Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 20, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Nuremberg trials begin

On Nov. 20, 1945, 24 German leaders went on trial at Nuremberg before the International War Crimes Tribunal.

By UPI Staff
1/6
On November 20, 1945, 24 German leaders went on trial at Nuremberg before the International War Crimes Tribunal. File Photo by U.S. Army
On November 20, 1945, 24 German leaders went on trial at Nuremberg before the International War Crimes Tribunal. File Photo by U.S. Army

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1789, New Jersey became the first state to ratify the Bill of Rights.

Advertisement

In 1910, the Plan de San Luis Potosi was issued by Francisco I. Madero calling for the overthrow of the Mexican government led by Porfirio Diaz. This marked the beginning of the 10-year Mexican Revolution.

In 1945, 24 German leaders went on trial at Nuremberg before the International War Crimes Tribunal.

In 1947, Princess Elizabeth, the future Queen Elizabeth II of England, married Philip Mountbatten.

UPI File Photo

In 1969, the Occupation of Alcatraz began as Native American activists seized control of the island prison. It took 19 months to remove the activists from the rock.

In 1975, Generalissimo Francisco Franco of Spain died.

In 1986, the World Health Organization announced a coordinated global effort against AIDS. WHO said there were 34,448 reported cases of AIDS worldwide.

In 1992, fire erupted at Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth's official residence west of London, causing much damage. The queen and Prince Andrew helped save priceless artworks and other valuables kept in the castle.

Advertisement

In 1998, Zarya, the first module that would make up the International Space Station, was launched from Kazakhstan.

In 2007, Ian Smith, the former Rhodesian prime minister who led his South African white-minority government through a violence-wracked era until the end of white rule in 1979, died at 88 after a long illness.

In 2009, Hamid Karzai was sworn in, to begin his second five-year term as president of Afghanistan vowing his army would have full control of the country's security by the time he left office.

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

In 2012, Church of England elders, in a close vote, decided not to allow women to become bishops.

In 2014, President Barack Obama took executive action to grant temporary legal status to millions of undocumented immigrants. His order created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and Deferred Action for Parents of Americans programs.

In 2019, Britain's Prince Andrew announced plans to step back from his public duties as a member of the royal family after facing criticism for his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement

File Photo by Richard Wainwright/EPA-EFE

Read More

UPI Archives: Concentration camp film makes one defendant ill, another turns back UPI Archives: Goering silenced by court

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
On Nov. 20, 1945, 24 German leaders went on trial at Nuremberg before the International War Crimes Tribunal.
Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden marries Peter Neal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden marries Peter Neal
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi King Biden married Peter George Heerman Neal at the White House on Saturday.
Elon Musk restores Donald Trump's Twitter account after poll
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Elon Musk restores Donald Trump's Twitter account after poll
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Controversial billionaire Elon Musk, who recently purchased Twitter, announced that former President Donald Trump's account has been reinstated.
Growing West Virginia sinkhole threatens local police department
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Growing West Virginia sinkhole threatens local police department
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A large sinkhole that opened in the West Virginia town of Hinton in June has grown after recent rain and is now threatening to swallow the local police department.
Dallas police officer charged, fired for pointing gun in Uber
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Dallas police officer charged, fired for pointing gun in Uber
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- An officer with the Dallas Police Department has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly pointed a gun at another off-duty officer in the front seat of an Uber they were sharing.
Tesla recalls 321,000 vehicles due to rear light issue
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Tesla recalls 321,000 vehicles due to rear light issue
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Tesla announced Saturday that the company would recall more than 320,000 vehicles over a taillight issue that could cause them to illuminate improperly.
Historically tight Malaysian election heads to close; hung parliament likely
World News // 11 hours ago
Historically tight Malaysian election heads to close; hung parliament likely
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's Pakatan Harapan coalition is neck-and-neck with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's Perikatan Nasional coalition in Malaysia's general election, early results indicated Saturday.
Solider injured in clashes between Israelis, Palestinians in West Bank
World News // 12 hours ago
Solider injured in clashes between Israelis, Palestinians in West Bank
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- An Israeli soldier was injured Saturday during confrontations between Israeli civilians and Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron, military officials said.
Passenger restrained after banging on cockpit door at JFK airport
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Passenger restrained after banging on cockpit door at JFK airport
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A passenger was restrained and taken into custody at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York after banging on the cockpit door shortly after landing, authorities said.
Asia-Pacific leaders condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine at forum
World News // 13 hours ago
Asia-Pacific leaders condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine at forum
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Member countries of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum on Saturday formally condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine during the group's first in-person meeting in four years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Travel banned in Buffalo as city digs out from historic 66-inch snowfall
Travel banned in Buffalo as city digs out from historic 66-inch snowfall
EU rules in favor of Banksy in trademark dispute, allowing him to remain anonymous
EU rules in favor of Banksy in trademark dispute, allowing him to remain anonymous
Giant panda gifted to Taiwan from China dies at Taipei Zoo
Giant panda gifted to Taiwan from China dies at Taipei Zoo
Elon Musk polls Twitter on whether to reinstate Trump's account
Elon Musk polls Twitter on whether to reinstate Trump's account
Investigation into Baltimore Archdiocese finds 600 victims abused by clergy
Investigation into Baltimore Archdiocese finds 600 victims abused by clergy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement