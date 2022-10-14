Trending
Oct. 14, 2022

On This Day: Rabin, Peres, Arafat share Nobel Peace Prize

On Oct. 14, 1994, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded jointly to two Israelis, Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Foreign Minister Shimon Peres, and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

By UPI Staff
Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat (L), Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres (C) and Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin hold the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway, on December 10, 1994. File Photo by Israeli Government Press Office | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1b5fad3708cdc2983804d2066781fca1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1066, William, Duke of Normandy, better known as William the Conqueror, led his invading army to victory over England's King Harold at Hastings.

In 1322, Scotland's Robert the Bruce defeats King Edward II of England at Old Byland, forcing Edward to accept Scotland's independence.

In 1884, George Eastman received his first "film" patent No. US306594 A for negative paper. While this was a paper film, not the transparent film that many who were taking photographs prior to the advent of the iPhone might remember, it was not met with much success. It was, however, an important step in the development process and its improved versions were incorporated into Kodak's first camera which was introduced in 1888.

In 1908, the Chicago Cubs beat the Detroit Tigers, 2-0, clinching the World Series.

In 1912, former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt, campaigning for a return to office, was shot in Milwaukee. He refused to have the wound treated until he finished his speech. Speaking later with his surgeon, Roosevelt would joke, "They will have to use higher caliber lead than that if they want to get me. It would take a Howitzer to kill a bull moose.

UPI File Photo

In 1926, A.A. Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh was published.

In 1933, Nazi Germany, angry and steeling herself to any consequences, announced her withdrawal from the League of Nations and the World Disarmament Conference."

In 1947, U.S. Air Force Capt. Chuck Yeager, 24, flying a Bell X-1, became the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound.

In 1964, U.S. civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., 35, became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. He accepted the prize on behalf of "all men who love peace and brotherhood.

UPI File Photo

In 1964, Nikita Khrushchev was ousted as premier of the Soviet Union and leader of the Soviet Communist party.

In 1992, the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland A's, 4 games to 2, to win the American League pennant and become the first Canadian team to go to the World Series.

In 2012, Austrian daredevil Felix Baumgartner became the first person to break the sound barrier without the protection or propulsion of a vehicle.

In 2020, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a curfew for major cities in an effort to curb COVID-19 infections.

File Photo by Abir Sultan/UPI

