2011. File Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/37951a0c81a30783890e198ace4f61ef/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launches NASA's Mars Science Laboratory from Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on November 26, 2011. File Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1789, U.S. President George Washington declared Nov. 26, 1789, to be Thanksgiving Day. It was the first U.S. holiday by presidential proclamation.

Advertisement

In 1842, the University of Notre Dame was founded in South Bend, Ind.

In 1922, in Egypt's Valley of the Kings, British archaeologists Howard Carter and George Carnarvon became the first humans to enter King Tutankhamen's treasure-laden tomb in more than 3,000 years.

UPI File Photo

In 1941, U.S. Secretary of State Cordell Hull submitted U.S. proposals to Japanese peace envoys in Washington.

In 1948, the first commercial Polaroid camera was sold. The inventor of the device and founder of Polaroid Corp., Edwin H. Land, obtained some 533 patents before his death in 1991.

In 1956, bandleader Tommy Dorsey died at age 51. His records sold more than 110 million copies.

In 1965, France launched a satellite into space, becoming the world's third space power after the United States and the Soviet Union.

Advertisement

In 1984, the United States and Iraq restored diplomatic relations, ending a 17-year break.

In 2001, a three-day Afghanistan prison revolt claimed the life of a CIA operative, Johnny Michael Spann, 32, a former U.S. Marine captain. His was the first U.S. combat death in the war.

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

In 2005, a 67-year-old textile tycoon in India, Vijaypat Singhania, set the world record for the highest flight in a hot-air balloon, reaching 69,852 feet over Mumbai.

In 2008, militants launched a series of coordinated attacks on Mumbai landmarks and commercial hubs popular with foreign tourists. More than 170 people died and about 300 were injured in the three-day siege.

In 2011, the United States launched an Atlas V rocket to look for life on Mars. Aboard was the rover Curiosity, which would explore the planet, searching for signs of life.

In 2020, a Turkish court handed down life sentences to hundreds of people charged in a failed 2016 coup attempt to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Advertisement

File Photo by Eduardo Munoz/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Watch as NASA's rover "Curiosity" lands on Mars [UPDATED] UPI Archives: Mars rover sees organic molecules in soil

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
Top News // 20 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
On Nov. 26, 2011, the United States launched an Atlas V rocket to look for life on Mars.
'Squid Game' star Oh Yeong-su indicted for sexual misconduct
World News // 14 hours ago
'Squid Game' star Oh Yeong-su indicted for sexual misconduct
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Oh Yeong-su has been indicted in Korea on sexual misconduct charges.
Britain expands bullying investigation into Deputy PM Dominic Raab
World News // 11 hours ago
Britain expands bullying investigation into Deputy PM Dominic Raab
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A bullying investigation into British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab expanded on Friday to include a third formal complaint.
Joseph Zen, other Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters fined
World News // 12 hours ago
Joseph Zen, other Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters fined
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen, who was arrested in May in connection with anti-government protests, was fined more than $500 with five others for failing to register a protester relief fund as a society.
Online shoppers set new Thanksgiving day record
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Online shoppers set new Thanksgiving day record
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Americans set a new record Thanksgiving day record, spending $5.29 billion in online shopping on Thursday.
Dow rises 152 points in brief trading on Black Friday
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Dow rises 152 points in brief trading on Black Friday
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The stock market showed mixed results in an abbreviated trading day after Thanksgiving on Black Friday, giving a positive financial start to the Christmas holiday season.
Japan space agency says research team tampered with ISS experiment
World News // 13 hours ago
Japan space agency says research team tampered with ISS experiment
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Japan's space agency said Friday that a research team had tampered with data from an experiment simulating life on the International Space Station.
Human skull found in backpack off Oregon highway
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Human skull found in backpack off Oregon highway
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Oregon State Police said a Department of Corrections cleanup crew discovered a human skull inside a backpack on Monday alongside the northbound lane of Interstate 5.
Authorities release 'death note' found on Walmart shooter's phone
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Authorities release 'death note' found on Walmart shooter's phone
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Authorities released a note Friday written by the gunman in this week's deadly shooting at a Virginia Walmart that left seven people including the suspect dead, and six others injured.
Adidas launches investigation into allegations against Kanye West
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Adidas launches investigation into allegations against Kanye West
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Adidas said that it has launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior against Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arrest warrant issued for friend of North Carolina woman found dead in Cabo San Lucas
Arrest warrant issued for friend of North Carolina woman found dead in Cabo San Lucas
4 people shot, including 3 teens in Maryland incident
4 people shot, including 3 teens in Maryland incident
Pop star Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape
Pop star Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape
U.S. Coast Guard rescues man who fell off Carnival Valor
U.S. Coast Guard rescues man who fell off Carnival Valor
Woman dies, man rescued at Utah's Zion National Park
Woman dies, man rescued at Utah's Zion National Park
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement