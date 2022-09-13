Trending
Sept. 13, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Margaret Chase Smith is 1st woman elected to House, Senate

On Sept. 13, 1948, Margaret Chase Smith won election to the U.S. Senate, becoming the first woman to serve in both chambers of Congress.

By UPI Staff
1/3
On September 13, 1948, Margaret Chase Smith became the first woman to be serve in both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, representing Maine as a Republican. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Senate
On September 13, 1948, Margaret Chase Smith became the first woman to be serve in both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, representing Maine as a Republican. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Senate

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1814, during a British attack on Fort McHenry, Md., Francis Scott Key wrote the lyrics of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

In 1940, the chapel at Buckingham Palace was destroyed in the German Blitz on London. The palace came under attack nine times during World War II. Ten days later, King George VI condemned the "wickedness against which we fight."

In 1948, Margaret Chase Smith won election to the U.S. Senate, becoming the first woman to serve in both chambers of Congress.

In 1971, New York state forces stormed and regained control of Attica state prison in a riot that killed 43 people.

In 1993, in a ceremony at the White House, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat signed a declaration of principles for Palestinian self-rule.

File Photo by Leighton Mark/UPI

In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur died after he was shot in an ambush on Sept. 7.

In 2001, U.S. carriers were allowed to resume flights and airports were under strict new security requirements in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

In 2008, Hurricane Ike battered Galveston and Houston with heavy rain and 110-mph winds, forcing about 1 million people to flee and leaving millions without electricity. Officials later said deaths caused by Ike included more than 100 in the United States and about 75 in Haiti.

File Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/UPI

In 2013, an Indian court convicted four men on charges they raped and murdered a 23-year-old student on a private bus in Delhi -- a December 2012 attack that caused nationwide outrage. They were sentenced to death.

In 2017, the International Olympic Committee said Paris would host the 2024 Summer Olympics and Los Angeles the 2028 Summer Olympics in a historic double announcement.

File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI

Latest Headlines

North Korea risks 'self-destruction' with nuke policy: Seoul
World News // 18 minutes ago
North Korea risks 'self-destruction' with nuke policy: Seoul
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean defense officials warned Tuesday that North Korea's new law establishing the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes would set Pyongyang on a "path of self-destruction."
Married couple plead guilty to trying to join ISIS
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Married couple plead guilty to trying to join ISIS
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A married couple has pleaded guilty to attempting to provide support to ISIS after trying to travel the Middle East to join the terrorist organization in its fight.
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
On Sept. 13, 1948, Margaret Chase Smith became the first woman to be serve in both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, representing Maine as a Republican.
Justice Dept. says it's open to one of Trump's special master candidates
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Dept. says it's open to one of Trump's special master candidates
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Justice Department told the court it would be willing to accept one of two candidates proposed by former President Donald Trump to review documents the FBI seized early last month from his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Thousands of Minnesota nurses strike over pay, staffing shortages
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Thousands of Minnesota nurses strike over pay, staffing shortages
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The largest private-sector nurses strike in the country is underway with more than 15,000 nurses walking off the job at 16 different hospitals in Twin Cities and Duluth, Minn., according to the nurses union.
Renewed fighting erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan
World News // 3 hours ago
Renewed fighting erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Renewed fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan erupted early Tuesday along their shared border, with both countries trading accusations that the other provoked the confrontation.
Two dead, including police officer, in Greater Toronto Area shooting spree
World News // 4 hours ago
Two dead, including police officer, in Greater Toronto Area shooting spree
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Two people were killed, including a police officer, and three others were wounded in a shooting spree throughout the Greater Toronto Area on Monday.
R. Kelly trial: Closing arguments begin, prosecutors call singer 'sexual predator'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
R. Kelly trial: Closing arguments begin, prosecutors call singer 'sexual predator'
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Closing arguments have begun in the Chicago federal trial of R. Kelly as prosecutors described the R&B singer as a sexual predator. Kelly, 55, faces a 13-count indictment on child pornography and obstruction of justice.
Biden calls on America to 'end cancer as we know it' with 'Cancer Moonshot' plan
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Biden calls on America to 'end cancer as we know it' with 'Cancer Moonshot' plan
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden traveled to Massachusetts on Monday to promote his plan to end cancer on the 60th anniversary of one of former President John F. Kennedy's most famous speeches.
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend.
