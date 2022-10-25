Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Oct. 25, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.N. recognizes Communist China, ousts Nationalists

On October 25, 1971, the United Nations voted to recognize Communist China, ousting the Nationalist Chinese government of Taiwan.

By UPI Staff
1/4
The delegation of China, the "Representatives of Chiang Kai-Shek," are pictured leaving the U.N. Assembly Hall on October 25, 1971, prior to the vote on a draft resolution to recognize the representatives of the People's Republic of China as the only legitimate representative of China to the United Nations. File Photo by UN/UPI
The delegation of China, the "Representatives of Chiang Kai-Shek," are pictured leaving the U.N. Assembly Hall on October 25, 1971, prior to the vote on a draft resolution to recognize the representatives of the People's Republic of China as the only legitimate representative of China to the United Nations. File Photo by UN/UPI

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1854, known to history as the Charge of the Light Brigade, 670 British cavalrymen fighting in the Crimean War attacked a heavily fortified Russian position and were killed.

Advertisement

In 1929, during the Teapot Dome scandal, Albert B. Fall, who served as U.S. President Warren Harding's interior secretary, was found guilty of accepting a bribe while in office. He was the first presidential Cabinet member convicted of a crime.

In 1944, the Japanese military employed its first unit of Kamikaze pilots during the Battle of Leyte Gulf off the coast of the Philippines.

In 1971, the United Nations admitted China as a member, ousting the Nationalist Chinese government of Taiwan.

In 1983, U.S. troops, supported by six Caribbean nations, invaded the tiny, leftist-ruled island of Grenada, rescuing 1,000 American students and restoring order to the country. The death toll in about two months of fighting exceeded 100.

In 1993, Canadian voters rejected the Progressive Conservative Party of Prime Minister Kim Campbell and gave the Liberal Party, led by Jean Chretien of Quebec, a firm majority in Parliament.

Advertisement

File Photo by H. Ruckemann/UPI

In 1994, Susan Smith falsely reported her two young sons were missing after a carjacking. After several days of intense public and media scrutiny, the South Carolina woman admitted she drove her car with her children inside it into a lake, killing them. She was sentenced to life in prison for the murders.

In 2002, Democratic U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone of Minnesota and seven others were killed in the crash of a small plane about 180 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

File Photo by Chris Corder/UPI

In 2009, the World Health Organization reported a global death toll from the H1N1 virus, known as swine flu, at 5,700. About 440,000 people were confirmed as having the disease.

In 2010, more than 400 coastal residents in western Sumatra were killed and thousands left homeless by a tsunami triggered by a 7.7-magnitude earthquake. About 750 miles away in central Java, the Mount Merapi volcano began a series of three eruptions that left a reported death toll of more than 300 with about 6,000 homeless.

Advertisement

In 2021, the Sudanese military seized control of the country and detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other government officials in a coup. Hamdok was reinstated a month later after an agreement with top Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

File Photo courtesy of the Republican Media Palace/EPA-EFE

Read More

Taiwan will not 'bow to pressure' from China after 'reunification' calls China calls on U.S. to withdraw troops from Taiwan

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022
On October 25, 1971, the United Nations voted to recognize Communist China, ousting the Nationalist Chinese government of Taiwan.
Two right-wing operatives plead guilty to disinformation robocall scheme
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Two right-wing operatives plead guilty to disinformation robocall scheme
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A pair of right-wing operatives have each pleaded guilty to robocalling tens of thousands of phones to spread disinformation about vote-by-mail ballots.
Philips cuts 4,000 jobs following medical device recall
World News // 3 hours ago
Philips cuts 4,000 jobs following medical device recall
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Philips CEO Roy Jakobs announced the Amsterdam-based medical equipment company will cut 4,000 jobs in the United States and Netherlands "immediately" following last year's massive recall of sleep apnea devices.
Mexican gunmen sentenced to life for killing U.S. consulate employee, 2 others
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mexican gunmen sentenced to life for killing U.S. consulate employee, 2 others
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Two gunmen of the violent Mexican street gang Barrio Azteca were sentenced to life in prison on Monday for the 2010 murders of three people, including a U.S. consulate employee, in Juarez, Mexico.
U.S. unleashes new sanctions targeting Nicaragua's Ortega regime
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. unleashes new sanctions targeting Nicaragua's Ortega regime
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday unleashed a slew of new punitive measures targeting Nicaragua's regime of President Daniel Ortega following his election to a fifth term in office last year.
McDonald's cooks up McRib's 'Farewell Tour'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
McDonald's cooks up McRib's 'Farewell Tour'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- McDonald's seasonal McRib will return on Halloween to its fast food menus across the United States, but the company teased it will be the legendary sandwich's "Farewell Tour."
Student, teacher dead in St. Louis school shooting
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Student, teacher dead in St. Louis school shooting
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Three people, including a gunman, are dead after a shooting at a high school Monday morning in St. Louis.
Treasury works to strengthen bond markets amid rising economic uncertainty
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Treasury works to strengthen bond markets amid rising economic uncertainty
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury is working on reforms to strengthen private money markets and bond funds amid rising uncertainty about the global economy, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Unilever recalls dry shampoos because of potentially high levels of benzene
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Unilever recalls dry shampoos because of potentially high levels of benzene
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Unilever has recalled 12 of its dry shampoo products due to potentially high levels benzene, which is a carcinogen.
Joe Biden at DNC ahead of 'consequential' election: 'We're investing in all of America'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Joe Biden at DNC ahead of 'consequential' election: 'We're investing in all of America'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden extolled the political opportunity for his party in the upcoming election, touting accomplishments on the economy and healthcare costs in a speech Monday at DNC headquarters in Washington.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
Garland announces arrest of Chinese spies who stole confidential information
Plane carrying businessman Rainer Schaller crashes off Costa Rica
Plane carrying businessman Rainer Schaller crashes off Costa Rica
More school districts take holiday for Hindu celebration of Diwali
More school districts take holiday for Hindu celebration of Diwali
Hospitals seeing a surge of children with respiratory virus
Hospitals seeing a surge of children with respiratory virus
On This Day: Suspects in D.C. sniper attacks arrested
On This Day: Suspects in D.C. sniper attacks arrested
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement