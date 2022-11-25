Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 25, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.S. ground troops arrive in Afghanistan

On. Nov. 25, 2001, hundreds of U.S. Marines arrived in Afghanistan near the southern city of Kandahar in the first major entry of U.S. ground troops in the country.

By UPI Staff
1/4
On November 25, 2001, hundreds of U.S. Marines arrived in Afghanistan near the southern city of Kandahar in the first major entry of U.S. ground troops in the country. File Photo by Johnny Bivera/Navy | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e7975e4f251a8b0ce41bbc5339e55203/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
On November 25, 2001, hundreds of U.S. Marines arrived in Afghanistan near the southern city of Kandahar in the first major entry of U.S. ground troops in the country. File Photo by Johnny Bivera/Navy | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1783, more than 6,000 British troops evacuated New York City after signing the peace treaty ending the Revolutionary War.

Advertisement

In 1947, film industry executives introduced the first Hollywood blacklist banning people accused of communist sympathies from working in the film industry. The blacklist came about after 10 directors, producers and actors refused to testify before the House Un-American Activities Committee.

In 1952, Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap opened in London. It became the world's longest-running play.

In 1963, U.S. President John F. Kennedy, assassinated in Dallas three days earlier, was buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

UPI File Photo

In 1973, U.S. President Richard Nixon ordered the national highway speed limit cut from 70 mph to 55 mph to save lives and gasoline.

In 1986, U.S. President Ronald Reagan announced the resignation of national security adviser John Poindexter and the firing of Marine Lt. Col. Oliver North in the aftermath of the secret, illegal Iran arms sale.

Advertisement

File Photo by Martin Jeong/UPI

In 1990, the floating Lacey V. Murrow Bridge sank during a Thanksgiving storm in Washington state. The bridge was under construction at the time and there were no injuries or deaths.

In 1992, the Czechoslovakian Parliament voted to dissolve the country at the end of the year into separate Czech and Slovak states.

In 2001, hundreds of U.S. Marines arrived in Afghanistan near the southern city of Kandahar in the first major entry of U.S. ground troops in the country.

In 2018, firefighters brought the Camp Fire under 100 percent containment. The blaze was the most deadly in California's history.

In 2020, President Donald Trump pardoned his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation.

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Read More

Pentagon: Afghanistan evacuation completed, officially ending 20-year war UPI Archives: U.N. backs peace force for Afghanistan

Latest Headlines

Musk: Twitter to offer 'general amnesty' to suspended accounts
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Musk: Twitter to offer 'general amnesty' to suspended accounts
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Twitter owner Elon Musk announced the platform will grant "general amnesty" to suspended users starting next week.
Colorado grand jury indicts two deputies in Christian Glass shooting
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Colorado grand jury indicts two deputies in Christian Glass shooting
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Two former deputies from the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office in Colorado were indicted in relation to the shooting death of 22-year-old Christian Glass in June.
Report details former Tennessee football coach's recruiting violations
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Report details former Tennessee football coach's recruiting violations
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Former Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt allegedly used a Chick-fil-A bag to surreptitiously hand cash to the mother of one of his players in late 2020, according to NCAA documents.
France's Culture Ministry issues report on museums acquisition policies to curb art racketeering
World News // 9 hours ago
France's Culture Ministry issues report on museums acquisition policies to curb art racketeering
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- France's Culture Ministry has issued a new report recommending that museums tighten their policies after questions were raised about acquisitions by the Louvre Abu Dhabi and a crackdown on art racketeering.
Arrest warrant issued for friend of North Carolina woman found dead in Cabo San Lucas
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Arrest warrant issued for friend of North Carolina woman found dead in Cabo San Lucas
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Mexican authorities obtained an arrest warrant for a friend of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old woman who was found dead while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas in October.
70-year-old veteran hospitalized after saving residents from Baltimore explosion
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
70-year-old veteran hospitalized after saving residents from Baltimore explosion
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Terry Bagley, a 70-year-old United States Marines veteran, remained hospitalized Thursday after saving a woman and child who were inside a Baltimore home when it exploded this week.
Thanksgiving fire leaves 2 dead, 2 critically injured in NYC
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Thanksgiving fire leaves 2 dead, 2 critically injured in NYC
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A fire in an apartment in the New York City borough of The Bronx left two people dead and two critically injured on Thanksgiving Day, officials said.
Ford issues large-scale recall for 2020-2023 Bronco Sport, Escape vehicles
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Ford issues large-scale recall for 2020-2023 Bronco Sport, Escape vehicles
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The Ford Motor Company on Thursday recalled more than a half-million Bronco Sport and Escape vehicles manufactured for model years 2020 to 2023.
Binance deploys $1 billion initiative to bail out crypto entrepreneurs
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Binance deploys $1 billion initiative to bail out crypto entrepreneurs
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Binance revealed a plan to prop up the industry with a $1 billion recovery fund following the collapse of one of its competitors, FTX.
Joe Biden calls for assault weapon ban during Thanksgiving visit
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Joe Biden calls for assault weapon ban during Thanksgiving visit
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called for stricter gun laws on Thursday while making a Thanksgiving Day visit to Nantucket, Mass., where he talked with local firefighters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

4 people shot, including 3 teens in Maryland incident
4 people shot, including 3 teens in Maryland incident
Audits reveal millions in Medicare Advantage overcharges
Audits reveal millions in Medicare Advantage overcharges
Arrest warrant issued for friend of North Carolina woman found dead in Cabo San Lucas
Arrest warrant issued for friend of North Carolina woman found dead in Cabo San Lucas
Kim Jong Un's sister calls South Korean president 'idiot,' warns Seoul is a 'target'
Kim Jong Un's sister calls South Korean president 'idiot,' warns Seoul is a 'target'
Biden administration bans sugar producer Central Romana
Biden administration bans sugar producer Central Romana
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement