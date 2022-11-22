Trending
Nov. 22, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.S. ends China travel ban

On Nov. 22, 1972, the U.S. State Department ended a 22-year ban on U.S. travel to China.

By UPI Staff
On November 22, 1972, the U.S. State Department ended a 22-year ban on U.S. travel to China.
On November 22, 1972, the U.S. State Department ended a 22-year ban on U.S. travel to China.

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1718, Edward Teach, also known as the pirate Blackbeard, was killed off North Carolina's Outer Banks during a battle with a British navy force.

In 1858, the city of Denver was founded.

In 1935, a Pan American Martin 130 "flying boat" called the China Clipper began regular trans-Pacific mail service. The flight from San Francisco to Manila, Philippines, took 59 hours and 48 minutes.

In 1943, meeting in Cairo, Egypt, President Franklin Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Chinese Premier Chiang Kai-Shek discuss ways to defeat the Empire of Japan.

In 1950, a train wreck in New York City killed 79 people.

In 1954, the Humane Society of the United States was founded.

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In 1963, U.S. President John F. Kennedy, 46, in the third year of his first term, was assassinated while riding in a motorcade in Dallas. Vice President Lyndon Johnson was sworn in as the nation's 36th chief executive. Lee Harvey Oswald was charged with Kennedy's slaying but was killed before he could go to trial.

In 1972, the U.S. State Department ended a 22-year ban on U.S. travel to China.

In 1977, the Anglo-French supersonic Concorde jetliner began scheduled flights to New York from London and Paris.

In 1988, the U.S. Air Force publicly unveiled the B-2 Stealth bomber for the first time before some 2,500 spectators, including members of Congress and other dignitaries.

In 1989, newly elected Lebanese President Rene Moawad died in bomb blast that also killed 17 other people in Syrian-patrolled Muslim West Beirut.

In 1990, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher resigned after 11 years in office.

File Photo by Rich Lipsk/UPI

In 1993, Mexico's Senate approved the North American Free Trade Agreement. Mexican President Carlos Salinas de Gortari called it a "triumph."

In 1997, New Zealanders Robert Hamill and Phil Stubbs arrived in Barbados from the Canary Islands in their boat, Kiwi Challenger, after 41 days, 1 hour and 55 minutes -- a record for rowing across the Atlantic.

In 2002, at least 100 people died in riots in northern Nigeria sparked by a religious controversy over the Miss World beauty pageant.

In 2005, Angela Merkel was sworn in as Germany's chancellor. She was the first woman and first person from East Germany to lead the country.

In 2010, about 400 people were killed and hundreds injured in a panic-driven stampede on a densely crowded suspension bridge during Cambodia's Water Festival in Phnom Penh.

In 2016, President Barack Obama awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously to Grace Hopper for her roles as a pioneering computer scientist and Navy admiral. Also awarded that day were: Tom Hanks, Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro, Robert Redford, Lorne Michaels, Bruce Springsteen, Diana Ross, Cicely Tyson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Vin Scully, Elouise Cobell, Bill Gates, Melinda Gates, Frank Gehry, Maya Lin and Richard Garwin.

In 2020, Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev beat Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem en route to his first ATP Finals title London.

File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

UPI Archives: Pat Nixon a hit with the Chinese Biden doesn't foresee new cold war after Xi Jinping meeting

Latest Headlines

Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman who stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building has been found guilty of both felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the insurrection att
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022
Top News // 40 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022
On Nov. 22, 1972, the U.S. State Department ended a 22-year ban on U.S. travel to China.
U.S. says Russia, China are 'enabling' North Korean provocations
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S. says Russia, China are 'enabling' North Korean provocations
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The United States called on the U.N. Security Council to take action against North Korea over its spate of ballistic missile launches, accusing Russia and China of "enabling and emboldening" Pyongyang.
Appeals court rules early voting allowed Saturday in Georgia runoff election
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Appeals court rules early voting allowed Saturday in Georgia runoff election
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court in Georgia ruled against the state on Monday, allowing counties to offer residents early voting on Saturday in its Senate runoff election.
Factory fire kills dozens in central China, state media says
World News // 2 hours ago
Factory fire kills dozens in central China, state media says
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- At least 38 people are dead after a fire broke out Monday at a chemical factory in central China, according to state media, which also reported two people hospitalized with injuries.
Kosovo, Serbia fail agree on EU proposal to end license plate dispute
World News // 3 hours ago
Kosovo, Serbia fail agree on EU proposal to end license plate dispute
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The leaders of Kosovo and Serbia failed to reach an agreement on a dispute over license plates during hours-long emergency talks hosted Monday by the European Union's top diplomat amid fears of escalating violence.
SUV crashes into Mass. Apple Store killing 1, injuring 16
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
SUV crashes into Mass. Apple Store killing 1, injuring 16
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- An SUV crashed into an Apple Store in Hingham, Mass., on Monday, killing one person and injuring 16.
New York approves first legal recreational marijuana dispensaries
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New York approves first legal recreational marijuana dispensaries
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The State of New York announced the first 36 licenses for recreational marijuana dispensaries with sales expected to begin by the end of the year.
Two Estonian citizens arrested for $575 million crypto fraud scheme
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Two Estonian citizens arrested for $575 million crypto fraud scheme
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Two men from Estonia were arrested for allegedly executing an elaborate fraud scheme involving cryptocurrency and a fictitious bank.
Prosecution wraps case in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Prosecution wraps case in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in the New York tax fraud trial against the Trump Organization wrapped up their case on Monday, earlier than expected, after eight days that included testimony from two top executives.
