Oct. 18, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: BBC established in Britain

On Oct. 18, 1922, the British Broadcasting Corp. was established.

By UPI Staff
The BBC's main headquarters, Broadcasting House, is pictured on October 17, 2019, in London. The BBC was founded on October 19, 1922. File Photo by <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:20191017_BBC_Studios_London,_BBC_Radio_Theatre,_New_Broadcasting_House_photo_by_Amy_Karle.jpg" target="_blank">Igbofr/Wikimedia</a>
The BBC's main headquarters, Broadcasting House, is pictured on October 17, 2019, in London. The BBC was founded on October 19, 1922. File Photo by Igbofr/Wikimedia

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- On this day in history:

In 1776, the border between Maryland and Pennsylvania was established. Dubbed the "Mason-Dixon" line, it became the unofficial boundary between North and South.

In 1851, Moby-Dick by Herman Melville was published. A small band of Herman Melville devotees orated their way through the 135-chapter opus, which took 22 hours and 38 minutes to complete.

In 1867, the United States completed its purchase of Alaska for $7.2 million, taking possession of the territory from Russia. It would be 92 years before Alaska was admitted to the Union.

In 1898, the United States took control of Puerto Rico one year after Spain had granted self-rule to the Caribbean nation.

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

In 1922, the British Broadcasting Corp. was established.

In 1925, Grand Ole Opry opened in Nashville.

In 1931, Thomas Alva Edison, one of the most prolific inventors in history, died in West Orange, N.J., at the age of 84.

In 1959, the Soviet Union announced that Luna 3, an unmanned space vehicle, had taken the first pictures of the far side of the moon. In 1987, a former Mexican spy claimed his intelligence unit stole the Soviet satellite while it was on tour in Mexico in 1959, providing the United States with valuable intelligence.

In 1974, the jury in the Watergate cover-up trial heard a tape recording in which U.S. President Richard Nixon told aide John Dean to try to stop the Watergate burglary investigation before it implicated White House personnel.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 1991, Israel and the Soviet Union agreed to renew full diplomatic relations for the first time since 1967.

In 2002, North Korea revealed it was working on a secret nuclear weapons program. U.S. intelligence officials concluded critical equipment for it came from Pakistan.

In 2007, former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto returned home after eight years in exile to triumphant fanfare that gave way to panic when a suicide bomber killed more than 140 people in her convoy. She wasn't hurt in that attack but was assassinated on Dec. 27 of that year in Rawalpindi.

In 2011, Gilad Shalit, a 25-year-old Israeli soldier kidnapped by the militant Palestinian group Hamas in a high-profile incident, was freed after being held for more than five years. His release came in exchange for 1,000 Palestinians who had spent years in Israeli jails.

In 2020, Bolivians headed to the polls, eventually electing Luis Arce to be president.

Pool Photo by Mary Altaffer/UPI

On Oct. 18, 1959, the Soviet Union announced that Luna 3, an unmanned space vehicle, had taken the first pictures of the far side of the moon.
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The European Union has imposed Iran-related sanctions on Monday over the death of Mahsa Amini and the regime's bloody crack down on nationwide anti-regime protest.
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- House Democrats launched an investigation into how Mississippi state leaders spent millions in federal funds allocated for water infrastructure after last month's water crisis in the predominately Black city of Jackson.
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Russia attacked Kyiv with "kamikaze" drones early Monday, killing at least four people and causing civilians to flee to shelters as Ukrainian officials renewed calls on ally nations for more advanced air defense systems.
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The FBI is warning Republican and Democratic state party headquarters that Chinese hackers have scanned more than 100 political party domains ahead of the midterm elections.
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Kyiv and Moscow carried out a prisoner swap on Monday involving more than 200 people, officials said.
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration is making the case this week to pull the pregnancy drug Makena, which was expedited to market a decade ago to reduce the risk of preterm birth, because the agency says it does not work.
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- European Union members confirmed on Monday they are weighing whether or not to provide funding to Ukraine to ensure it retains internet access, by footing the bill for the country's Starlink service.
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The search for four missing men, bicycling in rural Oklahoma, is now a murder investigation after their dismembered bodies were found in a river 40 miles south of Tulsa, according to police.
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden officially launched the federal government's online portal to begin processing student loan forgiveness applications on Monday.
