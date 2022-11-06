Advertisement
Nov. 6, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Americans elect Obama to 2nd term

On Nov. 6, 2012, U.S. President Barack Obama defeated Republican challenger Mitt Romney to win a second term.

By UPI Staff
1/5
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden enjoy the aftermath following Obama's victory speech at his election night event in Chicago on November 6, 2012. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden enjoy the aftermath following Obama's victory speech at his election night event in Chicago on November 6, 2012. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1860, Republican Abraham Lincoln was elected 16th president of the United States.

In 1861, Jefferson Davis was elected president of the Confederate States of America.

In 1869, in the first formal intercollegiate football game, Rutgers beat Princeton, 6-4.

In 1928, Republican Herbert Hoover was elected 31st president of the United States, defeating Democrat Al Smith.

In 1956, U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower was re-elected by a wide margin.

In 1965, a formal agreement between the United States and Cuba allows Cubans who wanted to leave the island nation for America to do so. More than 250,000 Cubans had taken advantage of this opportunity by 1971.

In 1984, U.S. President Ronald Reagan was elected to a second term, winning 49 states.

File Photo by Mal Langsdon/UPI

In 1985, members of the 19th of April Movement took over the Palace of Justice in Bogota, Colombia. The leftist guerrillas would kill more than 100 people (11 of whom where Supreme Court Justices) by the time the siege ended.

In 1991, Russian President Boris Yeltsin issued a decree banning the Communist Party, nationalizing its property and condemning its activities.

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

In 2012, U.S. President Barack Obama defeated Republican challenger Mitt Romney to win a second term. Federal finance reports showed campaign expenditures broke the $2 billion mark, making the election the most expensive in U.S. history at the time.

In 2013, Avigdor Lieberman, who had resigned as Israel's foreign minister because of an investigation of alleged corruption, was acquitted and said: "This chapter is behind me. I am now focusing on the challenges ahead." Lieberman became foreign minister again five days later.

In 2019, the U.S. midterm elections saw a number of milestones and firsts -- Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., were the first Muslim women elected to the House; Sharice Davids, D-Kan., and Debra Haaland, D-N.M., were the first Native American women elected to the House; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was the youngest person elected to the House in nearly three decades; and Jared Polis became the country's first openly gay male governor, in Colorado. Democrats also took back control of the House, while Republicans held onto the Senate.

In 2021, a fire in a hospital in Ahmednagar, India, killed 10 people in its COVID-19 intensive care unit.

File Photo by Datta G. Ingale/EPA-EFE

UPI Almanac for Sunday, Nov. 6 , 2022
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Nov. 6 , 2022
On Nov. 6, 2012, U.S. President Barack Obama defeated Republican challenger Mitt Romney to win a second term.
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologizes after Elon Musk's layoffs
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologizes after Elon Musk's layoffs
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter, apologized to former employees after the company's new owner, Elon Musk, laid off half of its employees.
Putin signs law mobilizing troops with criminal records
Putin signs law mobilizing troops with criminal records
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a law to conscript Russian citizens with criminal records into the military as the country mobilizes troops amid the war in Ukraine.
Nightclub fire leaves 13 dead in Russia
Nightclub fire leaves 13 dead in Russia
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- At least 13 people are dead after a fire ripped through a nightclub, causing the roof to collapse in the Russian city of Kostroma on Saturday night.
Dianne Feinstein becomes longest-serving woman in Senate
Dianne Feinstein becomes longest-serving woman in Senate
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., on Saturday became the longest-serving female in Senate history, passing former Sen. Barbara Mikulski while celebrating her 30th anniversary as part of the chamber.
Obama praises Fetterman's values; Biden, Trump also to campaign in Pa.
Obama praises Fetterman's values; Biden, Trump also to campaign in Pa.
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama praised Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's values Saturday as he and two other former presidents traveled to the state to campaign.
Armed protest quelled inside overcrowded British detention center
Armed protest quelled inside overcrowded British detention center
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Detainees at an immigration removal center near London armed themselves and staged a "disturbance" on Saturday, Britain's Home Office said.
Martin to aim at northwestern Europe as a large, powerful storm
Martin to aim at northwestern Europe as a large, powerful storm
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- After becoming the seventh hurricane of the Atlantic season, Martin sprawled into a large and powerful storm while churning across the northern Atlantic at the end of the week.
Iran marks U.S. Embassy takeover anniversary amid raging protests
Iran marks U.S. Embassy takeover anniversary amid raging protests
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Iran marked the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, holding state-sponsored rallies amid continued protests in that country.
Daylight saving time ends as effort to make permanent stalls
Daylight saving time ends as effort to make permanent stalls
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- On Sunday, U.S. residents around the country, except for Arizona and Hawaii, will turn their clocks back one hour as daylight saving time comes to its annual end.
