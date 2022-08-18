Trending
Aug. 18, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: 19th Amendment ratified giving women the vote

On Aug. 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing women the right to vote, was ratified by Tennessee, giving it the two-thirds majority of state ratification necessary to make it the law of the land. The law took effect eight days later.

By UPI Staff
On This Day: 19th Amendment ratified giving women the vote
A member of the League of Women Voters participates in a demonstration to protest the lack of voting rights for the citizens of Washington, D.C., on the 90th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing women the right to vote, in front of the White House in Washington on August 26, 2010. On August 19, 1920, the 19th Amendment was ratified by Tennessee, giving it the two-thirds majority of state ratification necessary to make it the law of the land. The law took effect eight days later. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1227, Genghis Khan, the Mongol leader who forged an empire stretching from the east coast of China west to the Aral Sea, died in camp during a campaign against the Chinese kingdom of Xi Xia.

In 1587, Virginia Dare was the first child of English parents to be born in the New World -- at Roanoke Island, part of what would become North Carolina.

In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing women the right to vote, was ratified by Tennessee, giving it the two-thirds majority of state ratification necessary to make it the law of the land. The law took effect eight days later.

In 1960, the first commercially produced oral contraceptives went on the market.

In 1963, James Meredith graduated from the University of Mississippi. He was the first African American to attend the school, and his enrollment touched off deadly riots, necessitating the use of armed guards.

In 1976, U.S. President Gerald Ford was nominated in Kansas City, Mo., to head the Republican presidential ticket. He lost to Democrat Jimmy Carter in November.

UPI File Photos

In 1982, Lebanon and the Palestine Liberation Organization approved a plan for withdrawal of PLO fighters from besieged West Beirut. Israel approved it the following day.

In 2005, Dennis Rader, the Kansas man who called himself BTK -- for bind, torture, kill -- and confessed to slaying 10 people, was sentenced to 10 consecutive life terms.

In 2008, threatened by impeachment and badgered by faltering economy and security, Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf announced his resignation.

In 2010, U.S. combat forces completed their withdrawal from Iraq but 50,000 American troops remained, primarily as trainers.

File Photo by Ali Jasim/UPI

In 2012, a small plane carrying Philippine Interior Secretary Jesse Robredo and three others crashed into the sea off the country's Masbate Island. A Robredo aide survived the crash. Divers later found the bodies of the secretary and two pilots.

In 2013, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, competing in Moscow, became the most decorated track and field athlete in World Championship history.

In 2019, more than 1 million pro-democracy demonstrators gathered in Hong Kong's Victory Park against the Chinese government and police brutality.

File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

