Sluggish, but sustained holiday spending expected this season

Online and extended sales means single-day shopping events such as Black Friday are losing importance for many consumers. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The $200 billion in online sales expected during the holiday season is only a small increase from last year as big single-day shopping events like Cyber Monday lose importance, an analysis finds. Adobe Analytics, used by more than 85% of major online retailers, estimated Monday that U.S. online sales from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 should reach $209.7 billion. That's an increase of 2.5% from year-ago levels. Advertisement

Online sales jumped 8.5% between 2020 and 2021, thanks in no small part to shoppers staying home during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick Brown, a vice president in charge of growth marketing and insights at Adobe, said holiday shopping online is different from the past because online retailers are cutting prices early. Before the pandemic, shoppers flocked to physical stores on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, to cash in on deals.

But a roundup of deals by CNBC shows the online holiday sale season has already kicked off in earnest. Online retail giant Amazon holds its second Prime Day of the year on Tuesday, the first time it's had two of its major sales events in the same year. Big box retailer Target already ran deep discounts last week and said it would run its price-match guarantee through Christmas Eve.

While online holiday sales could be a bit sluggish when compared to years past, Brown said Adobe has already recorded $590 billion in online sales through August, which represents an 8.9% increase over the same period last year.

Cyber Monday -- the Monday following the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States -- is now expected to trump Black Friday. Adobe estimates Cyber Monday will be the biggest single shopping day of the year with an estimated $11.2 billion in sales. That's an increase of 5.1% from the same period last year.

Black Friday, meanwhile, is losing luster, with the estimated $9 billion in sales from just online marking a 1% increase from last year should Adobe's forecast prove accurate.

But as major retailers compete over the best available deals, sales tend to run throughout much of the season, striking a blow to single-day shopping events.

"These major shopping days are losing prominence as e-commerce becomes a more ubiquitous daily activity, and as consumers see discounts continuing throughout the full season," Adobe found.

Meanwhile, inflationary pressures could limit holiday spending even further. The price for all consumer goods increased 8.3% during the 12-month period ending in August, with apparel alone showing a 5.1% increase in cost from the same period last year.

The U.S. government releases inflationary data through September on Thursday.