Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Oct. 19, 2022 / 12:18 PM

U.S. offers $35 million in funding for tidal and river energy

Even if a fraction of the full potential could be realized, advances in hydropower could pave a path toward a net-zero economy

By Daniel J. Graeber
Even capturing a tiny fraction of the energy potential from waves and tides could help usher in a net-zero economy, the U.S. Energy Department said. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/86908de04e703db870aaf74f151e6d91/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Even capturing a tiny fraction of the energy potential from waves and tides could help usher in a net-zero economy, the U.S. Energy Department said. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Energy announced it has unveiled $35 million in funding to support advances in tidal and river energy systems.

Various forms of renewable energy accounted for about 25% of the total amount of power on the grid during the second quarter. Of the total amount of renewables, conventional hydropower represented about 28% of the total.

Advertisement

A forecast from the Energy Department finds that hydropower is on pace to increase by 11% from current levels by the second quarter of 2023. Tidal power alone has the potential to account for nearly 8% of total U.S.power generation.

"Our oceans and rivers represent a huge potential source of renewable energy," said Alejandro Moreno, the acting assistant secretary for energy efficiency and renewable energy.

RELATED Report: Fossil fuel industry funds research to weaken climate change messaging

Data from Ocean Energy Europe in March, cited by CNBC, found Europe had about 2.2 megawatts of installed tidal capacity last year, a massive increase from 2020 levels. Globally, energy derived from the ebb and flow of tides accounted for 3.12 MW of installed capacity in 2021, while about 1.4 MW of energy came from waves last year.

In general terms, one megawatt of power is enough to meet the energy demands from about 650 average households.

Advertisement

In the United States, meanwhile, a wave energy prototype dubbed Azura is installed at a test site at Kaneohe Bay off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii. And with a substantial portion of the U.S. population living within 50 miles of a coastline, marine and hydrokinetic technologies could help exploit an untapped renewable energy resource.

RELATED Samsung Electronics to invest $5B in 2050 zero-emissions plan

The Energy Department said that even if a tiny fraction of the total potential of these resources could be tapped, it would still contribute to goals to achieve a net-zero economy by 2050. The technology -- which in some cases is similar to wind turbines -- is expensive and requires extensive testing before it's put into commercial use.

Those challenges, the Energy Department said, are a major impediment to momentum.

"This proposed funding opportunity aims to support state clean energy plans and goals, advance tidal and river current energy research and development, and attract competitive tidal and river current energy developers to deploy their devices at a demonstration site," the department said.

RELATED EU commission president promises to reform energy markets

Latest Headlines

Germany fires cybersecurity chief over suspected Russian ties
World News // 4 minutes ago
Germany fires cybersecurity chief over suspected Russian ties
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Germany has fired cybersecurity chief Arne Schönbohm after his links to a Russian-owned cybersecurity company were brought to prominence by a German comedian.
Los Angeles City Council names new president in leaked tape fallout
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Los Angeles City Council names new president in leaked tape fallout
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles City Council will meet virtually for the second straight day on Wednesday after electing a new president to replace embattled council member Nury Martinez.
NYC opens new 500-bed migrant shelter for asylum seekers from Texas
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
NYC opens new 500-bed migrant shelter for asylum seekers from Texas
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- New York City on Wednesday opened a new, 500-bed migrant shelter for asylum seekers. It's an 84,500-square-foot winterized tent facility with several large tents, a cafeteria and recreation center on Randall's Island.
Ian struck a major blow to Florida agriculture, study finds
Top News // 1 hour ago
Ian struck a major blow to Florida agriculture, study finds
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Damage from Hurricane Ian left a billion-dollar scar on Florida agriculture.
Cooler temperatures help firefighters control Nakia Creek Fire
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Cooler temperatures help firefighters control Nakia Creek Fire
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Higher humidity and cooler temperatures are helping firefighters combat the Nakia Creek wildfire burning over an area of approximately 1,800 acres as authorities seek a vehicle they say could be linked to the fire.
British CPI inflation at a 42-year high of 10.1%; food prices up 14.6%
World News // 1 hour ago
British CPI inflation at a 42-year high of 10.1%; food prices up 14.6%
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- British Consumer Prices Index inflation is at a 42-year high of 10.1% for the 12 months ending September 2022, squeezing working-class household budgets.
IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The IRS has announced plans to adjust household tax rates for inflation in 2023, meaning millions of Americans will take home more money next year.
Vladimir Putin declares martial law in 4 Ukraine regions
World News // 5 hours ago
Vladimir Putin declares martial law in 4 Ukraine regions
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree declaring martial law in the four Ukrainian regions Moscow claims it annexed last month, heightening the potential for increased hostilities.
Investment firms tell British panel they're not obligated to net-zero goals
World News // 2 hours ago
Investment firms tell British panel they're not obligated to net-zero goals
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Big investment firms say they're acting in the best interest of their clients rather than government goal posts on climate issues.
Trump scheduled to be deposed in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump scheduled to be deposed in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- After years of delaying it, former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be questioned under oath Wednesday in a defamation suit brought by E. Jean Carroll. Carroll said Trump raped her in the 1990's. Trump denies it.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Video shows massive hole in Nord Stream natural gas pipeline
Video shows massive hole in Nord Stream natural gas pipeline
American Airlines reaches $7.5M settlement in baggage fees lawsuit
American Airlines reaches $7.5M settlement in baggage fees lawsuit
Dismembered bodies pulled from Oklahoma river identified as four missing cyclists
Dismembered bodies pulled from Oklahoma river identified as four missing cyclists
Microsoft confirms new round of layoffs
Microsoft confirms new round of layoffs
Igor Danchenko acquitted of lying to the FBI in Trump dossier case
Igor Danchenko acquitted of lying to the FBI in Trump dossier case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement