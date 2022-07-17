Advertisement
Top News
July 17, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: TWA Flight 800 crashes off Long Island

On July 17, 1996, TWA Flight 800, New York to Paris, crashed off the Long Island coast, killing all 230 people aboard the Boeing 747.

By UPI Staff
1/6
On This Day: TWA Flight 800 crashes off Long Island
Family members and friends of the deceased passengers of TWA Flight 800 grieve at memorial ceremonies held July 18, 1997, at Mt. Moriches Memorial Park by the local community to remember the 230 passengers that died on July 17, 1996. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1918, Russian Czar Nicholas II and his family were killed by Bolsheviks who had held them captive for two months. Though the whereabouts of their bodies was unknown for years, later DNA tests confirmed their identities and they were buried together in a St. Petersburg cathedral in 1998.

Advertisement

In 1936, the Spanish Civil War began with an army revolt led by Gen. Francisco Franco.

In 1955, Arco, Idaho, a town of 1,300 people, became the first community in the world to receive all its light and power from atomic energy.

In 1955, Disneyland opened in Anaheim, Calif.

File Photo courtesy USC Regional Historical Photo Collection

In 1975, three U.S. and two Soviet spacemen linked their orbiting Apollo and Soyuz spacecraft for historic handshakes 140 miles above Earth.

In 1981, 114 people were killed and 200 injured in the collapse of two suspended walkways at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Kansas City, Mo.

Advertisement

In 1996, TWA Flight 800, New York to Paris, crashed off the Long Island coast, killing all 230 people aboard the Boeing 747.

The recovered wreckage of TWA Flight 800 stands reassembled at the National Transportation Safety Board Training Academy where it is used for training new investigators in Ashburn, Va., on July 16, 2008. File Photo by Patrick D. McDermott/UPI

In 2006, an earthquake under the Indian Ocean triggered a tsunami that struck the Indonesian island of Java, killing about 700 people.

In 2007, a Brazilian Airbus airliner skidded off a runway as it landed at Sao Paulo's Congonhas Airport and crashed into a building. Authorities placed the death toll at 200.

In 2009, Walter Cronkite, television news broadcaster often referred to as the most trusted man in America, died at age 92.

In 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 carrying 298 people was shot down over rebel-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine near the Russian border. All aboard the Boeing 777 were killed, including dozens of children.

Advertisement

In 2018, Dallas Wings center Liz Cambage broke the WNBA's single-game record for points scored -- 53 -- in a 104-87 win against the New York Liberty in Arlington, Texas.

In 2019, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was sentenced to life in U.S. prison for conspiracy to commit murder, drug trafficking and money laundering. The drug kingpin had twice escaped from Mexican prisons.

File Photo by Mario Guzman/EPA

Read More

UPI Archives: ABC exec O'Hara dies in TWA crash UPI Archives: Two fakes infiltrate TWA crash sites

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, July 17, 2022
Top News // 43 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, July 17, 2022
On July 17, 1996, TWA Flight 800, New York to Paris, crashed off the Long Island coast, killing all 230 people aboard the Boeing 747.
Kodak Black arrested again in Florida for drug possession
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Kodak Black arrested again in Florida for drug possession
July 16 (UPI) -- Kodak Black was released from jail on a $75,000 bond Saturday after he was arrested in Florida during a traffic stop near Fort Lauderdale and charged with drug trafficking and possession.
Medieval Times workers in New Jersey unionize
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Medieval Times workers in New Jersey unionize
July 16 (UPI) -- Performers at Medieval Times in New Jersey, the popular dinner theater chain known for its staged jousting and swordplay, have voted to form their first union in the company's history.
Woman pushing baby stroller injured in NYC drive-by shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Woman pushing baby stroller injured in NYC drive-by shooting
July 16 (UPI) -- A young mother pushing a stroller and a man near her were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Queens borough of New York City on Friday when an unknown suspect opened fire from a black SUV.
Judge cancels arrest warrant, revocation of bond for Colorado county clerk
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge cancels arrest warrant, revocation of bond for Colorado county clerk
July 16 (UPI) -- A Colorado judge has canceled an arrest warrant issued on Thursday over bond violation for Tina Peters, a Mesa County clerk indicted in March in election security probe.
San Francisco airport reopens after bomb threat
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
San Francisco airport reopens after bomb threat
July 16 (UPI) -- The international terminal at the San Francisco International Airport resumed operations early Saturday morning after a bomb threat Friday night led to an evacuation.
U.S. will seek 'immediate extradition' of captured drug lord Rafael Caro-Quintero
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. will seek 'immediate extradition' of captured drug lord Rafael Caro-Quintero
July 16 (UPI) -- The United States will seek the "immediate extradition" of Rafael Caro-Quintero after he was captured by Mexican forces, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced.
'Ghost ship' washes ashore on infamous island during rough storm
World News // 12 hours ago
'Ghost ship' washes ashore on infamous island during rough storm
Officials were at first bewildered when they came upon a mysterious ghost ship with no captain or crew on board that had washed ashore on a secluded island off the coast of Cambodia during an intense storm this week.
Multi-vehicle crash on Montana highway due to dust storm kills at least 6
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Multi-vehicle crash on Montana highway due to dust storm kills at least 6
July 16 (UPI) -- High winds and poor visibility from a dust storm led to a multi-vehicle pileup on a Montana highway that killed at least six people and injured several others, law enforcement said.
Russia steps up military recruitment as troops directed to 'further intensify' Ukraine war
World News // 12 hours ago
Russia steps up military recruitment as troops directed to 'further intensify' Ukraine war
July 16 (UPI) -- Russia is stepping up its military recruitment, which could come at a steep cost to the country in the future, experts said Saturday as Russia's defense minister directed troops to "further intensify" the war in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Ghost ship' washes ashore on infamous island during rough storm
'Ghost ship' washes ashore on infamous island during rough storm
Judge cancels arrest warrant, revocation of bond for Colorado county clerk
Judge cancels arrest warrant, revocation of bond for Colorado county clerk
Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries, NYC medical examiner rules
Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries, NYC medical examiner rules
Russia steps up military recruitment as troops directed to 'further intensify' Ukraine war
Russia steps up military recruitment as troops directed to 'further intensify' Ukraine war
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $530 million
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $530 million
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement