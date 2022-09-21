Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Sept. 21, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Armenia declares independence

On Sept. 21, 1991, Armenia became the 12th Soviet republic to declare independence.

By UPI Staff
1/6
A protester draped in an Armenian flag rallies outside the Azerbaijani Consulate General offices in protest over the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Los Angeles on November 1, 2020. On September 21 1991, Armenia became the 12th Soviet republic to declare independence. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e822eae88bb2a04deaa58cc34aaa9046/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A protester draped in an Armenian flag rallies outside the Azerbaijani Consulate General offices in protest over the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Los Angeles on November 1, 2020. On September 21 1991, Armenia became the 12th Soviet republic to declare independence. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1780, American Gen. Benedict Arnold gave plans to the British for the surrender of West Point, New York. Arnold's name was forever after associated with the word "traitor."

Advertisement

In 1792, the Legislative Assembly of revolutionary France voted to abolish the monarchy and establish the First Republic, stripping King Louis XVI of most of his power.

In 1893, the first successful American-made, gasoline-operated motorcar appeared on the streets of Springfield, Mass. It was designed and built by Charles and Frank Duryea.

In 1938, an estimated 600 people were killed by a hurricane that battered the coast of New England.

In 1981, Sandra Day O'Connor received a unanimous vote in the Senate to become the first female member of the U.S. Supreme Court.

File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

In 1991, Armenia became the 12th Soviet republic to declare independence.

In 1998, Hurricane Georges began a deadly rampage through the Caribbean, killing more than 600 people. About a week later, the storm made landfall near Biloxi, Miss., with reported gusts up to 172 mph.

Advertisement

In 1999, a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan, killing at least 2,300 people, injuring thousands and leaving tens of thousands homeless.

In 2001, a telecast by top movie stars and musicians raised more than $500 million for survivors of the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States.

In 2003, the spacecraft Galileo approached the fringes of Jupiter's atmosphere and then was directed to destroy itself in a high-speed plunge.

File Photo courtesy of NASA

In 2008, Thabo Mbecki, South Africa's president since 1999, stepped down after losing a power struggle with rival Jacob Zuma.

In 2011, American hikers Shane Bauer and Joshua Fattal, imprisoned on espionage charges in Iran for more than two years after wandering across the border, were released.

In 2013, Islamist terrorists ambushed a crowded, upscale shopping mall in Nairobi, Kenya, took hostages and clashed with police. The death toll in the four-day siege was at least 67, with more than 170 people injured. The al-Qaida-linked group al-Shabab claimed responsibility.

Advertisement

In 2014, an estimated 300,000 people participated in a "People's Climate Change" march in New York City. Organizers said it was the largest climate-change march in history. Tens of thousands marched in other cities.

In 2021, the 76th U.N. General Assembly opened in New York, with President Joe Biden making his first address at the diplomat summit.

File Photo by Timothy A. Clary/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Lenin statue coming down in Yerevan UPI Archives: Bread riot in Armenian capital

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
On Sept. 21, 1991, Armenia became the 12th Soviet republic to declare independence.
Fiona becomes Category 4 hurricane Fiona as it heads to Bermuda
World News // 3 days ago
Fiona becomes Category 4 hurricane Fiona as it heads to Bermuda
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a Category 4 storm early Wednesday as it moves toward Bermuda after having pounded Turks and Caicos with heavy rain
U.N. calls for investigation into Iranian woman's death
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N. calls for investigation into Iranian woman's death
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The United Nations Human Rights Office has called on Tehran to investigate the death of a young Iranian woman who was arrested by the country's so-called morality police.
German Chancellor Scholz warns of 'world without rules' in U.N. speech
World News // 3 hours ago
German Chancellor Scholz warns of 'world without rules' in U.N. speech
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Newly elected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned of a "world without rules" and the threat of "imperialism" as he condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine during his speech before the U.N. General Assembly.
Italy offers link to Africa to lessen Europe's dependence on Russian oil, says PM Draghi
World News // 3 hours ago
Italy offers link to Africa to lessen Europe's dependence on Russian oil, says PM Draghi
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Italy can link Europe with African to lessen its dependency on Russian gas, said Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Tuesday before the United Nations General Assembly.
Japan PM demands U.N. reforms following Russia's invasion of Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
Japan PM demands U.N. reforms following Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for reforms at the United Nations during his speech Tuesday after blasting the U.N. Security Council for failing to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Student debt forgiveness could benefit 40M borrowers across U.S.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Student debt forgiveness could benefit 40M borrowers across U.S.
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has released new state-by-state data showing approximately 40 million federal student loan borrowers will benefit under the president's student loan forgiveness initiative.
Harris urges students to vote in midterms on National Voter Registration Day
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Harris urges students to vote in midterms on National Voter Registration Day
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris urged students at two historically black colleges in South Carolina to register to vote in the midterm elections as the Biden administration marked National Voter Registration Day.
Hurricane Fiona knocks out power in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic
World News // 17 hours ago
Hurricane Fiona knocks out power in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- More than a million people in Puerto Rico were still without electricity on Tuesday after Hurricane Fiona swept across the U.S. territory with powerful winds and drenching rains.
Beyond Meat suspends executive accused of biting man's nose
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Beyond Meat suspends executive accused of biting man's nose
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Beyond Meat has suspended its chief operating officer Doug Ramsey after he allegedly punched a man and bit his nose during a road rage incident Saturday after an Arkansas Razorbacks football game.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump argues against explaining declassification of Mar-a-Lago documents
Trump argues against explaining declassification of Mar-a-Lago documents
U.N. secretary-general warns world leaders: 'We cannot go on like this'
U.N. secretary-general warns world leaders: 'We cannot go on like this'
Royal family releases another previously unseen photo showing queen in Scotland in 1971
Royal family releases another previously unseen photo showing queen in Scotland in 1971
Russia retaliates with deadly force after major losses to Ukrainian counteroffensive
Russia retaliates with deadly force after major losses to Ukrainian counteroffensive
Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping
Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement