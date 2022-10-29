Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Oct. 29, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Hurricane Sandy makes landfall in New Jersey

On Oct. 29, 2012, the storm that began as Hurricane Sandy, which had hit several Caribbean countries, made landfall in New Jersey.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On October 29, 2012, the storm that began as Hurricane Sandy made landfall in New Jersey and continued on a destructive path in the Northeast. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/722f6dc749937d9067c9896835074fca/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
On October 29, 2012, the storm that began as Hurricane Sandy made landfall in New Jersey and continued on a destructive path in the Northeast. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1618, Sir Walter Raleigh was beheaded in London. He had been accused of plotting against King James I.

Advertisement

In 1787, Don Giovanni by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, had its first performance.

In 1901, Leon Czolgosz was electrocuted for the assassination of President William McKinley inside the Temple of Music at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, N.Y.

In 1923, following the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire, the Republic of Turkey, under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal, was proclaimed from the capitol city of Ankara.

In 1923, the musical Runnin' Wild, which introduced the Charleston, opened on Broadway.

In 1929, the sale of 16 million shares marked the collapse of the stock market, setting the stage for the Great Depression. This day became known as "Black Tuesday."

In 1946, Soviet leader Joseph Stalin responded to United Press questions, saying Winston Churchill is the greatest threat to peace and denying tension growing with America.

Advertisement

File Photo by Anatoli Zhdanov/UPI

In 1956, Israeli forces, in a plan later found to have been coordinated with Britain and France, invade the Sinai Peninsula, pushing Egyptian forces back to the Suez Canal. The Suez Crisis, which lasted just over a week, would keep the waterway closed from Oct. 1956 until March 1957.

In 1969, the first connection on what would become the Internet was made when bits of data flowed between computers at UCLA and the Stanford Research Institute.

In 1971, Duane Allman, guitarist and leader of the Allman Brothers band, died in a motorcycle crash in Georgia.

In 1994, a Colorado man was arrested after he sprayed the White House with bullets with an assault rifle. U.S. President Bill Clinton was inside at the time but no one was injured. The gunman was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

File Photo by Cliff Owen/UPI

In 1998, U.S. Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, who in 1962 became the first U.S. astronaut to orbit Earth, returned to space aboard the shuttle Discovery. At 77, he became the oldest person to travel in space.

Advertisement

In 2004, Osama bin Laden, in a videotape to the American people, said he ordered the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

In 2006, a Boeing 737 crashed near Nigeria's Abuja airport, killing 96 of the 104 people aboard. Officials said the pilot took off after disobeying an air traffic controller and the plane crashed moments later.

In 2012, the storm that began as Hurricane Sandy, which had hit several Caribbean countries, made landfall in New Jersey -- after being reclassified as a still-powerful post-tropical cyclone -- and continued on a destructive path in the Northeast. Differing death tolls were reported in subsequent days. Eventually, the National Hurricane Center reported 72 deaths in the United States, 54 in Haiti, 11 in Cuba, three in the Dominican Republic, two in the Bahamas, two at sea, and one each in Jamaica, Puerto Rico and Canada.

In 2015, China announced it was ending its nearly 40-year one-child policy, allowing couples to have two children without facing punishment.

In 2018, Lion Air Flight JT-610 crashed into the sea 1 minute after it took off from Soekarano-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia, killing 189 people. It was the first of two crashes of a Boeing 737 Max 8, calling attention to problems with the aircraft that would lead to a worldwide grounding in 2019.

Advertisement

In 2020, a knife attack at the Notre Dame Basilica in Nice, France, left three victims dead. The attacker, a Tunisian immigrant, was shot and injured by police.

File Photo by Sebastien Nogier/EPA-EFE

Read More

UPI Archives: Thousands in N.J. still paying for Superstorm Sandy 10 years later UPI Archives: Sandy's U.S. death toll at least 70

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022
Top News // 43 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022
On Oct. 29, 2012, the storm that began as Hurricane Sandy, which had hit several Caribbean countries, made landfall in New Jersey.
Border crossing deaths reach record-high of 853 over past 12 months
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Border crossing deaths reach record-high of 853 over past 12 months
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- At least 853 migrants have died trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border over the past 12 months, making fiscal year 2022 the deadliest year for migrants ever.
Six people shot outside funeral in Pittsburgh
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Six people shot outside funeral in Pittsburgh
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Six people were wounded Friday after gunfire erupted outside of a funeral on Pittsburgh's North Side.
U.S. stocks surge, pushing indexes to gains for the week
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. stocks surge, pushing indexes to gains for the week
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks soared Friday, with the three major indexes notching gains for the week as data on consumer spending and wages suggests stubbornly high inflation may be cooling.
Brazilians head to the polls Sunday in runoff election
World News // 11 hours ago
Brazilians head to the polls Sunday in runoff election
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Brazilians will head to the polls on Sunday, as the world's fourth-largest democracy holds a critical presidential election.
U.S. Coast Guard rescues 13 from sinking fishing ship after collision at sea
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. Coast Guard rescues 13 from sinking fishing ship after collision at sea
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Thirteen people were rescued Friday from a sinking fishing vessel about 63 miles off Chincoteague, Va. The U.S. Coast Guard and a two private boats worked together in the rescue.
Lebanon-Israel sea border deal ushers in a new era
World News // 12 hours ago
Lebanon-Israel sea border deal ushers in a new era
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A U.S.-mediated maritime border deal ending a years-long dispute between Lebanon and Israel over the ownership of natural gas fields was seen as a paradigm shift that would pave the way for a truce in the region.
Kanye West sued for $145,813 in alleged rental contract breach
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Kanye West sued for $145,813 in alleged rental contract breach
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Kanye West has been sued for breach of contract in Florida for allegedly failing to pay for a rental space he wanted to use as a recording studio.
Pending home sales drop for 4th consecutive month
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Pending home sales drop for 4th consecutive month
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Potential or pending U.S. home sales fell by 10.2% in September, marking four consecutive months of decline, according to a monthly report issued Friday by the National Association of Realtors.
Imran Kahn begins march to save political career in Pakistan
World News // 13 hours ago
Imran Kahn begins march to save political career in Pakistan
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Thousands of people on Friday joined former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on a "long march" from Lahore to the capital Islamabad to demand early elections.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Zelensky: Russia releases 30 drones in Ukrainian attacks
Zelensky: Russia releases 30 drones in Ukrainian attacks
Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
Department of Education moves to expedite Public Service Loan Forgiveness
Department of Education moves to expedite Public Service Loan Forgiveness
Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' by assailant looking for her
Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' by assailant looking for her
Climate activist glues head to iconic Dutch painting
Climate activist glues head to iconic Dutch painting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement