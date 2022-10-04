Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Oct. 4, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Plane crashes into Amsterdam apartment building

On Oct. 4, 1992, at least 43 people were killed when an El Al 747 cargo plane crashed into an apartment building on the outskirts of Amsterdam.

By UPI Staff
1/7
On October 4, 1992, at least 43 people were killed when an El Al 747 cargo plane crashed into an apartment building on the outskirts of Amsterdam. File Photo by <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bijlmerramp2_without_link.jpg" target="_blank">Jos Wiersema/Wikimedia</a><br>
On October 4, 1992, at least 43 people were killed when an El Al 747 cargo plane crashed into an apartment building on the outskirts of Amsterdam. File Photo by Jos Wiersema/Wikimedia

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1876, the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas, now Texas A&M, opened. It was the first public higher education institution in Texas.

Advertisement

In 1883, the Orient Express train made its first run, originating in Paris, at Gare de l'Est, and ending in Giurgiu, Romania, with stops in Munich and Vienna.

In 1895, the U.S. Open men's golf tournament was first contested. It was won by Horace Rawlins.

In 1927, artist Gutzon Borglum begins sculpting Mount Rushmore. It would take 14 years to complete, with work on the monument finishing in 1941. Despite the difficult nature of the project, there were no worker fatalities.

File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI

In 1957, the Soviet Union launched the first man-made space satellite, Sputnik 1. The Soviet's successful launch caught America by surprise and was the spark which ignited the Space Race.

In 1965, Pope Paul VI arrived at Kennedy International Airport in New York on the first visit by a pope to the United States.

Advertisement

In 1976, Earl Butz resigned as U.S. agriculture secretary, with an apology for what he called the "gross indiscretion" of uttering a racist remark.

In 1989, Art Shell was hired by the Oakland Raiders as the first black head coach in the modern National Football League.

In 1991, the United States and 23 other countries signed an agreement banning mineral and oil exploration in Antarctica for 50 years.

In 1992, at least 43 people were killed when an El Al 747 cargo plane crashed into an apartment building on the outskirts of Amsterdam. It's believed the actual death toll could be considerably higher because many undocumented immigrants lived in the building and weren't counted among the missing.

In 1993, U.S. President Bill Clinton ordered several hundred more U.S. troops to Somalia on the second day the Battle of Mogadishu.

File Photo by L. Mark/UPI

In 2001, a Siberian Airlines jetliner exploded and plunged into the Black Sea, killing all 64 passengers and 12 crew members. The United States said evidence indicated the plane had been hit by a missile fired during a Ukrainian military training exercise.

Advertisement

In 2004, SpaceShipOne, the first privately funded rocket to reach the edge of space, flew to an altitude above 62 miles over the California desert.

In 2006, WikiLeaks.org was created by Julian Assange as a depository for leaked documents and other classified materials.

In 2010, a sludge reservoir burst in Hungary, sending 200 million gallons of toxic mud onto the roads of three villages, killing seven people, injuring 150 others and driving hundreds from their homes.

In 2021, Fumio Kishida became prime minister of Japan, replacing Yoshihide Suga, who served for one year.

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Too little time, altitude to save El Al plane, pilots say UPI Archives: Boeing to replace parts in wake of jumbo crash

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022
On Oct. 4, 1992, at least 43 people were killed when an El Al 747 cargo plane crashed into an apartment building on the outskirts of Amsterdam.
U.N. truce in Yemen's bloody civil war expires
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N. truce in Yemen's bloody civil war expires
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A United Nations-mediated truce in Yemen's bloody civil war has expired after six months with neither side agreeing to extend it, as U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres vowed negotiations will move forward.
North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday, Japanese and South Korean officials said, marking the gravest provocation by the reclusive nation in years.
Theranos founder's sentencing delayed over alleged prosecutor misconduct
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Theranos founder's sentencing delayed over alleged prosecutor misconduct
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A judge has agreed to delay the sentencing of Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of failed blood-testing startup Theranos, to hear evidence about alleged prosecutor misconduct.
U.S. to impose additional costs on Iran for violent crackdown on protests, says Biden
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. to impose additional costs on Iran for violent crackdown on protests, says Biden
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The United States this week will impose additional punitive measures targeting those involved in Iran's violent crackdown on anti-regime protests, President Joe Biden said Monday.
U.N. chief urges action at COP27 climate summit, warns 'the world cannot wait'
World News // 5 hours ago
U.N. chief urges action at COP27 climate summit, warns 'the world cannot wait'
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned next month's U.N. Climate Conference, COP27, in Egypt is "as immense as the climate impacts we are seeing around the world."
Supreme Court declines to hear bump stock cases
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Supreme Court declines to hear bump stock cases
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear arguments over a ban on bump stocks that initially went into effect under former President Donald Trump.
U.N. report warns interest rate hikes could lead to global recession
World News // 7 hours ago
U.N. report warns interest rate hikes could lead to global recession
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations is urging the United States, and other wealthy nations, to stop raising interest rates saying the rate hikes threaten a global recession that will hit developing countries the hardest.
Brittney Griner's appeal trial in Russia set for Oct. 25
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Brittney Griner's appeal trial in Russia set for Oct. 25
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal, against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession in Russia, has been scheduled for Oct. 25.
Stock markets kick off fourth quarter with rally
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Stock markets kick off fourth quarter with rally
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. markets rallied Monday to start a new month and quarter with significant gains after a dismal end to September.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Zelenska describes war like 'Middle Ages'; Russia monitoring Ukraine NATO bid
Zelenska describes war like 'Middle Ages'; Russia monitoring Ukraine NATO bid
U.S. will impose 'severe costs' on those who support Russia's annexation of Ukraine
U.S. will impose 'severe costs' on those who support Russia's annexation of Ukraine
Joe Biden surveys hurricane damage in Puerto Rico, promises more aid
Joe Biden surveys hurricane damage in Puerto Rico, promises more aid
Same-sex wedding case among religious challenges on Supreme Court docket
Same-sex wedding case among religious challenges on Supreme Court docket
Hurricane Orlene set to strike Mexico on Monday
Hurricane Orlene set to strike Mexico on Monday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement