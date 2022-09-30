Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Sept. 30, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: 12 Nazis sentenced to death in Nuremberg trial

On Sept. 30, 1946, verdicts were handed down in the Nuremberg War Crimes Trial. Twelve Nazi leaders were sentenced to death by hanging.

By UPI Staff
1/4
On September 30, 1946, verdicts were handed down in the Nuremberg War Crimes Trial. Twelve Nazi leaders were sentenced to death by hanging. File Photo by U.S. Army
On September 30, 1946, verdicts were handed down in the Nuremberg War Crimes Trial. Twelve Nazi leaders were sentenced to death by hanging. File Photo by U.S. Army

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1630, John Billington, one of the first pilgrims to land in America, was hanged for murder -- the first European criminal executed in the American colonies.

Advertisement

In 1846, a dentist in Charleston, Mass., extracted a tooth with the aid of an anesthetic -- ether. It was the first time an anesthetic had been used.

In 1927, Babe Ruth set a Major League Baseball record with his 60th home run of the season. The mark would stand for 34 years.

In 1938, Germany, France, Britain and Italy met in Munich, Germany, for a conference after which British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain predicted "peace for our time." World War II began less than one year later.

In 1946, verdicts were handed down in the Nuremberg War Crimes Trial. Twelve Nazi leaders were sentenced to death by hanging.

File Photo by U.S. Army

In 1954, the USS Nautilus, the world's first nuclear submarine, was commissioned by the U.S. Navy, under the command of Commander Eugene P. Wilkinson.

Advertisement

In 1955, movie idol James Dean died in a car crash at age 24.

In 1962, James H. Meredith, a Black student, was escorted onto the University of Mississippi campus by U.S. marshals, setting off a riot in which two men died before violence was quelled by more than 3,000 soldiers. Meredith enrolled the next day.

In 1992, the United States returned most of the Subic Bay Naval Base to the Philippine government after more than a century of use.

In 1993, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck India's Maharashtra state, killing nearly 10,000 people. The disaster primarily affected the Latur and Osmanabad districts.

In 1993, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Colin Powell announced his retirement from the military. Effective upon his retirement, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II approved his knighthood.

In 2005, Michael Eisner resigned as CEO of the Walt Disney Co. One week later, he departed his position on the board of the company.

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

In 2008, thousands of worshipers making their way through a narrow passage to a Hindu temple in India for a religious festival broke into a stampede when a wall collapsed. Police put the death toll at 224 with more than 100 people injured.

Advertisement

In 2011, a missile from a U.S. drone aircraft strike over Yemen killed Anwar al-Awlaki, a U.S.-born Islamic cleric linked to several high-profile terrorist incidents in the United States and subject of a two-year manhunt.

In 2020, California became the first state to adopt a law seeking to develop a path to pay reparations to Black residents and descendants of slavery.

File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Concentration camp film makes one defendant ill, another turns back UPI Archives: Trial hears Nazi offer was million Jews at $2 a head

Latest Headlines

Hurricane Ian picks up strength; expected to hit Carolina coast Friday
U.S. News // 4 days ago
Hurricane Ian picks up strength; expected to hit Carolina coast Friday
Hurricane Ian continued to grow in strength early Friday, with forecasters expecting it to hit the Carolina coast with "life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions" later in the day.
UPI Almanac for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
On Sept. 30, 1946, verdicts were handed down in the Nuremberg War Crimes Trial. Twelve Nazi leaders were sentenced to death by hanging.
Senate passes stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate passes stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate has avoided a looming government shutdown by passing a stopgap funding resolution that also provides billions of dollars in emergency assistance to Ukraine to aid its war against Russia.
U.S. blacklists Iranian petrochemical network
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. blacklists Iranian petrochemical network
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The United States has blacklisted a network of 10 companies throughout Asia involved in the sale of Iranian petrochemical products, as the Biden administration seeks to tighten its financial vices on Tehran.
Police: Suspect arrested after 5 shot dead in Texas
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police: Suspect arrested after 5 shot dead in Texas
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Police in the small Texas city of McGregor said a suspect was in custody after five people were shot and killed Thursday morning.
Texas detention center warden, brother accused in migrant's shooting death
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas detention center warden, brother accused in migrant's shooting death
EL PASO, Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Two men shot two migrants, killing one and injuring another, earlier this week while the two victims stood along a West Texas road getting water, authorities said. One of the alleged shooters is reportedly a warden for a
Dept. of Education reverses course on some student loan forgiveness
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Dept. of Education reverses course on some student loan forgiveness
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administration and the Department of Education rolled back some of its student debt relief program Thursday as some Republican states have issued legal challenges to the program.
Stocks tumble amid tight labor market, hawkish Fed officials
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Stocks tumble amid tight labor market, hawkish Fed officials
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A tighter-than-expected labor market and hawkish Federal Reserve officials drove stocks down sharply Thursday to continue their decline after Wednesday's rally.
Russian oligarch one of three charged for evading sanctions
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Russian oligarch one of three charged for evading sanctions
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- An American and two Russian citizens, including a billionaire industrialist, were charged with allegedly violating American sanctions imposed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Justice Department said Thursday.
Four plead guilty to defrauding U.S. Department of Education
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Four plead guilty to defrauding U.S. Department of Education
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Four people created a sham university and then fraudulently obtained millions of dollars in federal financial aid for their own use, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Moscow Embassy security alert warns Americans to leave Russia
U.S. Moscow Embassy security alert warns Americans to leave Russia
MacKenzie Scott, billionaire philanthropist, to divorce second husband
MacKenzie Scott, billionaire philanthropist, to divorce second husband
13 dead in Hurricane Ian; Joe Biden fears 'substantial loss of life'
13 dead in Hurricane Ian; Joe Biden fears 'substantial loss of life'
Judge says Trump does not have to comment on accuracy of DOJ inventory
Judge says Trump does not have to comment on accuracy of DOJ inventory
Families of July 4 parade shooting victims sue Smith & Wesson
Families of July 4 parade shooting victims sue Smith & Wesson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement