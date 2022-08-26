Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Aug. 26, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: 19th Amendment goes into effect

On Aug. 26, 1920, eight days after it was ratified, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution went into effect -- giving women the right to vote.

By UPI Staff
1/3
More than 25,000 women take to New York City's Fifth Avenue on October 23, 1915, advocating for women’s voting rights. On August 26, 1920, eight days after it was ratified, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution went into effect -- giving women the right to vote. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI
More than 25,000 women take to New York City's Fifth Avenue on October 23, 1915, advocating for women’s voting rights. On August 26, 1920, eight days after it was ratified, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution went into effect -- giving women the right to vote. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1920, eight days after it was ratified, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution went into effect -- giving women the right to vote.

Advertisement

In 1964, Democrats nominated U.S. President Lyndon Johnson and Hubert Humphrey. They won easily in November.

In 1974, Charles Lindbergh died at the age of 72. He died of complications of lymphoma near his home in Kipahulu on the island of Maui in Hawaii.

File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

In 1978, Cardinal Albino Luciani was elected the 263rd pope and chose the name John Paul I. He died 33 days later.

In 1983, catastrophic flooding in France and Spain destroyed much of the old town of Bilbao, Spain, when the Ria de Bilbao burst its banks. Dozens died.

In 1996, a court in South Korea sentenced former President Chun Doo-hwan to death for the coup that put him in power. Chun's death sentence was commuted in 1997.

Advertisement

In 2008, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev signed decrees recognizing the independence of Georgia breakaway regions South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Medvedev said granting them independence was an act of necessity and he urged other nations to make similar diplomatic moves.

In 2014, Palestinian militants and Israel agreed to end seven weeks of hostilities that left more than 2,000 people dead. The cease-fire was arranged in Egypt.

File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

In 2015, a former employee of WDBJ-TV in Virginia opened fire on his former colleagues on live television, killing news reporter Alison Parker and videographer Adam Ward. Vicki Gardner, who was being interviewed at the time of the shooting, was injured.

In 2021, a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport killed more than 180 people, including 13 U.S. service members working to evacuate people as the United States withdrew from the Afghanistan War.

Flowers and balloons can be seen on the the grave of Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee at Arlington National Cemetary's Section 60. Gee was one of 13 U.S. service members killed outside of Kabul's airport on August 26, 2021. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
Advertisement

Read More

UPI Archives: Trump says he will pardon suffrage icon Susan B. Anthony UPI Archives: Rosario Dawson, Retta to host women's suffrage podcast

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
On Aug. 26, 1920, eight days after it was ratified, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution went into effect -- giving women the right to vote.
Court upholds injunction blocking Arkansas law banning gender-affirming care
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Court upholds injunction blocking Arkansas law banning gender-affirming care
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld an injunction against an Arkansas law that bans transgender medical treatment for minors.
Georgia judge skeptical of Brian Kemp's argument to quash election probe subpoena
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Georgia judge skeptical of Brian Kemp's argument to quash election probe subpoena
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Georgia Judge Robert McBurney expressed skepticism of Gov. Brian Kemp's claims that he is immune from testifying in a probe of efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential and that the investigation is politically biased.
Kids, seniors pulled from floodwaters in Mississippi as heavy rain expected to continue
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Kids, seniors pulled from floodwaters in Mississippi as heavy rain expected to continue
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Rescue crews in Mississippi evacuated dozens of children and seniors from floodwaters as heavy rain struck the Gulf Coast region.
Dow rises 322 points for two-day win streak ahead of Fed speech
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Dow rises 322 points for two-day win streak ahead of Fed speech
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 322 points as markets extended a rally Thursday with investors anticipating comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Friday.
Shelling disconnects Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from Ukraine electric grid
World News // 9 hours ago
Shelling disconnects Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from Ukraine electric grid
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Thursday that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was disconnected from the country's national grid, after fires from shelling damaged the sole transmission line.
3 U.S. service members injured after rocket strikes in Syria
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
3 U.S. service members injured after rocket strikes in Syria
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- In response to U.S. airstrikes in Northeastern Syria, militant groups linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired rockets at coalition bases that injured three U.S. service members.
Judge orders Justice Dept. to release redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Judge orders Justice Dept. to release redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Florida on Thursday ordered the Justice Department to release a redacted version of its affidavit for the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.
Florida pair plead guilty to stealing Ashley Biden's diary
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Florida pair plead guilty to stealing Ashley Biden's diary
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Two Florida residents charged with stealing the diary of President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley Biden pleaded guilty Thursday.
Court gives former Pakistani PM Imran Kahn temporary reprieve from arrest
World News // 11 hours ago
Court gives former Pakistani PM Imran Kahn temporary reprieve from arrest
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- An Islamabad anti-terrorism court has given former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan a temporary reprieve from arrest. Khan was charged with threatening government officials and a judge in a political rally.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Castle for sale in Michigan to live 'free from peasants'
Castle for sale in Michigan to live 'free from peasants'
Kia, Hyundai owners told to park outside over fire risk
Kia, Hyundai owners told to park outside over fire risk
Most federal student loans will qualify for forgiveness, White House says
Most federal student loans will qualify for forgiveness, White House says
Dinosaur tracks dating back 113 million years revealed in drought-stricken river
Dinosaur tracks dating back 113 million years revealed in drought-stricken river
Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine
Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement