Advertisement
Top News
Aug. 1, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Minneapolis bridge collapse kills 13

On August 1, 2007, an eight-lane bridge across the Mississippi River at Minneapolis, collapsed during the evening rush hour, killing 13 people.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On This Day: Minneapolis bridge collapse kills 13
Navy divers from Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 2 from the Naval Amphibious Base in Little Creek, Va., survey the wreckage of the I-35 Bridge in Minneapolis on August 7, 2007. The bridge collapsed August 1. File Photo by Joshua Adam Nuzzo/U.S. Navy | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1498, Italian explorer Christopher Columbus set foot on the American mainland for the first time, at the Paria Peninsula in present-day Venezuela.

Advertisement

In 1790, the first U.S. census showed a population of 3,929,214 people in 17 states.

In 1907, an Aeronautical Division was added to the Army Signals Corps. The first aircraft bought by this forerunner of the U.S. Air Force was built by the Wright brothers.

In 1961, the first Six Flags amusement park opened on 212 acres in Arlington, Texas. In its opening year, admission for adults cost $2.75 and for children cost $2.25.

File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI

In 1966, Charles Whitman killed 16 people, including his wife and mother, in Austin, Texas. Thirty-two people were wounded. Most of Whitman's victims were struck by shots fired from the University of Texas Tower. The gunman, a student and ex-Marine, was killed by a police officer.

In 1977, Francis Gary Powers, pilot of a U-2 spy plane shot down over the Soviet Union in 1960, was killed in the crash of his weather helicopter in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

In 1981, MTV premiered with the Buggles' "Video Killed the Radio Star."

In 1994, Lisa Marie Presley confirmed rumors that she had married pop star Michael Jackson May 26 in the Dominican Republic. The couple divorced less than two years later.

In 2004, nearly 400 people died in a supermarket fire on the outskirts of Asuncion, Paraguay.

In 2005, Saudi King Fahd bin Abdul Aziz, who had ruled since 1982, died after a long illness at the age of 83. He was succeeded by his half-brother, Crown Prince Abdullah.

File Photo courtesy the Arafat press office

In 2007, an eight-lane bridge across the Mississippi River at Minneapolis, collapsed during the evening rush hour, killing 13 people and injuring nearly 150. About 50 vehicles were thrown into or near the water when the steel-and-concrete Interstate 35W span buckled and fell.

In 2010, a worldwide ban on cluster bombs went into effect. Cluster bombs, usually dropped from planes, are filled with smaller anti-personnel bombs, which are scattered over wide areas.

Advertisement

In 2014, U.S. President Barack Obama said some CIA agents who interrogated suspects after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States "crossed a line" and "tortured some folks."

In 2021, Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi and Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim decided to forgo a jump-off in the men's high jump and chose to share the gold medal at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Design led to bridge collapse, NTSB says UPI Archives: Final body found from bridge collapse

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Monday, Aug. 1, 2022
Top News // 20 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, Aug. 1, 2022
On August 1, 2007, an eight-lane bridge across the Mississippi River at Minneapolis, collapsed during the evening rush hour, killing 13 people.
2 cyclists killed, 3 injured in crash with SUV that crossed over center line
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 cyclists killed, 3 injured in crash with SUV that crossed over center line
July 31 (UPI) -- Two cyclists were killed and three others were severely injured in Michigan over the weekend in a crash involving an SUV that crossed over the center line while trying to pass another vehicle, authorities said.
Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 28; Beshear warns more rain incoming
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 28; Beshear warns more rain incoming
July 31 (UPI) -- The death toll from floods in Kentucky rose to 28 on Sunday with more deaths expected as crews navigate flood waters and oncoming rain to conduct rescue and recovery efforts.
Five children, two adults killed in wrong-way vehicle crash on Illinois highway
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Five children, two adults killed in wrong-way vehicle crash on Illinois highway
July 31 (UPI) -- Seven people were killed in a crash involving a driver traveling in the wrong direction on an Illinois highway on Sunday, authorities said.
New Yorkers file lawsuit seeks to end COVID-19 outdoor dining over boom in trash, rats
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
New Yorkers file lawsuit seeks to end COVID-19 outdoor dining over boom in trash, rats
July 31 (UPI) -- A group of New York residents has filed a lawsuit seeking an end to the outdoor dining shacks built in pandemic they say has led to a boom in trash and rats.
U.S. Navy commissions new ship USS Fort Lauderdale
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. Navy commissions new ship USS Fort Lauderdale
July 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy held a commissioning ceremony in Florida on Saturday for its newest amphibious transport dock ship, the USS Fort Lauderdale.
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell dies at 88
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell dies at 88
July 31 (UPI) -- NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell died on Sunday, his family announced in a statement. He was 88 years old.
Biden still testing positive for COVID-19; will work from isolation
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden still testing positive for COVID-19; will work from isolation
July 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's physician on Sunday said he had tested positive for COVID-19 again following a "rebound" positive result and would continue to work from isolation.
California's McKinney Fire grows as crews battle blazes in Montana, Idaho
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
California's McKinney Fire grows as crews battle blazes in Montana, Idaho
July 31 (UPI) -- The raging McKinney Fire in northern California expanded Sunday after high winds caused by thunderstorms as Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Siskiyou County.
Not over yet: Drenching downpours to renew flood threat in hard-hit communities
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Not over yet: Drenching downpours to renew flood threat in hard-hit communities
After days of drenching downpours and catastrophic flooding unfolded across a large swath of the United States last week, AccuWeather forecasters remain very concerned for a repeat performance from Mother Nature.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian soldier allegedly castrates Ukrainian prisoner on video
Russian soldier allegedly castrates Ukrainian prisoner on video
Mykolaiv hit by shelling as Russia claims Ukraine conducted drone strike on Crimea base
Mykolaiv hit by shelling as Russia claims Ukraine conducted drone strike on Crimea base
California's McKinney Fire grows as crews battle blazes in Montana, Idaho
California's McKinney Fire grows as crews battle blazes in Montana, Idaho
Japan reports most weekly COVID-19 cases in world, including record 233,100 daily
Japan reports most weekly COVID-19 cases in world, including record 233,100 daily
Las Vegas records month's worth of rain in less than 2 hours
Las Vegas records month's worth of rain in less than 2 hours
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement