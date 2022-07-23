Advertisement
July 23, 2022 / 3:00 AM / Updated July 23, 2018 at 2:21 PM

On This Day: Eileen Collins becomes 1st female Space Shuttle commander

On July 23, 1999, U.S. Air Force Col. Eileen Collins became the first woman to command a space shuttle flight, with the launch of Columbia on a four-day mission.

By UPI Staff
On This Day: Eileen Collins becomes 1st female Space Shuttle commander
Retired NASA astronaut, Col. Eileen Collins, speaks on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 20, 2016. On July 23, 1999, she became the first woman to command a space shuttle flight, with the launch of Columbia on a four-day mission. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- In 1829, William Burt of Mount Vernon, Mich., patented the "typographer," believed to be the first typewriter.

In 1948, legendary pioneer movie director D.W. Griffith, maker of several silent classics, including The Birth of a Nation, died at the age of 73.

In 1967, rioting erupted on 12th Street in the heart of Detroit's predominantly African-American inner city. By the time it was quelled four days later by 7,000 National Guard and U.S. Army troops, 43 people were dead, 342 injured.

In 1973, Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox served subpoenas on the White House after U.S. President Richard Nixon refused to turn over requested tapes and documents.

In 1982, actor Vic Morrow and two child actors were killed when a helicopter crashed on the movie set of The Twilight Zone.

In 1984, Vanessa Williams gave up her crown as Miss America, bowing to demands by pageant officials that she quit because she appeared nude in sexually explicit pictures in Penthouse magazine.

Former Miss America Vanessa Williams (R) poses with the 2015 Miss America, Miss Georgia Betty Cantrell on September 13, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
In 1999, U.S. Air Force Col. Eileen Collins became the first woman to command a space shuttle flight, with the launch of Columbia on a four-day mission.

In 2002, a laser-guided bomb fired from an Israeli warplane hit the Gaza home of Sheik Salah Shehada, founder of the military wing of Hamas, killing him and 14 others and wounding more than 140 people.

In 2003, the Massachusetts attorney general said an investigation indicated nearly 1,000 cases of abuse by Roman Catholic priests and other church personnel in the Boston diocese over 60 years.

In 2005, three synchronized terrorist bombings struck Sharm el-Sheik, an Egyptian resort, killing at least 90 people and injuring 240.

U.S. President George W. Bush (C) and first lady Laura visit the Egyptian Embassy and greet ambassador Nabil Fahmy (L) to sign a book of condolence for the weekend bombing in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheik in Washington on July 25, 2005. File Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/UPI

In 2012, the NCAA imposed severe penalties, including a $60 million fine, on Penn State University. One official accused the university of a "conspiracy of silence" about child abuse involving former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.

In 2013, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a scientific review that said mint flavoring makes it easier to start smoking cigarettes and then harder to quit.

In 2014, a TransAsia Airways twin turboprop plane crashed in stormy weather during an emergency landing on a Taiwanese island, killing 48 people and injuring 10.

In 2019, Conservative Party members voted Boris Johnson as Britain's new prime minister, succeeding Theresa May.

In 2020, China launched the Tianwen-1 orbiter in its first attempt to reach the surface of Mars. The rover Zhurong set down on the red planet on May 15.

In 2021, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron and Emperor Naruhito declared the Tokyo 2020 Games open.

File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI

Latest Headlines

Oak Fire in Central California forces evacuations
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Oak Fire in Central California forces evacuations
July 23 (UPI) -- Officials in Mariposa County, Calif., have ordered evacuations in response to a wildfire that's decimated more than 6,500 acres and at least 10 buildings.
Damaging storms set to strike the Midwest U.S.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Damaging storms set to strike the Midwest U.S.
A potent storm system is set to swing through the Midwest this weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters say that ingredients will be in place for intense, damaging storms to move through much of the area on Saturday.
Monkeypox: WHO declares global health emergency
World News // 1 hour ago
Monkeypox: WHO declares global health emergency
July 23 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency Saturday amid a spike in cases in recent months.
Russia strikes port city of Odessa after grain agreement with Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia strikes port city of Odessa after grain agreement with Ukraine
July 23 (UPI) -- Russian missiles struck the Ukrainian port of Odessa on Saturday, local officials said, less than a day after Moscow signed an agreement to free up large shipments of grain stuck at Black Sea export hubs.
Mega Millions fails to find big winner again; jackpot grows to $790M
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mega Millions fails to find big winner again; jackpot grows to $790M
July 23 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has grown yet again -- to $790 million -- after no tickets matched all six numbers in Friday's drawing.
UPI Almanac for Saturday, July 23, 2022
Top News // 9 hours ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, July 23, 2022
On July 23, 1999, U.S. Air Force Col. Eileen Collins became the first woman to command a space shuttle flight, with the launch of Columbia on a four-day mission.
Couple arrested after Israeli man dies when sinkhole opens underneath swimming pool
World News // 12 hours ago
Couple arrested after Israeli man dies when sinkhole opens underneath swimming pool
July 22 (UPI) -- A man died after a massive sinkhole opened underneath the swimming pool at a home in Israel on Thursday, officials said. The couple that owns the home has since been arrested on suspicion of negligent manslaughter.
New Jersey woman sentenced to prison for GoFundMe fraud scheme
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
New Jersey woman sentenced to prison for GoFundMe fraud scheme
July 22 (UPI) -- The New Jersey woman behind a GoFundMe account that had claimed to be raising money for a homeless veteran has been sentenced to prison for the 2017 fraud scheme.
Video shows 'smokenado' whirling through out-of-control Texas wildfire
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Video shows 'smokenado' whirling through out-of-control Texas wildfire
Near the town of Glen Rose, Texas, about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth, firefighters and volunteers have worked tirelessly since Monday to contain the Chalk Mountain fire.
Justice Department launches environmental probe of Houston's illegal dumping
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Justice Department launches environmental probe of Houston's illegal dumping
July 22 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday launched an environmental justice investigation into allegations Houston officials have ignored complaints of illegal dumping in communities of color.
