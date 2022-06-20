Advertisement
June 20, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Germany votes to move capital to Berlin

On June 20, 1991, the German Parliament voted to move its capital from Bonn to Berlin.

By UPI Staff
On This Day: Germany votes to move capital to Berlin
The Brandenburg Gate is seen before the start of a ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Wall in Berlin on November 9, 2009. On June 20, 1991, the German Parliament voted to move its capital from Bonn to Berlin. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1214, the University of Oxford in England was chartered.

In 1893, a jury in Fall River, Mass., acquitted Lizzy Borden in the ax murders of her father and stepmother.

In 1898, the U.S. Navy seized Guam, the largest of the Mariana Islands in the Pacific, during the Spanish-American War. The people of Guam were granted U.S. citizenship in 1950.

In 1900, in response to widespread foreign encroachment upon China's national affairs, Chinese nationalists launched the so-called Boxer Rebellion in Beijing.

In 1945, Secretary of State Edward Stettinius, Jr. approved the resettlement of Wernher von Braun and his team of Nazi rocket scientists to the United States. Von Braun would go on to lead the U.S. space program.

File Photo courtesy of NASA

In 1963, the United States and Soviet Union agreed to establish a hot line communications link between Washington and Moscow.

In 1967, the American Independent Party was formed to back George Wallace of Alabama for president.

In 1977, oil began to flow through the $7.7 billion, 789-mile Alaska pipeline.

In 1988, armed forces commander Lt. Gen. Henri Namphy declared himself leader of Haiti in a military coup overthrowing President Leslie Manigat.

In 1991, the German Parliament voted to move its capital from Bonn to Berlin.

In 2004, Pakistan and India reached agreement on banning nuclear testing.

In 2009, insurgents, striking in a series of attacks as U.S. troops pulled out of Iraq as planned, set off a truck bomb near a Shiite mosque in northern Iraq, killing 82 people and injuring 250.

In 2010, Juan Manuel Santos easily defeated former Bogota Mayor Antanas Mockus to become Colombia's president.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 2021, Jon Rahm sank two clutch birdie putts late in the final round of the 121st U.S. Open golf tournament and held off Louis Oosthuizen to win his first major championship at Torrey Pines in San Diego. He was the first Spaniard to win the event.

File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
