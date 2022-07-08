Trending
Advertisement
Top News
July 8, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: North Korea's Kim Il Sung dies at 82

On July 8, 1994, North Korean President Kim Il Sung died at age 82. He had led the country since its founding in 1948.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On This Day: North Korea's Kim Il Sung dies at 82
The statues of North Korea's founder, Kim Il Sung and his son and successor, Kim Jong Il, stand in the city of Nampho. On July 8, 1994, North Korean President Kim Il Sung died at age 82. He had led the country since its founding in 1948. File Photo courtesy of Yonhap

July 8 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read in public for the first time, to people gathered at Philadelphia's Independence Square.

Advertisement

In 1835, the Liberty Bell cracked while being rung during the funeral of U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall in Philadelphia.

In 1889, The Wall Street Journal was first published.

In 1909, the Wright Brothers demonstrated their airplane for an enthusiastic crowd at Fort Myer, Virginia.

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

In 1950, U.S. Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur was designated commander of U.N. forces in Korea.

In 1951, Paris celebrated its 2,000th birthday. The city was founded sometime around 250 A.D. by a Gallic tribe known as the Parisii.

In 1969, U.S. troops began withdrawing from Vietnam.

In 1991, Yugoslav leaders signed an accord calling for an internationally observed cease-fire in Slovenia and Croatia.

In 1994, North Korean President Kim Il Sung died at age 82. He had led the country since its founding in 1948.

Advertisement

In 2009, Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, benefiting from a robust economy, was easily re-elected.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In 2010, a French surgeon said he had performed the first successful transplant of a complete face, giving a 35-year-old disfigured man every feature, including tear ducts.

In 2011, space shuttle Atlantis began the 135th and final mission of the U.S. space shuttle program that started in 1981, a two-week voyage to the International Space Station with a cargo of supplies and spare parts.

In 2014, in an escalating conflict, Israeli airstrikes pounded the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and rockets were fired at Israel. A statement from the military said the strikes were made to "stop the terror Israel's citizens face on a daily basis." The airstrikes began a 50-day war between the two sides, ending Aug. 26, 2014.

In 2019, the so-called "Terminator" of the Democratic Republic of the Congo -- Bosco Ntaganda -- was found guilty of war crimes by the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands.

Advertisement

File Photo by Eva Plevier/EPA-EFE

Read More

UPI Archives: S. Korea arrests Kim Il-sung mourners UPI Archives: Kim Il-sung died at resort villa

Latest Headlines

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe hospitalized in critical condition after being shot
World News // 4 hours ago
Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe hospitalized in critical condition after being shot
SEOUL, July 7 (UPI) -- Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot while giving a speech Friday morning in the western city of Nara, public broadcaster NHK reported.
BYU stops voice adaptation services for transgender clients
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
BYU stops voice adaptation services for transgender clients
SALT LAKE CITY, July 8 (UPI) -- A decision by Brigham Young University to stop providing gender-affirming services to transgender clients at its speech-language clinic has sparked an accreditation review and a debate over whether the move was ethical.
UPI Almanac for Friday, July 8, 2022
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, July 8, 2022
On July 8, 1994, North Korean President Kim Il Sung died at age 82. He had led the country since its founding in 1948.
Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will produce insulin
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will produce insulin
July 7 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the state will begin producing its own insulin in an effort to reduce the cost of the life-saving medication.
FCC orders carriers to stop delivering auto warranty robocalls
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FCC orders carriers to stop delivering auto warranty robocalls
July 7 (UPI) -- The FCC on Thursday said it has ordered major voice carriers to stop delivering robocalls seeking personal information from consumers by claiming their auto insurance or warranty has expired.
Haitian charged in U.S. for kidnapping 17 missionaries
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Haitian charged in U.S. for kidnapping 17 missionaries
July 7 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged a Haitian gang member in connection with the armed kidnapping of 17 missionaries in the Caribbean country last fall.
Derek Chauvin sentenced to 20 years on federal charges
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Derek Chauvin sentenced to 20 years on federal charges
July 7 (UPI) -- A federal judge sentenced former Minneapolis, Minn., police officer Derek Chauvin on Thursday to more than 20 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights when he killed him in 2020.
GameStop fires CFO, announces layoffs
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
GameStop fires CFO, announces layoffs
July 7 (UPI) -- GameStop on Thursday fired CFO Michael Recupero while also announcing a wave of layoffs in an internal memo to employees.
Russian shelling of residential area in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, kills 1
World News // 19 hours ago
Russian shelling of residential area in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, kills 1
July 7 (UPI) -- Russian shelling targeted a residential area in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Thursday, killing one civilian and injuring several others, local officials said.
Michigan gubernatorial candidate pleads not guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 riots
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Michigan gubernatorial candidate pleads not guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 riots
July 7 (UPI) -- Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for governor in Michigan, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges stemming from his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

American Airlines to pay pilots triple to fill open routes
American Airlines to pay pilots triple to fill open routes
North Korean hackers now targeting hospitals and healthcare providers, U.S. agencies warn
North Korean hackers now targeting hospitals and healthcare providers, U.S. agencies warn
Earthquake near U.S.-Mexico border shakes San Diego area
Earthquake near U.S.-Mexico border shakes San Diego area
'It's clear the lake is in trouble': Great Salt Lake reaches historic low
'It's clear the lake is in trouble': Great Salt Lake reaches historic low
Jerry Harris, ex-'Cheer' star, sentenced to 12 years for sex crimes involving minors
Jerry Harris, ex-'Cheer' star, sentenced to 12 years for sex crimes involving minors
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement