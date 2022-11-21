Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 21, 2022 / 3:35 PM

Ex-correctional officer in Hawaii sentenced for assaulting inmate

By Clyde Hughes
1/2
A former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center was sentenced to 144 months for his role in the assault of an inmate and his leadership of a multiyear coverup, the Justice Department said. Photo by f11photo/Shutterstock.
A former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center was sentenced to 144 months for his role in the assault of an inmate and his leadership of a multiyear coverup, the Justice Department said. Photo by f11photo/Shutterstock.

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A federal judge sentenced a former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center to 144 months for his role in the assault of an inmate and his leadership of a multiyear coverup, the Justice Department said Monday.

Federal prosecutors said that on June 15, 2015, Jonathan Taum, 50, and Taum's fellow officers repeatedly punched and kicked an inmate in the face, head and body during a transfer.

Advertisement

As the other officers beat the inmate, Taum verbally encouraged them to continue, prosecutors said. The inmate's jaw, orbital socket and nose were broken during the assault.

Prosecutors said Taum then led the officers in a coverup conspiracy that included writing false reports, submitting false statements to internal affairs and providing false testimony to disciplinary board members.

RELATED Former Mississippi corrections officer sentenced for assaulting inmate

"The defendant had a nonviolent inmate in his custody and care, and he abused both the inmate and the Constitution by permitting lower-ranking officers to commit an unjustified assault," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.

"His subsequent decision to orchestrate a multiyear coverup is an affront to the principles of honesty and integrity that our society expects from law enforcement.

Advertisement

"His sentence makes clear that no one is above the law, and that when officers violate the civil rights of people under their supervision -- through violence or obstruction -- they will be held accountable."

RELATED Authorities charge Georgia corrections officer with murder, child cruelty

U.S. Attorney Clare E. Connors, for the District of Hawaii, said supervisors in correctional facilities are held to a high standard because of their responsibilities in high-risk facilities.

"Protecting the civil rights of everyone in the community, including inmates, is at the heart of our system of justice," Connors said. "As this case demonstrates, we will prosecute those who criminally violate the civil rights of those in their custody."

Latest Headlines

Twitter lifts ban on Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Twitter lifts ban on Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The ban of Marjorie Taylor-Greene from Twitter was lifted Monday after being banned for almost two years.
Gov. Kay Ivey orders halt to Alabama executions after failed lethal injection attempts
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gov. Kay Ivey orders halt to Alabama executions after failed lethal injection attempts
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Gov. Kay Ivey ordered a halt to executions in Alabama on Monday after a series of failed attempts at lethal injections in the state.
SUV crashes into Mass. Apple Store killing 1, injuring 16
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
SUV crashes into Mass. Apple Store killing 1, injuring 16
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- An SUV crashed into an Apple Store in Hingham, Mass., on Monday, killing one person and injuring 16.
Energy Dept. awards $1.1B to keep California nuclear plant running
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Energy Dept. awards $1.1B to keep California nuclear plant running
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- California's Diablo Canyon Power Plant will receive a $1.1 billion federal award to help enable the plant to keep providing nuclear energy.
Suspect charged with murder, hate crimes in Colorado LGBTQ club shooting
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Suspect charged with murder, hate crimes in Colorado LGBTQ club shooting
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The man suspected of killing five people and injuring 25 others at the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs has been charged with murder and hate crimes, officials said Monday.
Goldman trims oil price forecast by $10 per barrel
World News // 3 hours ago
Goldman trims oil price forecast by $10 per barrel
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Crude oil prices took a hit during trading on Monday after Goldman lowered its forecast.
Biden pardons turkeys named Chocolate, Chip in annual Thanksgiving tradition
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden pardons turkeys named Chocolate, Chip in annual Thanksgiving tradition
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys named Chocolate and Chip on Monday, marking the annual Thanksgiving tradition with jokes about Republicans.
Earthquake on Indonesia's Java island kills at least 162
World News // 8 hours ago
Earthquake on Indonesia's Java island kills at least 162
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- More than 160 people died, and hundreds were hurt in a shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake on the main Indonesian island of Java on Monday, which collapsed buildings and trapped people.
Oxfam names and shames on the tax practices of Big Oil
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Oxfam names and shames on the tax practices of Big Oil
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Oxfam offered a shareholder resolution calling on Big Oil to be more forthcoming with tax reporting.
FIFA app issue caused World Cup tickets to 'disappear'
World News // 4 hours ago
FIFA app issue caused World Cup tickets to 'disappear'
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Thousands of fans attending the World Cup in Qatar found themselves scrambling for tickets after the FIFA ticketing app, which was supposed to make attendance easier than it has ever been, enormously more difficult.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
FTX owes $3.1 billion to creditors
FTX owes $3.1 billion to creditors
Russia, Ukraine renew blame game after 'powerful explosions' at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Russia, Ukraine renew blame game after 'powerful explosions' at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
5 killed, 25 wounded in Colorado nightclub shooting; suspect in custody
5 killed, 25 wounded in Colorado nightclub shooting; suspect in custody
Earthquake on Indonesia's Java island kills at least 162
Earthquake on Indonesia's Java island kills at least 162
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement