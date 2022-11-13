Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 13, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Soviet Union completes development of AK-47

On Nov. 13, 1947, development of the AK-47 is completed by the Soviet Union.

By UPI Staff
1/6
Palestinian refugee Mahmoud Abu Deeb, a former fighter from the village of Beersheba, aims a Kalashnikov AK-47 assault rifle outside his home in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 15, 2020. On November 13, 1947, the Soviet Union completed development on the AK-47. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/dfcc0cf8c3a5e063d35d63cec630fbd3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Palestinian refugee Mahmoud Abu Deeb, a former fighter from the village of Beersheba, aims a Kalashnikov AK-47 assault rifle outside his home in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 15, 2020. On November 13, 1947, the Soviet Union completed development on the AK-47. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1927, the Holland Tunnel was opened under the Hudson River, linking New York City and New Jersey.

Advertisement

In 1933, the first recorded "sit-down" strike in the United States was staged by workers at the Hormel Packing Co. in Austin, Minn.

In 1947, development of the AK-47 is completed by the Soviet Union. Between 70 and 100 million of these assault rifles have been produced since then. Fifty years later, the designer of the assault rifle, Gen. Mikhail Kalashnikov, said he regretted the "misuse" of the weapon by terrorists.

In 1956, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the federal district court's ruling in Browder v. Gayle (1956) that segregation on interstate buses was unconstitutional. They would issue their decision in December with the Montgomery Bus Boycott ending quickly thereafter.

File Photo by Bill Clark/UPI

In 1967, Carl Stokes became the first black U.S. mayor when he was elected in Cleveland.

In 1970, more than 500,000 people died in a single night as the Bhola cyclone devastated the Ganges Delta region in what is now Bangladesh.

Advertisement

In 1982, thousands of veterans of the Vietnam War march on Washington, D.C., to attend the dedication of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

In 1985, the Nevado del Ruiz volcano erupted in Colombia, killing 25,000 people. It was one of the deadliest volcanic eruptions in history.

In 2004, an Iraqi national security adviser said up to 1,000 insurgents were killed in a six-day battle for Fallujah.

In 2010, the military government of Myanmar, formerly Burma, released pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi from house arrest. The leader of the National League for Democracy, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991, had spent 15 of the past 21 years confined to her home.

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

In 2011, Mario Monti, an economist and former EU commissioner, was picked to succeed Silvio Berlusconi as Italy's prime minister. Berlusconi, 75, resigned after Parliament passed austerity measures to address the country's $2.6 trillion debt. Monti was PM until April 2013.

In 2013, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 106,185 people had chosen health plans in the new Affordable Care Act marketplace through October, about 20 percent of the number expected. The new health system had been plagued by problems with its federal website since it opened Oct. 1.

Advertisement

In 2015, a series of coordinated terrorist attacks across the French capital of Paris claimed the lives of 130 people and left 368 others injured.

In 2020, British singer Harry Styles became the first solo man to appear on the cover of Vogue magazine.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: USS Forrest Sherman commander fired over plans for AK-47 trophy, lawyer says UPI Archives: Walmart to end some ammo sales, 'open carry' in stores after El Paso shooting

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022
Top News // 42 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022
On Nov. 13, 1947, development of the AK-47 is completed by the Soviet Union.
Democrats projected to keep control of Senate after Cortez Masto defeats Laxalt in Nevada
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Democrats projected to keep control of Senate after Cortez Masto defeats Laxalt in Nevada
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, defeated Republican Adam Laxalt in a race that will likely allow Democrats to maintain their control of the U.S. Senate.
Tiffany Trump marries Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tiffany Trump marries Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Tiffany Trump, the daughter of former President Donald Trump, married Lebanese businessman Michael Boulos at her family's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday.
Christopher Magnus resigns as head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Christopher Magnus resigns as head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Christopher Magnus has resigned as the head of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Saturday.
Banksy unveils new work on war-damaged building in Ukraine
World News // 8 hours ago
Banksy unveils new work on war-damaged building in Ukraine
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The infamous street artist Banksy has unveiled a new work stenciled on the side of a shelling-damaged building in Ukraine.
Two vintage military aircraft collide at show in Dallas
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Two vintage military aircraft collide at show in Dallas
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Two vintage aircraft collided at an airshow in Dallas on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Putin discusses economic cooperation with Iranian president
World News // 10 hours ago
Putin discusses economic cooperation with Iranian president
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke by phone Saturday and discussed ways to intensify their political and economic cooperation, the Kremlin said.
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in Manhattan
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in Manhattan
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The 14 ton, 82-foot-tall Norway Spruce, which will be displayed at Rockefeller Center this holiday season, arrived in Manhattan on Saturday.
Police look for suspect in random NYC subway slashing attack
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Police look for suspect in random NYC subway slashing attack
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- New York City police are looking for a suspect who robbed and slashed a man in the 14th Street Union Square subway station on Friday.
Irish leader calls for investigation, prosecution over school abuse claims
World News // 12 hours ago
Irish leader calls for investigation, prosecution over school abuse claims
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The head of Ireland's government on Saturday called for a full police investigation and prosecution into any surviving abusers from Blackrock College after allegations of sexual abuse by priests at the school.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cruise ship with 800 COVID-19 cases docks in Australia
Cruise ship with 800 COVID-19 cases docks in Australia
China close to rolling out most advanced stealth bomber yet
China close to rolling out most advanced stealth bomber yet
Republican Lombardo defeats Dem incumbent Sisolak for Nevada gov
Republican Lombardo defeats Dem incumbent Sisolak for Nevada gov
Christopher Magnus resigns as head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Christopher Magnus resigns as head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Big Ben rings for Armistice Day after 5 years of repairs
Big Ben rings for Armistice Day after 5 years of repairs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement