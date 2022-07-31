Advertisement
Top News
July 31, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: NASA intentionally crashes Lunar Prospector into moon

On July 31, 1999, NASA intentionally crashes the Lunar Prospector spacecraft into the moon with the hopes of discovering evidence of water. Researchers said it didn't reveal any such signs.

By UPI Staff
1/3
On This Day: NASA intentionally crashes Lunar Prospector into moon
The Lunar Prospector spacecraft, seen here in an artist's rendering released by NASA, ploughed into a crater in the south pole of the moon in an attempt to stir up lunar soil in search of water. File Image courtesy of NASA | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1498, on his third voyage to the New World, Christopher Columbus discovered the island of Trinidad.

Advertisement

In 1556 Ignatius of Loyola, founder of the Jesuit order of Roman Catholic missionaries and educators, died in Rome.

In 1792, director David Rittenhouse laid the cornerstone in Philadelphia for the U.S. Mint, the first building of the federal government.

In 1964, Ranger 7, an unmanned U.S. lunar probe, took the first close-up images of the moon.

In 1974, Watergate figure John Ehrlichman was sentenced to prison for his role in the break-in at the office of Daniel Ellsberg's psychiatrist. He was in prison 18 months. Ellsberg was the Pentagon consultant who leaked the "Pentagon Papers," documents about the war in Vietnam.

In 1991, the U.S. Senate overturned a 43-year-old law and voted to allow women to fly military warplanes in combat. The House had already approved similar legislation.

File Photo by Staff Sgt. Marleah Robertson/U.S. Air Force

In 1992, a Thai Airways International jetliner carrying 113 people crashed as it tried to fly out of bad weather that prevented it from landing in Kathmandu, Nepal. There were no survivors.

Advertisement

In 1999, NASA intentionally crashes the Lunar Prospector spacecraft into the moon with the hopes of discovering evidence of water. Researchers said it didn't reveal any such signs.

In 2011, with default by the U.S. government just days away and after months of frustrating debate, U.S. President Barack Obama and congressional leaders announced an agreement that would raise the debt ceiling by up to $2.4 trillion in two stages, enough to keep borrowing into 2013.

UPI File Photo

In 2014, officials reported the number of people killed in a 3-week-old Israeli-Hamas Gaza conflict had risen to 1,360 Palestinians and 59 Israelis, including 56 soldiers.

In 2021, American Katie Ledecky became the first swimmer to win the Olympics gold medal three consecutive times in the 800-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Games.

File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI.

Read More

UPI Archives: Moon crash reveals no evidence of water Special Report: Moon landing at 50

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, July 31, 2022
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, July 31, 2022
On July 31, 1999, NASA intentionally crashes the Lunar Prospector spacecraft into the moon with the hopes of discovering evidence of water.
Russian soldier allegedly castrates Ukrainian prisoner on video
World News // 7 hours ago
Russian soldier allegedly castrates Ukrainian prisoner on video
July 30 (UPI) -- The United Nations has accused Russia of potential war crimes after a shocking video emerged purporting to show a Russian soldier castrating a Ukrainian prisoner.
Cardi B cover art lawsuit trial postponed by federal judge
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Cardi B cover art lawsuit trial postponed by federal judge
July 30 (UPI) -- A lawsuit filed against Cardi B over the cover art for her first album has been postponed by a federal judge in California who ordered the rapper to find another lawyer.
Last victim of Uvalde school shooting discharged from hospital
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Last victim of Uvalde school shooting discharged from hospital
July 30 (UPI) -- The last victim of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May has been discharged from the hospital.
New Mexico declares state of emergency after wildfire ash threatened drinking water
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
New Mexico declares state of emergency after wildfire ash threatened drinking water
July 30 (UPI) -- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday declared a state of emergency in the New Mexico town of Las Vegas after ash from the Calf Canyon/Hermit's Peak fire threatened its drinking water.
Russia's Gazprom cuts gas supplies to Latvia over 'violation'
World News // 11 hours ago
Russia's Gazprom cuts gas supplies to Latvia over 'violation'
July 30 (UPI) -- Russia's state-owned gas company Gazprom said Saturday that it would cut gas supplies to Latvia over allegations that the country had violated its contract terms.
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 rebound infection, has no symptoms
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 rebound infection, has no symptoms
July 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden tested positive for a COVID-19 rebound infection on Saturday but is not experiencing any renewed symptoms, his physician said.
Big cat ownership could soon be outlawed in U.S.
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Big cat ownership could soon be outlawed in U.S.
July 30 (UPI) -- Private ownership and breeding of big cats could soon become history in America, as the Senate is set to discuss a bill banning the practice this week.
Pope Francis says he may consider retirement, slow pace
World News // 13 hours ago
Pope Francis says he may consider retirement, slow pace
July 30 (UPI) -- Pope Francis said Saturday that the door to retirement "is open" and he may consider slowing his pace while calling his recent trip to Canada a "test" of his ability to continue in his role.
Hitler's watch sells for $1.1M in auction, angering Jewish leaders
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Hitler's watch sells for $1.1M in auction, angering Jewish leaders
July 30 (UPI) -- A watch gifted to Adolf Hitler on his birthday has sold for $1.1 million, drawing the ire of Jewish leaders against a Maryland auction house that routinely sells controversial memorabilia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian soldier allegedly castrates Ukrainian prisoner on video
Russian soldier allegedly castrates Ukrainian prisoner on video
Las Vegas records month's worth of rain in less than 2 hours
Las Vegas records month's worth of rain in less than 2 hours
Mohammed Khalifa sentenced to life in prison in U.S. for aiding ISIS
Mohammed Khalifa sentenced to life in prison in U.S. for aiding ISIS
White House communications director reverses decision to step down
White House communications director reverses decision to step down
Single ticket sold in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
Single ticket sold in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement