Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Sept. 3, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Mark Spitz is 1st to win 7 gold medals at an Olympics

On Sept. 4, 1972, U.S. swimmer Mark Spitz became the first athlete to win seven gold medals in a single Olympic Games.

By UPI Staff
1/4
Olympic swimming champion Mark Spitz admires the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine featuring Michael Phelps whose eight gold medal wins at the Bejing China 2008 Olympics finally broke Spitz 1972 record of seven golds. Spitz won his then-record-setting seventh gold on September 4, 1972. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4b7ad4b179e084550b84f50256c625e3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Olympic swimming champion Mark Spitz admires the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine featuring Michael Phelps whose eight gold medal wins at the Bejing China 2008 Olympics finally broke Spitz 1972 record of seven golds. Spitz won his then-record-setting seventh gold on September 4, 1972. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1609, navigator Henry Hudson discovered the island of Manhattan.

Advertisement

In 1957, Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus called out the National Guard to prevent nine African-American students from entering Central High School in Little Rock.

In 1972, U.S. swimmer Mark Spitz became the first athlete to win seven gold medals in a single Olympic Games. The record stood until American swimmer Michael Phelps won eight golds at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

In 1982, a fire in a Los Angeles apartment house killed 25 people after Humberto Diaz de la Torre set the building on fire amid a dispute with the apartment's manager. He pleaded guilty to murder and received a 625-year prison sentence.

In 1991, South African President F.W. de Klerk proposed a new Constitution. It provided for universal voting rights and opened Parliament to all races.

File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

In 2014, caustic comedienne Joan Rivers, whose cutting barbs were often aimed at celebrities, including herself, died at the age of 81 at a hospital in New York City. Her daughter, Melissa, said, "My mother's greatest joy in life was to make people laugh."

Advertisement

In 2016, Mother Teresa was declared a saint by Pope Francis nearly 20 years after her death.

In 2018, Colin Kaepernick, the football player who drew support and criticism for kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games, was revealed as the face of Nike's new advertising marking the 30th anniversary of its "Just Do It" motto.

In 2019, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam withdrew a controversial bill that would have allowed extradition to China after weeks of protests against it. The demonstrations continued, though, in the autonomous region.

File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Spitz happy to have his record broken UPI Archives: Spitz heads to sea for sailing race

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday Sept. 3, 2022
Top News // 42 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday Sept. 3, 2022
On Sept. 4, 1972, U.S. swimmer Mark Spitz became the first athlete to win seven gold medals in a single Olympic Games.
At least 8 migrants drowned, 37 rescued trying to cross Rio Grande
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
At least 8 migrants drowned, 37 rescued trying to cross Rio Grande
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Eight migrants drowned trying to reach Texas from Mexico after rapid water in the Rio Grande from recent heavy rains swept them down river, officials said Friday.
Former Mississippi corrections officer sentenced for assaulting inmate
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former Mississippi corrections officer sentenced for assaulting inmate
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A former deputy warden at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman was sentenced Friday to 24 months in prison and three years of supervised release for assaulting an inmate in 2016.
Declining monkeypox cases shows virus 'can be eliminated,' WHO boss says
World News // 5 hours ago
Declining monkeypox cases shows virus 'can be eliminated,' WHO boss says
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A recent decline in monkeypox cases in North America and Europe shows that the current outbreak of the virus "can be eliminated" in some parts of the world, officials with the World Health Organization said Friday.
Trump rebukes Bill Barr after former AG defends FBI search of Mar-a-Lago
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump rebukes Bill Barr after former AG defends FBI search of Mar-a-Lago
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Friday rebuked Bill Barr on Friday, after his former attorney general defended the FBI search for classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
Florida artist sends 'In God We Trust' signs in Arabic to Texas lawmakers, schools
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Florida artist sends 'In God We Trust' signs in Arabic to Texas lawmakers, schools
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A Florida artist has shipped the first of a batch of signs with "In God We Trust" in Arabic calligraphy to a Texas Republican who authored a bill requiring public schools to display donated signs containing the phrase.
Stocks slide for third straight week
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Stocks slide for third straight week
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. markets posted their third straight weekly loss, with markets falling Friday despite a solid August jobs report.
Russia cuts off Nord Stream gas exports indefinitely
World News // 11 hours ago
Russia cuts off Nord Stream gas exports indefinitely
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Russia's state energy giant Gazprom announced Friday it will extend the shutdown of gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline indefinitely.
VA to provide access to abortion in limited circumstances
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
VA to provide access to abortion in limited circumstances
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday it will provide abortion access in certain circumstances to pregnant veterans and VA beneficiaries.
Bayer settles kickback and fraud allegations for $40 million
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Bayer settles kickback and fraud allegations for $40 million
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Bayer has agreed to pay $40 million to settle alleged violations of the False Claims Act, according to the Department of Justice. The settlement announced Friday arose from two lawsuits filed by a former Bayer employee.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Worker at New Orleans airport dies after becoming stuck in baggage machinery
Worker at New Orleans airport dies after becoming stuck in baggage machinery
California firefighters fight to contain two wildfires
California firefighters fight to contain two wildfires
Trump rebukes Bill Barr after former AG defends FBI search of Mar-a-Lago
Trump rebukes Bill Barr after former AG defends FBI search of Mar-a-Lago
Billionaire Robert Tsao training Taiwan civilians to prepare for invasion from China
Billionaire Robert Tsao training Taiwan civilians to prepare for invasion from China
Danielle strengthens to Category 1 hurricane, first of 2022 season
Danielle strengthens to Category 1 hurricane, first of 2022 season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement