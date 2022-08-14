Advertisement
Top News
Aug. 14, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Sierra Leone mudslide kills hundreds

On Aug. 14, 2017, about 1,100 people were confirmed dead with hundreds more missing after heavy rains produced a mudslide in Sierra Leone.

By UPI Staff
1/6
On This Day: Sierra Leone mudslide kills hundreds
Residents view damage caused by a mudslide in the suburb of Regent behind Guma reservoir, Freetown, Sierra Leone, on August 14, 2017. File Photo by Ernest Henry/EPA

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1784, Grigory Shelikhov, a Russian fur trader, founded the first permanent Russian settlement in Alaska on Kodiak Island.

Advertisement

In 1900, about 2,000 U.S. Marines joined with European forces to capture Beijing, ending the Boxer Rebellion against the Western presence in China.

In 1935, the U.S. Congress passed the Social Security Act and President Franklin D. Roosevelt immediately signed it into law.

In 1945, U.S. President Harry Truman announced that Japan had accepted terms for unconditional surrender. Japan formally surrendered Sept. 2, officially ending World War II.

UPI File Photo

In 1959, the satellite Explorer VI transmitted man's first satellite (orbital) view of Earth from space.

In 1966, the unmanned U.S. Orbiter 1 spacecraft began orbiting the moon.

In 1985, Michael Jackson paid $47 million at auction for the rights to 40,000 songs, including most of the Beatles classics.

In 1995, following a long legal battle, Shannon Faulkner was admitted to the cadet corps of the previously all-male Citadel. She resigned from the South Carolina military school four days later.

Advertisement

In 2003, a massive power failure spread through Ohio, Michigan, the northeastern United States and eastern Canada, leaving 50 million people in eight states and the province of Ontario without electricity for as long as two days.

In 2005, authorities said the crash of a Helios Airways plane in Greece with 121 people aboard could have been caused by a sudden drop in cabin pressure. There were no survivors.

In 2006, the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon ended in a truce, effective on this date, after 34 days of fighting.

File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

In 2013, authorities said hundreds of people were killed and thousands injured in clashes between Egyptian security forces and demonstrators calling for the reinstatement of ousted President Mohamed Morsi.

In 2014, Major League Baseball owners chose MLB executive Rob Manfred to succeed longtime MLB Commissioner Bud Selig.

In 2015, after 54 years, the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba was re-opened amid a thawing in relations.

In 2017, about 1,100 people were confirmed dead with hundreds more missing after heavy rains produced a mudslide in Sierra Leone.

Advertisement

In 2021, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, leaving more than 2,200 people dead and at least 12,000 injured.

File Photo by Ralph Tedy Erol/EPA-EFE

Read More

UPI Archives: At least 461 now confirmed dead in Sierra Leone mudslide UPI Archives: More than 300 dead, 700 missing after Sierra Leone mudslide

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022
Top News // 20 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022
On Aug. 14, 2017, about 1,100 people were confirmed dead with hundreds more missing after heavy rains produced a mudslide in Sierra Leone.
Biden joins world leaders in commenting on Salman Rushdie attack
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden joins world leaders in commenting on Salman Rushdie attack
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday joined world readers in commenting on the knife attack of The Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie in New York.
Trump lawyer told Justice Department in June that all classified documents were returned
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump lawyer told Justice Department in June that all classified documents were returned
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A lawyer for former President Donald Trump signed a written declaration in June claiming all classified documents held at Mar-a-Lago had been returned to the government, it was reported Saturday.
FBI forensic report on Alec Baldwin shooting concludes trigger must have been pulled
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FBI forensic report on Alec Baldwin shooting concludes trigger must have been pulled
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The trigger on the gun used in the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film "Rust" last year must have been pulled, according to a forensic report from the FBI.
Canadian artists may soon receive royalties when their work is resold
World News // 8 hours ago
Canadian artists may soon receive royalties when their work is resold
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Canadian politicians are drafting legislation that would amend the country's copyright law to grant artists royalties when their work is resold.
Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault during an arraignment Saturday.
Man rescued from collapsed tunnel in Rome accused of trying to rob bank
World News // 10 hours ago
Man rescued from collapsed tunnel in Rome accused of trying to rob bank
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A man who was rescued alive from a collapsed tunnel in Rome was allegedly trying to burrow underneath the vault of a nearby bank.
Maritime captain sentenced for deadly 2021 migrant smuggling incident
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Maritime captain sentenced for deadly 2021 migrant smuggling incident
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The captain of a boat that capsized off the coast of California in 2021 while carrying dozens of undocumented migrants from Mexico has been sentenced for human smuggling charges after three people died.
French wildfire grows to 19,000 acres despite international help
World News // 12 hours ago
French wildfire grows to 19,000 acres despite international help
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- French firefighters battled a raging wildfire in Landiras on Saturday with improvement on the frontlines despite getting international support from crews around Europe.
Texas man dies after drinking mystery liquid as jury convicts him of sexual assault
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Texas man dies after drinking mystery liquid as jury convicts him of sexual assault
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A Texas man facing trial for child sexual assault charges has died after drinking a mysterious liquid during the reading of the verdict finding him guilty.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Moscow takes control of Donetsk region village; Ukraine shoots down drones
Moscow takes control of Donetsk region village; Ukraine shoots down drones
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Attorney General Garland
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Attorney General Garland
Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river
Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river
Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Texas man dies after drinking mystery liquid as jury convicts him of sexual assault
Texas man dies after drinking mystery liquid as jury convicts him of sexual assault
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement