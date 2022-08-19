Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Aug. 19, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Gorbachev removed in coup

On Aug. 19, 1991, a coup orchestrated by hard-line Communists removed Mikhail Gorbachev as president of the Soviet Union.

By UPI Staff
1/3
On This Day: Gorbachev removed in coup
On August 19, 1991, a coup orchestrated by hard-line Communists removed Mikhail Gorbachev as president of the Soviet Union. File Photo by H. Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1812, the U.S. Navy frigate Constitution defeated the British ship Guerriere in a furious engagement off the coast of Nova Scotia and earned its nickname of "Old Ironsides." Witnesses said British shots seemed to bounce off the Constitution.

Advertisement

In 1953, the Iranian military overthrew the government led by Premier Mohammed Mossadegh and reinstated the shah.

In 1960, U-2 spy plane pilot Francis Gary Powers was convicted in a Moscow court and sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was released 18 months later in exchange for Soviet spy Rudolf Abel.

In 1977, Julius "Groucho" Marx, leader of the Marx Brothers comedy troupe, died at the age of 87.

In 1987, gun enthusiast Michael Ryan went on a shooting rampage in Hungerford, England, killing 16 people.

In 1991, a coup orchestrated by hard-line Communists and led by Vice President Gennady Yanayev removed Mikhail Gorbachev as president of the Soviet Union. The coup would endure for three days before being put down. The action led to the dissolution of the Soviet Union which would formally occur on December 26, 1991.

Advertisement

In 1992, delegates to the Republican National Convention nominated President George H.W. Bush and Vice President Dan Quayle for re-election. They were defeated in November by Democrats Bill Clinton and Al Gore.

UPI File Photo

In 1995, three U.S. negotiators, including Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Robert Frasure, were killed when their vehicle plunged from a mountain road near Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina

In 1996, the Green Party nominated Ralph Nader as its presidential candidate.

In 2003, Sergio Vieira de Mello, the United Nations' representative to Iraq, was killed in a car-bomb attack on U.N. headquarters in Iraq.

In 2008, the resignation of Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf was followed by insurgent bombing attacks that killed roughly 100 people.

File PhotoRoger L. Wollenberg/UPI

In 2009, two massive bomb attacks killed at least 95 people and injured more than 600 others in Baghdad. It was said to be the worst attack in the region since the U.S. military gave control of the country's security back to the Iraqi government.

Advertisement

In 2013, an express train killed at least 37 people and injured many others crossing tracks at a remote transit station in the eastern India state of Bihar. After the accident, an angry mob severely beat the operator of the train, authorities said.

In 2015, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the so-called "female Viagra," called Addyi to treat sexual disorder in premenopausal women.

In 2020, Apple became the first U.S. company -- and second in the world -- to reach a market cap of $2 trillion, doubling its valuation over the previous two years.

File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Bush calls coup 'misguided,' calls for restoration of government UPI Archives: Gorbachev returns to Moscow

Latest Headlines

North Korea: Seoul's economic offer 'absurd,' will never abandon nukes
World News // 59 minutes ago
North Korea: Seoul's economic offer 'absurd,' will never abandon nukes
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, rejected Seoul's proposal of economic assistance in exchange for denuclearization on Friday, calling it "the height of absurdity."
UPI Almanac for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022
On Aug. 19, 1991, a coup orchestrated by hard-line Communists removed Mikhail Gorbachev as president of the Soviet Union.
Florida mother killed by lightning strike while waiting to pick up child from school
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida mother killed by lightning strike while waiting to pick up child from school
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in central Florida said a woman was killed after being struck by lightning while waiting in a park to pick up her child from elementary school
Florida's election integrity police force charges 20 for voting illegally
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Florida's election integrity police force charges 20 for voting illegally
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that law enforcement has been dispatched to arrest 20 former convicts who have been charged with voting illegally in the 2020 election.
2 planes collide while landing in western California; 'multiple fatalities' reported
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 planes collide while landing in western California; 'multiple fatalities' reported
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Officials said several people were killed when two planes collided while attempting to land at an airport in western California.
Three men charged in 2018 prison killing of mob boss James 'Whitey' Bulger
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Three men charged in 2018 prison killing of mob boss James 'Whitey' Bulger
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Three men who were incarcerated with gangster James "Whitey" Bulger were charged in connection with his 2018 death.
Kentucky Supreme Court leaves abortion ban in place amid legal challenge
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Kentucky Supreme Court leaves abortion ban in place amid legal challenge
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Kentucky state Supreme Court on Thursday ruled to allow laws banning abortion in the state to remain in effect amid challenges from the state's abortion providers.
Federal judge blocks part of Florida's 'Stop WOKE' Act
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Federal judge blocks part of Florida's 'Stop WOKE' Act
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday suspended Florida's Individual Freedom Act, likening the legislation to the TV series Stranger Things.
Tanzania's government installs broadband Wi-Fi on Mount Kilimanjaro
World News // 9 hours ago
Tanzania's government installs broadband Wi-Fi on Mount Kilimanjaro
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Tourists climbing Mount Kilimanjaro will be able to access the internet while scaling the volcanic mass after the government of Tanzania installed a broadband network at Uhuru Peak.
Erdogan warns of 'Chernobyl' risk amid fighting at Ukraine nuclear plant
World News // 20 hours ago
Erdogan warns of 'Chernobyl' risk amid fighting at Ukraine nuclear plant
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned people on Thursday about "another Chernobyl," referencing Russian occupation of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia power plant, which as seen fighting during the months long invasion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shipping box used to plug gap in Arizona-Mexico border wall topples over
Shipping box used to plug gap in Arizona-Mexico border wall topples over
Japan introduces program encouraging population to drink more
Japan introduces program encouraging population to drink more
Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to charges of tax evasion, larceny, conspiracy
Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to charges of tax evasion, larceny, conspiracy
CDC announces overhaul after COVID-19 response failed 'expectations'
CDC announces overhaul after COVID-19 response failed 'expectations'
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement