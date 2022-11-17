Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 17, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: National Rifle Association founded

On Nov. 17, 1871, the National Rifle Association was founded by a journalist and a lawyer with a mission to improve its members' marksmanship skills through the organization of rifle clubs across the country.

By UPI Staff
1/5
A convention attendee inspects a gun on the floor of the exhibition hall at the 147th National Rifle Association Annual Meetings and Exhibits at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas on May 5, 2018. The NRA was founded November 17, 1871. File Photo by Sergio Flores/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5502e9d4af50e74f7a74c5fbabacedb8/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A convention attendee inspects a gun on the floor of the exhibition hall at the 147th National Rifle Association Annual Meetings and Exhibits at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas on May 5, 2018. The NRA was founded November 17, 1871. File Photo by Sergio Flores/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1558, the Elizabethan Age begins when Britain's Queen Elizabeth I ascended to the throne upon her half-sister, Queen Mary's death.

Advertisement

In 1800, the U.S. Congress convened at the Capitol in Washington for the first time.

In 1869, the Suez Canal in Egypt was opened, linking the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

File Photo by Jim Hampshire/U.S. Navy

In 1871, the National Rifle Association was founded by a journalist and a lawyer with a mission to improve its members' marksmanship skills through the organization of rifle clubs across the country.

In 1903, the Russian Social Democratic Labour Party splits into two factions: The Bolsheviks (Russian for "majority"), led by Vladimir Lenin, and the Mensheviks (Russian for "minority"), led by Julius Martov. The Bolsheviks would eventually morph into the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

In 1968, NBC angered football fans across the United States when it pre-empted the final minute of an Oakland Raiders-New York Jets game to air children's movie Heidi. Viewers jammed the phone lines at telephone companies, the network and local police to vent their frustrations.

Advertisement

In 1973, President Richard Nixon uttered the infamous words, "I am not a crook," in response to reporters' questions about the Watergate scandal.

In 1989, Czechoslovakia's Velvet Revolution began following the put down of a student demonstration by riot police. A larger uprising against the country's communist government succeeded on Dec. 29, ending 41 years of Communist rule.

In 1993, by a vote of 234-200, the United States House of Representatives passed a resolution to establish the North American Free Trade Agreement.

File Photo by Joe Mitchell/UPI

In 2006, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved marketing of silicone gel-filled breast implants, ending a 14-year moratorium on them.

In 2021, more than 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in the 12-month period ending in April 2021, a record figure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

File Photo by James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Advertisement

Read More

UPI Archives: NRA files for bankruptcy, to move to Texas UPI Archives: Case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions

Latest Headlines

North Korea fires ballistic missile, warns U.S. of 'fiercer' military response
World News // 15 minutes ago
North Korea fires ballistic missile, warns U.S. of 'fiercer' military response
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea on Thursday, hours after issuing a warning to the United States and its allies of a "fiercer" response to their increasing security cooperation.
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
Top News // 20 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
On Nov. 17, 1871, the National Rifle Association was founded by a journalist and a lawyer with a mission to improve its members' marksmanship skills.
Police warn of public threat amid search for suspect who killed 4 university students
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police warn of public threat amid search for suspect who killed 4 university students
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Authorities investigating the brutal stabbing deaths of four Idaho university students are now warning there may be a threat to the community following days of stating there was no immediate danger to the public
Judge sentences first Chinese spy extradited to United States
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge sentences first Chinese spy extradited to United States
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A federal court in Cincinnati handed down a 20-year sentence Wednesday to the first Chinese government intelligence officer to ever be extradited to the United States to face trial.
Darrell Brooks gets 6 life sentences for deadly Christmas parade attack
Top News // 11 hours ago
Darrell Brooks gets 6 life sentences for deadly Christmas parade attack
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A judge sentenced Darrell Brooks Wednesday to six consecutive life sentences for plowing his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha County, Wisc., last year killing six people and injuring dozens of others.
NATO: Missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukrainian defense system
World News // 18 hours ago
NATO: Missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukrainian defense system
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Polish officials and their NATO allies said Wednesday a missile that landed in Poland, killing two people, appeared to come from a Ukrainian air defense system fired against a Russian attack.
High school military program had 58 substantiated allegations of sexual abuse
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
High school military program had 58 substantiated allegations of sexual abuse
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A congressional subcommittee investigation revealed 58 substantiated allegations of sexual misconduct committed by instructors in the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps which works with high school students.
Court gives Biden admin. 5 weeks to end Title 42 rule expelling migrants
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Court gives Biden admin. 5 weeks to end Title 42 rule expelling migrants
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A federal judge has given the Biden administration until Dec. 21 to roll back Title 42, a policy that allowed migrants to be quickly expelled, ostensibly as a measure to reduce COVID-19 infections.
Karen Bass becomes first woman elected Los Angeles Mayor
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Karen Bass becomes first woman elected Los Angeles Mayor
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., has been declared the winner in the race for Los Angeles Mayor, defeating billionaire businessman Rick Caruso with vote-by-mail ballots securing her victory as the first woman to lead the city.
GOP wins control of the House
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
GOP wins control of the House
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Republican Party will have the majority in the House of Representatives starting in January after meeting the threshold of 218 seats in the midterm election.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed
Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit
'Intense' weather could disrupt some Thanksgiving travel
'Intense' weather could disrupt some Thanksgiving travel
NATO: Missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukrainian defense system
NATO: Missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukrainian defense system
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement