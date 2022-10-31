Advertisement
Top News
Oct. 31, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Truck attack on NYC bike path kills 8

On Oct. 31, 2017, a man drove a rented truck onto a bike path in New York City, killing eight people and injuring 11 others.

By UPI Staff
1/7
NYPD officers collect evidence around a Home Depot truck used to strike pedestrians leaving eight dead in Lower Manhattan on October 31, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/03c525c6536563598b4ee6e6a7092525/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
NYPD officers collect evidence around a Home Depot truck used to strike pedestrians leaving eight dead in Lower Manhattan on October 31, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1517, Martin Luther began the Protestant Reformation by nailing a proclamation -- the 95 theses -- to the door of a church in Wittenberg, Germany.

Advertisement

In 1864, Nevada was admitted to the United States as the 36th state.

In 1926, Harry Houdini, renowned magician, illusionist and escape artist, died of peritonitis in a Detroit hospital following a blow to the abdomen.

In 1931, with the Great Depression in full swing, the U.S. Treasury Department announced that 827 banks had failed during the previous two months.

In 1941, more than a month before the United States entered World War II, a German submarine torpedoed and sunk a U.S. destroyer, the USS Reuben James.

In 1941, the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota -- consisting of the sculpted heads of U.S. Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt -- was completed.

In 1968, U.S. President Lyndon Johnson announced a halt to the bombing of North Vietnam.

UPI File Photo
Advertisement

In 1984, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated outside her home in a volley of gunfire by Sikh members of her own security force. Her son, Rajiv, succeeded her.

In 1985, salvage divers located the remains of the booty-laden pirate ship Whydah, which sank Feb. 17, 1717, off Cape Cod, Mass.

In 1993, actor River Phoenix died of a drug overdose outside of a West Hollywood, Calif., nightclub, The Viper Room. He starred in Stand By Me and My Own Private Idaho.

In 2004, Iranian lawmakers chanted, "Death to America!" after a unanimous vote to allow their government to resume uranium enrichment activities.

In 2008, U.S. Army Gen. David Petraeus took over as head of the Central Command, in charge of military operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Iran and other countries.

In 2010, Brazilians elected Dilma Rousseff as their first female president. The former energy minister and choice of outgoing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defeated Jose Serra in a runoff with 56 percent of the vote. Rousseff won a second term Oct. 26, 2014.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI.
Advertisement

In 2011, a U.N. report said the world's population had topped the 7 billion mark, doubling the total of 1968. The U.N. Population Fund predicted 8 billion people by 2025.

In 2014, SpaceShipTwo, Virgin Galactic's effort in spaceflight for tourists, crashed during a test flight in the Mojave Desert, killing one of the pilots and seriously injuring the other.

In 2015, Russian airliner Metrojet Flight 9268 crashed after taking off from Sharm el-Sheikh International Airport in Egypt, killing all 224 on board. Investigators suspected a bomb on the plane caused the crash.

In 2017, a man drove a rented truck onto a bike path in New York City, killing eight people and injuring 11 others. The alleged attacker's trial on terror charges began in October 2022 after multiple delays.

In 2019, the Islamic State named Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi as its new leader after the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died October 26, 2019, during a raid by U.S. special operations forces on his compound in northwestern Syria. File Photo courtesy Department of Defense
Advertisement

Read More

UPI Archives: NYC truck attack suspect charged with 8 counts of murder, terrorism UPI Archives: Security strengthened on NYC bike path Islamic State claims credit

Latest Headlines

New York City agrees to pay $26M to men wrongfully convicted of killing Malcolm X
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
New York City agrees to pay $26M to men wrongfully convicted of killing Malcolm X
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- New York City has agreed to pay $26 million to settle lawsuits filed on behalf of two men who were wrongfully convicted of assassinating Malcolm X in 1965 and spent decades in jail for the crime.
Philippines: Death toll from Tropical Storm Nalgae nears 100
World News // 2 hours ago
Philippines: Death toll from Tropical Storm Nalgae nears 100
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The death toll from a severe tropical storm that battered the Philippines over the weekend rose to nearly 100 on Monday, officials said as they began to gauge the degree of damages brought to their archipelago nation.
Brazil elects Lula da Silva over far-right Bolsonaro in close run-off election
World News // 15 hours ago
Brazil elects Lula da Silva over far-right Bolsonaro in close run-off election
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Brazilian voters elected left-wing politician Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva president on Sunday, who bested far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro in a tight run-off election that was being closely watched by the rest of the world.
3 children, young man from same family die in NYC fire
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
3 children, young man from same family die in NYC fire
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Three children and a young man believed to be from the same family died after a fire tore through their home in the Bronx borough of New York City early Sunday, according to officials.
Boy, 8, becomes youngest person to climb Yosemite's El Capitan
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Boy, 8, becomes youngest person to climb Yosemite's El Capitan
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- An 8-year-old boy became the youngest person to climb the face of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park on Friday.
Halloween forecast: Enchanting for some, wet for others
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Halloween forecast: Enchanting for some, wet for others
Young witches and wizards are getting ready for the most ghostly holiday of October, and AccuWeather meteorologists have foreseen where the weather could disrupt Halloween festivities.
More than 60 dead, nearly 200 rescued after suspension bridge collapses in India
World News // 11 hours ago
More than 60 dead, nearly 200 rescued after suspension bridge collapses in India
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- More than 60 people died and nearly 2000 others were rescued after a suspension bridge collapsed in India on Sunday, officials said.
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 19% but new subvariant spreading
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 19% but new subvariant spreading
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The coronavirus situation continues to ease worldwide with a weekly 19% cases and 15% deaths drop, though two new subvariants have emerged, including in the United States.
Ukraine says Russian blockade is preventing export of grain
World News // 14 hours ago
Ukraine says Russian blockade is preventing export of grain
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Russian is blocking ships loaded with grain from Ukraine after pulling out of a deal brokered by the United Nations, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Sunday.
At least 153 killed, 133 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
World News // 16 hours ago
At least 153 killed, 133 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 30 -- At least 153 people have been killed and 133 others injured in a stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district as huge crowds of partygoers converged in the entertainment district for late-night Halloween celebrations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Three school buses carrying high school football players crash in Ohio
Three school buses carrying high school football players crash in Ohio
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $1 billion, second highest ever
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $1 billion, second highest ever
At least 153 killed, 133 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
At least 153 killed, 133 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
Federal judge sides with bikini baristas in legal battle over city dress code
Federal judge sides with bikini baristas in legal battle over city dress code
Biden remarks on Seoul Halloween stampede that left at least 149 dead
Biden remarks on Seoul Halloween stampede that left at least 149 dead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement