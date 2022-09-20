Trending
Sept. 20, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Hurricane Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico

On Sept. 20, 2017, Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm. The storm left the entire island without power and nearly 3,000 people dead over the next several months.

By UPI Staff
On September 20, 2017, Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm, leaving the entire island without power and nearly 3,000 people dead. File Photo by Kris Grogan/U.S. Customs and Border Protection | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/17991de67ede7555ce4eabcf2ecf3e4c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1946, the first Cannes Film Festival opened on the French Riviera. An earlier attempt to begin the international movie showcase in 1939 was halted by the outbreak of World War II.

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy proposed a joint venture between the United States and Russia to reach the moon.

In 1966, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II launched the Cunard liner bearing her name, often shortened to QE-2. It eventually became the only ocean liner on the once-thriving trans-Atlantic route.

Capt. John Burton Hall, head master of the luxury cruise liner Queen Elizabeth 2, stands at the helm on the bridge. UPI File Photo

In 1973, Billie Jean King defeated Bobby Riggs in a "Battle of the Sexes" tennis match.

In 1984, Muslim militants bombed the U.S. Embassy annex in Beirut, Lebanon, killing 23 people. It was the third terrorist attack on U.S. installations in the city in 17 months.

In 2000, the six-year Whitewater investigation of U.S. President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton ended without any indictments being issued. Independent counsel Robert Ray said there was insufficient evidence to establish criminal wrongdoing.

File Photo by Joel Rennich/UPI

In 2011, the "don't ask, don't tell" ban on openly gay U.S. service members was officially repealed at 1 minute past midnight, ending a policy under which about 14,000 men and women were discharged. The controversial 1993 law had allowed gays to serve only if they kept their sexual orientation private.

In 2012, a Cleveland jury found 16 Amish men and women guilty of hate crimes for cutting their Amish rivals' beards and head hair.

In 2017, Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm. The storm left the entire island without power and nearly 3,000 people dead over the next several months.

In 2020, Schitt's Creek won a record number of Emmy Awards for a comedy in its final season, including seven awards at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards show and two Creative Arts Emmys. The show also become the first television series to win all four of the main acting categories in a single year.

In 2021, Kansas City Royals slugger Salvador Perez belted his 46th home run of the 2021 season, breaking Baseball Hall of Fame member Johnny Bench's single-season record for homers by a catcher. Perez finished the season with 48 home runs.

File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI

