Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Aug. 17, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Barcelona terror attack kills 16

On Aug. 17, 2017, a series of terror attacks in Barcelona, Spain, killing 16 people.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On This Day: Barcelona terror attack kills 16
People pay respect at a memorial tribute of flowers, messages and candles to the victims on Barcelona on August 19, 2017, two days after a van plowed into the crowd, killing 14 persons and injuring over 100. Another two victims died in later attacks. File Photo by Angel Garcia/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1807, Robert Fulton began the first American steamboat trip between Albany, N.Y., and New York City.

Advertisement

In 1915, a hurricane struck Galveston, Texas, killing 275 people.

In 1946, George Orwell publishes Animal Farm.

In 1969, the Woodstock music festival ended after three days on a 600-acre farm in Bethel, N.Y.

File Photo by Mark Goff/Wikipedia

In 1978, Ben Abruzzo, Maxie Anderson and Larry Newman completed the first crossing of the Atlantic Ocean by balloon, landing their helium-filled Double Eagle II near Paris.

In 1987, Rudolf Hess, Hitler's former deputy, was found strangled in Berlin's Spandau Prison. He was 93.

In 1996, the Reform Party nominated Texas businessman Ross Perot for president. He would go on to lose the 1996 general election with 18.9 percent of the popular vote and zero electoral votes. President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, won with 43 percent of the popular vote and 370 electoral votes. Republican George H.W. Bush lost his re-election bid with 37.4 percent of the popular vote and 168 electoral votes.

Advertisement

File Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI

In 1998, addressing the American people, U.S. President Bill Clinton said he had a relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky that was "not appropriate."

In 1999, an earthquake in a densely populated region of northwestern Turkey killed at least 17,000 people and injured about 40,000.

In 2017, a man drove a van into a group of pedestrians in Barcelona, Spain, killing 14 people and injuring another 130 people. The driver killed a 15th person in a carjacking while fleeing the scene. In a related attack hours later, a group of terrorists drove into more civilians, killing a 16th person. All told, eight attackers were also killed.

In 2019, an explosion at a Kabul, Afghanistan, wedding hall killed at least 63 people. The Islamic State claimed responsibility.

File Photo by Jawad Jalali/EPA-EFE

Read More

UPI Archives: Police: Spanish terror cell had 120 gas canisters UPI Archives: Prime suspect in Barcelona van attack shot dead by police

Latest Headlines

Liz Cheney concedes defeat in Wyoming primary
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Liz Cheney concedes defeat in Wyoming primary
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Two states hold primary elections on Tuesday, and both will include ballots for two moderates who voted to hold Donald Trump accountable for inciting the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022
Top News // 20 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022
On Aug. 17, 2017, a series of terror attacks in Barcelona, Spain, killing 16 people.
Reports: Georgia election data copied in effort to overturn 2020 election
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Reports: Georgia election data copied in effort to overturn 2020 election
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Computer experts working at the direction of lawyers supporting then-President Donald Trump copied a trove of sensitive data from Georgia election systems, according to reports.
Infrastructure grants to nearly double number of zero-emission buses
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Infrastructure grants to nearly double number of zero-emission buses
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said it is nearly doubling the number of zero-emission buses on U.S. roads with a single year's funding.
Gov. Wolf signs EO to ban conversion therapy in Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gov. Wolf signs EO to ban conversion therapy in Pennsylvania
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order Tuesday effectively banning so-called conversion therapy in the state in an effort to protect its LGBTQ residents from the controversial practice.
Britain's Rwanda deportation flights grounded over political killings warning
World News // 6 hours ago
Britain's Rwanda deportation flights grounded over political killings warning
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Britain's first deportation flight to take asylum-seekers back to Rwanda was canceled in June after government officials were warned about human rights violations, according to court documents.
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Interior Department has announced it will cut water supplies from the Colorado River to six neighboring states and Mexico after talks failed on a new water conservation plan.
Texas school officials remove 41 books from library shelves, including the Bible
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas school officials remove 41 books from library shelves, including the Bible
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Keller, Texas, schools are removing 41 books that were challenged last year within the district, including the Bible, "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison and a version of Anne Frank's "The Diary of a Young Girl."
Retired UPI reporter Philip Newman dead at 91
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Retired UPI reporter Philip Newman dead at 91
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Philip Newman, a retired United Press International journalist, died following a bout with COVID-19, his wife told UPI. He was 91 years old.
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Nine members and associates of two of New York City's organized crime families, including one police detective, were arrested Tuesday on gambling and racketeering charges.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home
Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions, fire at Crimea depot prompt thousands to evacuate
Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions, fire at Crimea depot prompt thousands to evacuate
Russia fails to pay military reservists, civilian laborers brought into Ukraine
Russia fails to pay military reservists, civilian laborers brought into Ukraine
Afghanistan faces hunger, economic collapse, other crises one year after Taliban's return
Afghanistan faces hunger, economic collapse, other crises one year after Taliban's return
FBI: 84 minors rescued in operation targeting sex trafficking
FBI: 84 minors rescued in operation targeting sex trafficking
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement