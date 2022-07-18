Advertisement
Top News
July 18, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Sen. Edward Kennedy drives off bridge, killing Mary Jo Kopechne

On July 18, 1969, a car driven by Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., plunged from a bridge into a tidal pond at Chappaquiddick Island in Massachusetts, killing his passenger, Mary Jo Kopechne.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On This Day: Sen. Edward Kennedy drives off bridge, killing Mary Jo Kopechne
Mourners throw flowers off the Dike Bridge on July 19, 1979, the 10th anniversary of the day Sen. Edward Kennedy's car plunged off the bridge, killing Mary Jo Kopechne. UPI File Photo | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1925, Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf was published. The book hit bookstores in Germany for the first time in 70 years in 2016 and became a best-seller. The new version included 3,500 annotations and 2,000 pages versus the original's 800.

Advertisement

In 1938, Douglas Corrigan took off from Floyd Bennett Field in New York for a return flight to California but lost his bearings in the clouds, he said, and flew instead to Ireland. He became an instant celebrity called "Wrong Way" Corrigan.

In 1939, after a sneak preview of The Wizard of Oz, producers debated about removing "Over the Rainbow" because it seemed to slow things down. The song later contributed to the evolution of the rainbow flag as a gay icon.

In 1947, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower appointed Florence Blanchfield lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, becoming the first woman to hold a permanent military rank.

In 1969, a car driven by Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., plunged from a bridge into a tidal pond at Chappaquiddick Island in Massachusetts, killing his passenger, Mary Jo Kopechne.

Advertisement

UPI File Photo

In 1976, Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci became the first person in Olympic Games history to be awarded the score of a perfect 10 in gymnastics.

In 1977, Vietnam was admitted to the United Nations.

In 1984, a gunman opened fire at a McDonald's restaurant in San Ysidro, Calif., killing 21 people.

In 1989, My Sister Sam actor Rebecca Schaeffer was shot to death in her Los Angeles apartment. Her death led to the passage of an anti-stalking law in California.

In 1994, a car bombing in Buenos Aires killed about 100 people in or near a building that housed Jewish organizations.

In 2007, Michael Vick, quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons of the National Football League, was indicted on federal charges related to an illegal dogfighting operation. He was subsequently sentenced to 23 months in prison.

File Photo by Haraz N. Ghanbari/UPI
Advertisement

In 2012, victims of a suicide bomb at Syria's National Security Bureau included Defense Minister Daoud Rajiha, Deputy Defense Minister Assef Shawkat (President Bashar al-Assad's brother-in-law), former Defense Minister Hassan Turkomani and NSB chief Hisham Ikhtiar.

In 2013, Detroit became the largest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy.

In 2019, an arson attack on Kyoto Animation studio in Japan killed 33 people.

File Photo courtesy of EPA-EFE

Read More

UPI Archives: Chappaquiddick prosecutor dies at 85 UPI Archives: Sen. Ted Kennedy dies at 77

Latest Headlines

Zelensky fires Ukraine's prosecutor general, head of security services
World News // 12 minutes ago
Zelensky fires Ukraine's prosecutor general, head of security services
July 18 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has fired the country's prosecutor general and the security services head as dozens of their employees have been accused of colluding with Russia.
UPI Almanac for Monday, July 18, 2022
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, July 18, 2022
On July 18, 1969, a car driven by Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., plunged from a bridge into a tidal pond at Chappaquiddick Island, killing Mary Jo Kopechne.
Four men killed in New Mexico helicopter crash identified
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Four men killed in New Mexico helicopter crash identified
July 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Mexico have identified the four men killed over the weekend in a helicopter crash as Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison and Rescue Specialist Matthew King.
Authorities: Four killed after two planes collide mid-air in Las Vegas
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Authorities: Four killed after two planes collide mid-air in Las Vegas
July 17 (UPI) -- Four people were killed after two planes crashed mid-air Sunday in Las Vegas, authorities said.
Four killed, including gunman, in Indiana mass shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Four killed, including gunman, in Indiana mass shooting
July 17 (UPI) -- Four people were killed, including the suspected gunman, in a mass shooting that erupted Sunday evening at an Indianapolis-area mall, authorities and officials said.
Four people dead after shooting in Houston
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Four people dead after shooting in Houston
July 17 (UPI) -- Four people have died after an argument led to a shooting at an apartment complex in Houston, law enforcement officials said Sunday.
Jan. 6 committee to receive Secret Service texts by Tuesday
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee to receive Secret Service texts by Tuesday
July 17 (UPI) -- The House Jan. 6 committee will receive subpoenaed U.S. Secret Service text messages from the day of the riots at the Capitol and the day prior by Tuesday, Rep. Zoe Lofgren said Sunday.
Cyndi Lauper's son Declyn arrested in NYC
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Cyndi Lauper's son Declyn arrested in NYC
July 17 (UPI) -- Declyn Lauper, the son of Grammy Award-winning singer Cyndi Lauper, was arrested in New York City on Thursday when police found him allegedly sitting in the driver's seat of a stolen car, police said Saturday.
Former British rugby player found dead in Florence hotel room
World News // 13 hours ago
Former British rugby player found dead in Florence hotel room
July 17 (UPI) -- A former British rugby player was found dead in a hotel room in Florence, Italy, next to a 43-year-old woman who suffered serious injuries.
Systemic failures' in Uvalde shooting went far beyond local police, Texas House report details
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Systemic failures' in Uvalde shooting went far beyond local police, Texas House report details
July 17 (UPI) -- The most extensive account of the shooting to date, by a state House committee, says after the Uvalde schools police chief failed to take charge, better-equipped departments should have stepped up to fill leadership void
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Ghost ship' washes ashore on infamous island during rough storm
'Ghost ship' washes ashore on infamous island during rough storm
Sen. Ted Cruz calls for Supreme Court to overturn ruling legalizing gay marriage
Sen. Ted Cruz calls for Supreme Court to overturn ruling legalizing gay marriage
On This Day: TWA Flight 800 crashes off Long Island
On This Day: TWA Flight 800 crashes off Long Island
Jan. 6 committee to receive Secret Service texts by Tuesday
Jan. 6 committee to receive Secret Service texts by Tuesday
Death toll from brutal heat wave tops 350 in Spain
Death toll from brutal heat wave tops 350 in Spain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement