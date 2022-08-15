Advertisement
Top News
Aug. 15, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Partition divides India, Pakistan after British independence

On Aug.15, 1947, India gains independence from Britain after 200 years of rule. The Indian Independence Act also partitioned British India into modern-day India and Pakistan.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On This Day: Partition divides India, Pakistan after British independence
People ride on a refugee special train at Ambala Station in India in February 1954. The 1947 partition of India and Pakistan left many people displaced for years. File Photo courtesy of the Indian government

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1914, a U.S. ship sailed from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean, officially opening the Panama Canal.

Advertisement

In 1935, humorist Will Rogers and pilot Wiley Post were killed when their plane crashed in Alaska.

In 1947, India gains independence from Britain after 200 years of rule. The Indian Independence Act also partitioned British India into modern-day India and Pakistan.

In 1969, the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival, often described as a landmark counterculture event, opened on Max Yasgur's farm near Bethel, N.Y., drawing an estimated 400,000 people for three days of music.

In 1985, South African President P.W. Botha, rejecting Western pleas to abolish apartheid, declared, "I am not prepared to lead white South Africans and other minority groups on a road to abdication and suicide."

UPI File Photo

In 1994, the notorious international terrorist known as "Carlos the Jackal" was captured in Sudan. The next day he was extradited to France, where he was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Advertisement

In 2003, Libya admitted responsibility for the 1988 bombing of a Pan Am airliner over Lockerbie, Scotland, that claimed 270 lives and agreed to pay reparations totaling $2.7 billion.

In 2004, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez survived a referendum to oust him.

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

In 2007, an 8-magnitude earthquake struck 90 miles southeast of Lima, Peru, killing an estimated 500 people and injuring hundreds more.

In 2013, Egyptian authorities said the death toll had surpassed 600 in violence that began with a crackdown on protesting supporters of ousted President Mohamed Morsi.

In 2015, the North Korean government moved to its own time zone -- back 30 minutes -- going back to what it once was before the Japanese took control of the country more than a century ago.

In 2021, Taliban militants took control of Afghanistan after storming Kabul and the presidential palace and causing President Ashraf Ghani to flee. The fall came as U.S. troops fully withdrew from the country after 20 years of war.

Advertisement

File Photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner/U.S. Air Force

Read More

UPI Archives: India gains full independence UPI Archives: Pakistani Hindus want to remain in India

Latest Headlines

Putin wants to get closer with North Korea: State media
World News // 26 minutes ago
Putin wants to get closer with North Korea: State media
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that the two countries will "continue to expand" ties, the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Monday.
UPI Almanac for Monday, Aug. 15, 2022
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, Aug. 15, 2022
On Aug.15, 1947, India gains independence from Britain after 200 years of rule.
GOP lawmakers urge transparency from Garland on Mar-a-Lago search
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
GOP lawmakers urge transparency from Garland on Mar-a-Lago search
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Republican lawmakers on Sunday expressed a desire for Attorney General Merrick Garland to share the agency's justifications for its search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.
Man crashes car into barricade outside U.S. Supreme Court, shoots himself dead
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Man crashes car into barricade outside U.S. Supreme Court, shoots himself dead
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A man crashed his car into a barricade outside the U.S. Supreme Court, about a block from Capitol, then shot himself dead early Sunday morning, police said.
Salman Rushdie recovering without ventilator as police investigate threat to J.K. Rowling
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Salman Rushdie recovering without ventilator as police investigate threat to J.K. Rowling
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Salman Rushdie, the author who was stabbed multiple times Friday, is recovering from his wounds and has been removed from a ventilator as police said they are investigating a threat to fellow author J.K. Rowling.
Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall
Tumbling temperatures this weekend could be here to stay. Canadian air, combined with a rare nor'easter could keep it feeling like September in the Northeast into next week.
Tropical rainfall to funnel into Texas, Mexico threatening flooding
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Tropical rainfall to funnel into Texas, Mexico threatening flooding
Meteorologists warn that a tropical system will continue to bring flooding rainfall through southern Texas and northern Mexico in the coming days before impacting yet another portion of the United States midweek.
Russia fails to pay military reservists, civilian laborers brought into Ukraine
World News // 13 hours ago
Russia fails to pay military reservists, civilian laborers brought into Ukraine
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Russia is reportedly failing to pay military reservists and volunteer units fighting in Ukraine as well as Russian laborers brought into occupied regions.
Zelensky slams Russia for nuclear 'blackmail' as residents evacuate near Zaporizhzhia power plant
World News // 13 hours ago
Zelensky slams Russia for nuclear 'blackmail' as residents evacuate near Zaporizhzhia power plant
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of nuclear "blackmail" as residents evacuated amid renewed artillery fire from the direction of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe.
World's weekly COVID-19 cases down 17%; Japan averages 200,000 daily
World News // 14 hours ago
World's weekly COVID-19 cases down 17%; Japan averages 200,000 daily
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 situations continues to ease worldwide with 15% weekly decline in cases and 12% drop in deaths though Japan leads all nations with an average of 200,000 cases daily and near-record deaths.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia fails to pay military reservists, civilian laborers brought into Ukraine
Russia fails to pay military reservists, civilian laborers brought into Ukraine
Man arrested after driving car through crowd, killing at least 1 in Pennsylvania
Man arrested after driving car through crowd, killing at least 1 in Pennsylvania
FBI forensic report on Alec Baldwin shooting concludes trigger must have been pulled
FBI forensic report on Alec Baldwin shooting concludes trigger must have been pulled
Man crashes car into barricade outside U.S. Supreme Court, shoots himself dead
Man crashes car into barricade outside U.S. Supreme Court, shoots himself dead
Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river
Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement