July 28, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Coal miners rescued from Quecreek Mine

On July 28, 2002, nine coal miners who had been trapped 240 feet underground in the Quecreek Mine in southwestern Pennsylvania for three days were rescued.

By UPI Staff
Former Pittsburgh Steeler and Hall of Famer John Stallworth poses for photos with members of the nine rescued Quecreek miners before the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders football game on at Heinz Field on September 15, 2002. Nine miners were rescued July 28, 2002. File Photo by Stephen Gross/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1868, the ratified 14th Amendment was adopted into the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing citizenship and all its privileges to African Americans.

In 1917, thousands of Black Americans marched down New York City's Fifth Avenue as part of the so-called Silent Parade to protest racial violence.

In 1945, the United States approved the charter establishing the United Nations.

In 1945, a military B-25 bomber crashed into the Empire State Building in New York City, killing 14 people and setting the building ablaze.

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson announced he was dispatching 50,000 more U.S. troops to South Vietnam almost immediately, doubling monthly draft calls.

In 1976, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Tangshan, China, area, killing more than 240,000 people. It was among the deadliest quakes in recorded history.

In 1984, U.S. President Ronald Reagan opened the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles. A Soviet-led bloc of 15 nations, as well as Iran, Libya, Albania and Bolivia, boycotted the Games.

Olympic Torch Tower of the Los Angeles Coliseum on the day of the opening ceremonies of the XXIII Summer Olympics on July 28, 1984. UPI File Photo
In 1990, the collision of a freighter and two barges spilled 500,000 gallons of oil in the Houston Ship Channel near Galveston, Texas.

In 2002, nine coal miners who had been trapped 240 feet underground in the Quecreek Mine in southwestern Pennsylvania for three days were rescued.

In 2003, J.P. Morgan Chase and Citigroup, the two largest U.S. banks, agreed to pay nearly $300 million in fines and penalties to settle charges they had aided Enron in deceiving investors.

In 2010, a plane flying in intense fog and rain to Islamabad crashed in the Himalayan foothills near its destination, killing all 152 people aboard.

File Photo by Sajjad Ali Qureshi/UPI

In 2016, Hillary Clinton became the first woman to accept a presidential nomination from a major U.S. political party. She edged out fellow Democratic contender Bernie Sanders, but lost the general election to Republican Donald Trump.

In 2019, 16-year-old Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf became the first Fortnite World Cup champion. His $3 million cash prize was the largest payout ever for a single player in an esports tournament.

In 2021, USA Gymnastics announced the withdrawal of Simone Biles from the individual all-around gymnastics final at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, citing mental health concerns and a temporary loss of balance awareness. Biles was widely expected to win gold in the competition.

File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI

