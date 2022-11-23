Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 23, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Hijacked Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes

On Nov. 23, 1996, a hijacker forced Ethiopian Airlines Flight 961 to fly until it ran out of fuel. The aircraft crashed into the sea, killing 125 of the 175 people on board.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On November 23, 1996, a hijacker forced Ethiopian Airlines Flight 961, pictured in May 1996, to fly until it ran out of fuel. The aircraft crashed into the sea, killing 125 of the 175 people on board. File Photo by <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ethiopian_Airlines_Boeing_767-200ER;_ET-AIZ@FRA,_May_1996.jpg" target="_blank">Aero Icarus/Wikimedia</a><br>
On November 23, 1996, a hijacker forced Ethiopian Airlines Flight 961, pictured in May 1996, to fly until it ran out of fuel. The aircraft crashed into the sea, killing 125 of the 175 people on board. File Photo by Aero Icarus/Wikimedia

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1889, the first jukebox was placed in service in the Palais Royal Saloon in San Francisco.

Advertisement

In 1890, the independent Grand Duchy of Luxembourg was separated from the Netherlands.

In 1919, the first play-by-play football game broadcast by radio in the United States described Texas A&M's 7-0 shutout of the University of Texas.

In 1936, a revamped Life magazine made its debut with a focus on photojournalism.

In 1940, Romania signed the Tripartite Pact, joining the Axis powers of Germany, Italy and Japan in World War II.

In 1943, the U.S. Marines took control of the Gilbert Islands from Japanese forces following a fierce 76-hour battle.

File Photo by USMC/UPI

In 1945, evidence presented during the Nuremberg Trials detailed a meeting between Adolf Hitler and Japanese Foreign Minister Yosuke Matsuoka where they discussed German-Japanese co-operation in a war against the United States eight months before Pearl Harbor.

In 1963, in a radio and TV broadcast the day after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, President Lyndon Johnson said: "John Fitzgerald Kennedy, 35th president of the United States, has been taken from us by an act which outrages decent men everywhere. He upheld the faith of our fathers, which is freedom for all men. He broadened the frontiers of that faith, and backed it with the energy and the courage which are the mark of the nation he led. A man of wisdom, strength and peace, he molded and moved the power of our nation in the service of a world of growing liberty and order. All who love freedom will mourn his death."

Advertisement

In 1980, an earthquake in the Naples, Italy region killed more than 3,000 people.

In 1996, a hijacker forced Ethiopian Airlines Flight 961 to fly until it ran out of fuel. The aircraft crashed into the sea, killing 125 of the 175 people on board.

In 2004, in a disputed Ukraine election, the day after opposition leader Viktor Yushchenko declared himself the winner, officials determined that Kremlin-backed Prime Minister Viktor Yanukovych was the real winner.

File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

In 2008, U.S. President-elect Barack Obama nominated Timothy Geithner to be treasury secretary and selected former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers as the head of the White House Economic Council.

In 2010, South Korean officials said North Korea bombarded the South's Yeonpyeong Island, killing two civilians and two marines and injuring 18 other people in an apparent effort to discourage upcoming U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises.

In 2012, a day after Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi issued a decree stating his decisions weren't subject to review or appeal, police in Cairo used tear gas on thousands of protesters accusing him of making a despotic power grab.

Advertisement

In 2021, NASA launched its DART asteroid impactor spacecraft as part of its mission to test deflecting an asteroid off its course. The spacecraft successfully crashed into and knocked the asteroid Dimorphos out of its orbit in September 2022.

File Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Pilot details hijack nightmare UPI Archives: Eyewitnesses tell of hijack crash

Latest Headlines

At least 1 dead, 18 injured in explosions at Jerusalem bus stops
World News // 47 minutes ago
At least 1 dead, 18 injured in explosions at Jerusalem bus stops
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Two bombs exploded at bus stops in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning, injuring at least 14 people, authorities.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022
On Nov. 23, 1996, a hijacker forced Ethiopian Airlines Flight 961 to fly until it ran out of fuel. The aircraft crashed into the sea, killing 125 people.
Multiple people killed, injured in mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Multiple people killed, injured in mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Multiple people were killed and injured in a shooting that erupted Tuesday night at a Chesapeake, Va., Walmart, authorities and officials said.
Florida police arrest man accused of executing 4 Chinese nationals in Oklahoma
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Florida police arrest man accused of executing 4 Chinese nationals in Oklahoma
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida on Tuesday arrested a man accused of executing four Chinese nationals on an Oklahoma marijuana grow operation over the weekend during what was reported as a hostage situation.
Helicopter crash kills television news pilot, meteorologist
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Helicopter crash kills television news pilot, meteorologist
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A news helicopter crashed near a North Carolina highway on Tuesday killing Charlotte television station WBTV's meteorologist and pilot.
Iran ramps up uranium production after censure by nuclear watchdog agency
World News // 17 hours ago
Iran ramps up uranium production after censure by nuclear watchdog agency
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Iran said Tuesday that it is ramping up production of enriched uranium at two state nuclear facilities in response to a reprimand that was passed last week by the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Newborn twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Newborn twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Newborn twins, born in Oregon on Halloween, were produced from what are believed to be the longest-frozen embryos ever. The embryos, which produced Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway, were frozen 30 years ago on April 22, 1992.
Ex-Tennessee state senator pleads guilty to campaign finance conspiracy
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ex-Tennessee state senator pleads guilty to campaign finance conspiracy
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A former Tennessee state senator pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges stemming from a corruption scheme that financially backed his unsuccessful 2016 bid for the U.S. Congress.
Brazil President Bolsonaro disputes election loss to Lula
World News // 7 hours ago
Brazil President Bolsonaro disputes election loss to Lula
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Outgoing Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is disputing the results of the runoff election, which saw him defeated by leftist opponent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
More U.S. women prefer working from home, survey finds
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
More U.S. women prefer working from home, survey finds
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- After the COVID-19 pandemic forced many companies to allow temporary remote work to survive, a new survey finds more than half of all U.S. women would prefer to work from home permanently compared to 44% of men.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, seeks restraining order against alleged stalker
U.S. says Russia, China are 'enabling' North Korean provocations
U.S. says Russia, China are 'enabling' North Korean provocations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement