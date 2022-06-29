Trending
June 29, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.S. Supreme Court finds death penalty unconstitutional

On June 29, 1972, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that capital punishment, as then administered by individual states, was unconstitutional.

By UPI Staff
Members of Death Penalty Action gather outside the Supreme Court to mark the anniversaries of the 1972 Furman and 1976 Gregg decisions on the death penalty, in Washington, D.C., on June 29, 2021. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1853, the U.S. Senate ratified the $10 million Gadsden Purchase from Mexico, adding more than 29,000 square miles to the territories of Arizona and New Mexico and completing the modern geographical boundaries of the contiguous 48 states.

In 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt established Mesa Verde National Park to preserve cliff dwellings of the ancestral Pueblo people in Colorado. The 52,485-acre park is also considered a UNESCO site.

In 1933, Fatty Arbuckle, silent film comedian and one of Hollywood's most beloved personalities until a manslaughter charge (he was eventually acquitted) ruined his career, died while preparing a comeback. He was 46.

In 1938, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Congress designated Mount Olympus National Monument as a national park. The 922,650-acre park in Washington is also considered a UNESCO site.

In 1972, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that capital punishment, as then administered by individual states, was unconstitutional. It was reinstated in 1976.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 1974, Isabel Peron took over as president of Argentina for her ailing husband, Juan Peron, who died two days later. Her official presidency began July 1, 1974.

In 1992, doctors in Pittsburgh reported the world's first transplant of a baboon liver into a human patient. The recipient, a 35-year-old man, survived three months.

In 1995, a Seoul department store collapsed, killing some 500 people.

In 1995, the U.S. shuttle Atlantis docked with the Russian space station Mir for the first time. NASA's chief said the docking marked "a new era of friendship and cooperation" between the two countries.

In 2006, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled U.S. President George W. Bush didn't have authority, under military law or the Geneva Conventions, to set up military tribunals for terror suspects at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

File Photo by Ezra Kaplan/UPI

In 2009, Bernard Madoff, mastermind of a multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme, was sentenced to 150 years in prison. The federal judge who imposed the sentence in New York City said Madoff's crimes were "extraordinarily evil." Madoff apologized in the courtroom, saying, "I am responsible for a great deal of suffering and pain."

In 2017, Iraqi forces captured Mosul's Great Mosque of al-Nuri, the mostly destroyed structure where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to have declared a "caliphate" exactly three years earlier.

In 2021, a scientific paper announced the discovery of the earliest-known bubonic plague victim -- a 5,000-year-old hunter gatherer whose skeleton was unearthed in Latvia.

Image by royaltystockphoto.com/Shutterstock

NATO chief says Russian war in Ukraine 'most serious crisis' since WWII
World News // 1 hour ago
NATO chief says Russian war in Ukraine 'most serious crisis' since WWII
June 29 (UPI) -- NATO leaders gathered in Spain on Wednesday to begin a summit amid the "most serious security crisis" the world has faced since World War II, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.
North Korea accuses U.S., Japan, South Korea of seeking 'Asian NATO'
World News // 35 minutes ago
North Korea accuses U.S., Japan, South Korea of seeking 'Asian NATO'
SEOUL, June 29 (UPI) -- North Korean state media slammed cooperation between the United States, Japan and South Korea on Wednesday, accusing the allies of looking to create an "Asian version of NATO" ahead of security talks among the countries.
Nebraska, Oklahoma voters look to fill empty Congressional seats Tuesday
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Nebraska, Oklahoma voters look to fill empty Congressional seats Tuesday
June 28 (UPI) -- Oklahoma, Utah and South Carolina will hold primaries Tuesday night while Nebraska will hold a special election.
Officials: 51 migrants abandoned in tractor-trailer have died
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Officials: 51 migrants abandoned in tractor-trailer have died
June 29 (UPI) -- Fifty-one migrants who were found in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer that was abandoned by the side of a San Antonio road have died, officials said, increasing the death toll from 46 a day prior.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Top News // 3 hours ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, June 29, 2022
On June 29, 1972, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that capital punishment, as then administered by individual states, was unconstitutional.
U.S. to boost monkeypox vaccine, testing as cases top 300
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. to boost monkeypox vaccine, testing as cases top 300
June 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced plans to increase the availability of monkeypox vaccines and testing as the number of cases of the rare disease has passed 300 nationwide.
U.S. targets Russia's 'war machine' with sweeping punitive measures
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. targets Russia's 'war machine' with sweeping punitive measures
June 28 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday unveiled sweeping punitive measures targeting what it called "Russia's war machine" over its invasion of Ukraine.
N.Y., Illinois, other states hold primaries for key races in November
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
N.Y., Illinois, other states hold primaries for key races in November
June 28 (UPI) -- A risky Democratic strategy where progressive backers have supported the most extreme Republican candidates in the GOP primaries will be displayed in two states on Tuesday.
Turkey agrees to let Sweden and Finland join NATO
World News // 14 hours ago
Turkey agrees to let Sweden and Finland join NATO
June 28 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that the military alliance has reached a deal to admit Sweden and Finland after Turkey, a previous holdout, agreed to it.
FDA advisory panel votes to reformulate COVID-19 boosters to target Omicron
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
FDA advisory panel votes to reformulate COVID-19 boosters to target Omicron
June 28 (UPI) -- An FDA advisory panel voted 19-2 to reformulate COVID-19 booster vaccines this fall to target Omicron's BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, which account for half of all COVID cases in the United States, according to the CDC.
