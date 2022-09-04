Advertisement
Top News
Sept. 4, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Mother Teresa declared a saint

In 2016, Mother Teresa was declared a saint by Pope Francis nearly 20 years after her death.

By UPI Staff
1/4
Pope Francis leads a canonization Mass for Mother Teresa in front of 120,000 faithful in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on September 4, 2016. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/13e2c130567d923e421e4247e710f9b1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Pope Francis leads a canonization Mass for Mother Teresa in front of 120,000 faithful in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on September 4, 2016. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1609, navigator Henry Hudson discovered the island of Manhattan.

In 1957, Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus called out the National Guard to prevent nine African-American students from entering Central High School in Little Rock.

In 1972, U.S. swimmer Mark Spitz became the first athlete to win seven gold medals in a single Olympic Games. The record stood until American swimmer Michael Phelps won eight golds at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

In 1982, a fire in a Los Angeles apartment house killed 25 people after Humberto Diaz de la Torre set the building on fire amid a dispute with the apartment's manager. He pleaded guilty to murder and received a 625-year prison sentence.

In 1991, South African President F.W. de Klerk proposed a new Constitution. It provided for universal voting rights and opened Parliament to all races.

File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

In 2014, caustic comedienne Joan Rivers, whose cutting barbs were often aimed at celebrities, including herself, died at the age of 81 at a hospital in New York City. Her daughter, Melissa, said, "My mother's greatest joy in life was to make people laugh."

In 2016, Mother Teresa was declared a saint by Pope Francis nearly 20 years after her death.

In 2018, Colin Kaepernick, the football player who drew support and criticism for kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games, was revealed as the face of Nike's new advertising marking the 30th anniversary of its "Just Do It" motto.

In 2019, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam withdrew a controversial bill that would have allowed extradition to China after weeks of protests against it. The demonstrations continued, though, in the autonomous region.

File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

