Nov. 19, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.S. Senate OKs creation of DHS

On Nov. 19, 2002, the U.S. Senate voted to create the Homeland Security Department in the largest government reorganization in more than 50 years.

By UPI Staff
President George W. Bush shares a laugh with Homeland Security Director Tom Ridge on November 12, 2002, one week before Congress voted to create the Cabinet-level Department of Homeland Security. Ridge became the first secretary of the department. File Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/df4ac9f8706085c5aac3012c06f3b0c6/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
President George W. Bush shares a laugh with Homeland Security Director Tom Ridge on November 12, 2002, one week before Congress voted to create the Cabinet-level Department of Homeland Security. Ridge became the first secretary of the department. File Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1863, U.S. President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address on a Civil War battlefield in Pennsylvania.

In 1932, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow carried out the first of their series of bank robberies. The notorious gangsters would meet their end four years later.

In 1939, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt laid the cornerstone for his presidential library at Hyde Park, N.Y. During the ceremony, he taunted reporters with the suggestion he might run for a third term.

In 1954, the first automatic toll collection machine went into service at the Union Toll Plaza on New Jersey's Garden State Parkway.

In 1969, Apollo 12 landed on the moon. Astronauts Pete Conrad and Alan Bean become the third and fourth humans to walk the on the moon.

In 1985, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev met for the first time in Geneva, Switzerland.

File Photo by Larry Rubenstein/UPI

In 1995, in a close presidential runoff election in Poland, former Communist Party leader Aleksander Kwasniewski defeated incumbent Lech Walesa.

In 1997, Bobbi McCaughey gave birth to septuplets in Des Moines, Iowa, the first time seven babies had been born and survived.

In 1998, impeachment hearings against President Bill Clinton were initiated by the United States House of Representatives.

In 2002, the U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly to create a Cabinet-level Homeland Security Department in the largest government reorganization in more than 50 years.

In 2005, Prince Albert II formally became ruler of Monaco, assuming the throne of his late father, Prince Rainier.

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene arrive on the red carpet at the 2016 Princess Grace awards gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway on October 24, 2016 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In 2018, Japanese authorities arrested Nissan Motors Chairman Carlos Ghosn on charges he understated his income by about $44 million. He was removed from the board in 2019.

In 2021, a Wisconsin jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges related to the shooting of three people -- two of them fatally -- during racial justice protests in Kenosha in 2020.

File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

