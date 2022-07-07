Trending
Advertisement
Top News
July 7, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Dallas shooting leaves five officers dead

On July 7, 2016, a gunman opened fire at an otherwise peaceful Black Lives Matter rally in Dallas, killing four police officers and one transit officer, and injuring seven others.

By UPI Staff
1/4
On This Day: Dallas shooting leaves five officers dead
An officer gets emotional while standing outside Dallas Police headquarters in Dallas, Texas, on July 8, 2016, one day after four DPD officers and one DART officer were killed and 11 others were wounded after a sniper opened fire during a peaceful Black Lives Matter march. File Photo by Chris McGathey/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1846, U.S. Navy Commodore J.D. Sloat proclaimed the annexation of California by the United States.

Advertisement

In 1865, four people convicted of conspiring with John Wilkes Booth in the assassination of U.S. President Abraham Lincoln were hanged in Washington.

In 1898, U.S. President William McKinley signed a joint resolution of Congress authorizing the annexation of Hawaii by the United States.

In 1930, construction began on the Giant Boulder Dam, which in 1947 was renamed the Hoover Dam.

In 1946, Mother Frances Xavier Cabrini (1850-1917) became the first American to be canonized a saint in the Roman Catholic Church.

In 1976, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York enrolled female cadets for the first time in the institution's then-174-year-old history.

In 1981, Sandra Day O'Connor was chosen by U.S. President Ronald Reagan to become the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court. She was unanimously approved by the Senate.

File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI
Advertisement

In 1999, a Miami-Dade County jury held the leading tobacco companies liable for various illnesses of Florida smokers. The class-action lawsuit, filed in 1994, was the first of its kind to reach trial.

In 2005, terrorists struck the London transit system, setting off explosions in three subway cars and a double-decker bus in coordinated rush-hour attacks. Fifty-two people were killed and more than 700 injured.

In 2010, a Paris court sentenced former Panama ruler Manuel Noriega to seven years in prison for money laundering. He was convicted of funneling about $3 million of Colombian drug money into French bank accounts.

In 2012, U.S. Rep. Barney Frank of Massachusetts married his longtime partner, Jim Ready, in a ceremony officiated by Gov. Deval Patrick. He was the first member of Congress to publicly come out as gay and first to marry a same-sex partner while in office.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 2013, Andy Murray became the first British player in 77 years to win the men's singles title at Wimbledon, defeating Serb Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the championship match.

Advertisement

In 2016, a gunman opened fire at an otherwise peaceful Black Lives Matter rally in Dallas, killing four police officers and one transit officer, and injuring seven others. Police killed the gunmen, who was holed up in a parking garage, using a robot strapped with an explosive.

In 2017, Elon Musk's Tesla Motors produced its first mass-market vehicle, the Model 3.

In 2020, the Trump administration sent formal notice to Congress and the United Nations that the United States was withdrawing from the World Health Organization over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and China's role in it. Newly inaugurated President Joe Biden reversed the withdrawal in one of his first acts as leader in January 2021.

File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez urges understanding between police, minorities UPI Archives: Dallas police sees uptick in officer applications following shooting

Latest Headlines

North Carolina, Colorado governors sign executive orders to protect abortion access
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
North Carolina, Colorado governors sign executive orders to protect abortion access
July 7 (UPI) -- The Democratic governors of North Carolina and Colorado have signed executive orders to strengthen access to abortion and reproductive health services in their states.
UPI Almanac for Thursday, July 7, 2022
Top News // 42 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, July 7, 2022
On July 7, 2016, a gunman opened fire at a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally in Dallas, killing four police officers and one transit officer.
Detroit police officer, gunman killed in shooting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Detroit police officer, gunman killed in shooting
July 7 (UPI) -- A Detroit police officer and a suspect were killed in a gunfight that erupted in the city's west side as law enforcement were responding to reports of a gunman indiscriminately firing an assault rifle, authorities said.
U.S. sanctions international network aiding Iran in selling petrochemicals in Asia
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. sanctions international network aiding Iran in selling petrochemicals in Asia
July 6 (UPI) -- The Biden administration imposed sanctions Wednesday against an international network accused of aiding in the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products in East Asia.
FBI, MI5 warn business leaders of threat posed by Chinese espionage
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FBI, MI5 warn business leaders of threat posed by Chinese espionage
July 6 (UPI) -- The heads of U.S. and British domestic intelligence warned business leaders on Wednesday of the threat the Chinese Communist Party poses to their interests.
FDA temporarily lifts order banning Juul e-cigarettes
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FDA temporarily lifts order banning Juul e-cigarettes
July 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday temporarily lifted the ban it imposed last month on the sale of JUUl Labs Inc. products.
Illinois shooting: Robert Crimo III confesses, judge denies bond
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Illinois shooting: Robert Crimo III confesses, judge denies bond
July 6 (UPI) -- The man accused of killing seven at a Fourth of July parade near Chicago made his first court appearance on Wednesday from jail. A judge ordered him held without bond.
White House communications director Kate Bedingfield to leave role in late July
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
White House communications director Kate Bedingfield to leave role in late July
July 6 (UPI) -- White House communications director Kate Bedingfield will leave her role with the Biden administration in late July, the White House said Wednesday.
EPA tests underestimate 'forever chemicals' in drinking water, study says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
EPA tests underestimate 'forever chemicals' in drinking water, study says
July 6 (UPI) -- Environmental Protection Agency tests undercount "forever chemicals," or PFAS, in drinking water, according to new analysis by The Guardian.
Federal appeals court hears arguments on legality of DACA program
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Federal appeals court hears arguments on legality of DACA program
July 6 (UPI) -- A three-judge federal appeals court in New Orleans heard arguments regarding the legality of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program Wednesday after a federal judge ordered new applications to stop last year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Maroon 5 poster causes controversy in South Korea
Maroon 5 poster causes controversy in South Korea
Skies turn green in South Dakota due to severe storms with rain, hail
Skies turn green in South Dakota due to severe storms with rain, hail
Italy declares state of emergency due to worst drought in decades
Italy declares state of emergency due to worst drought in decades
Officials urge evacuation for 350,000 in east Ukraine ahead of Russian assaults
Officials urge evacuation for 350,000 in east Ukraine ahead of Russian assaults
Explosion damages controversial Georgia Guidestones
Explosion damages controversial Georgia Guidestones
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement