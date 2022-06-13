Advertisement
Top News
June 13, 2022 / 3:00 AM / Updated June 13, 2019 at 3:04 PM

On This Day: New York Times publishes Pentagon Papers info

On June 13, 1971, The New York Times began publishing the Pentagon Papers, top secret documents on the U.S. decision making process on Vietnam policy.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On This Day: New York Times publishes Pentagon Papers info
Daniel Ellsberg attends the Senate Watergate hearing in 1973. In 1971, he leaked the so-called Pentagon Papers to The New York Times. UPI File Photo | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 323 B.C., Alexander the Great died of fever in Babylon at age 33.

Advertisement

In 1910, former President Theodore Roosevelt cured a severe case of seasickness which overcame his daughter Ethel's dog, Bongo.

In 1944, the first German V-1 "buzz bomb" hit London.

In 1966, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Miranda vs. Arizona, ruled that police must inform all arrested people of their constitutional rights before questioning them.

In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Thurgood Marshall to the Supreme Court. He became the first African American on the high court in August.

File Photo courtesy Library of Congress

In 1971, The New York Times began publishing top secret, sensitive details and documents from 47 volumes that comprised the history of the U.S. decision making process on Vietnam policy, better known as the Pentagon Papers. Daniel Ellsberg, a former U.S. military analyst, leaked the documents to Times reporter Neil Sheehan.

Advertisement

In 1976, Arizona Republic investigative reporter Don Bolles died as a result of injuries suffered when a bomb blew up his car 11 days earlier. He had been working on an organized crime story at the time of his death.

In 1977, James Earl Ray, convicted assassin of Martin Luther King Jr., was captured in a Tennessee wilderness area after escaping from prison.

In 1983, the robot spacecraft Pioneer 10 became the first man-made object to leave the solar system. It did so 11 years after it was launched.

In 1993, Canada got its first female prime minister when the ruling Progressive Conservative Party elected Kim Campbell to head the party and thus the country.

In 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson, the ex-wife of former football star O.J. Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman were found stabbed to death outside her condominium in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles. Simpson was charged with the murders and acquitted in a trial that became a media sensation. A civil court later found him liable in a wrongful-death lawsuit and, in an unrelated robbery case in Nevada, he was convicted in 2008 and sentenced to 33 years in prison.

Advertisement

In 1996, members of the Freeman militia surrendered, 10 days after the FBI cut off electricity to their Montana compound. The standoff lasted 81 days.

In 2000, South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and North Korean leader Kim Jong Il meet for the first-ever inter-Korea summit in Pyongyang.

In 2005, pop superstar Michael Jackson was acquitted by a California jury on charges of child molestation.

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

In 2009, incumbent Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was declared the winner in a disputed Iranian presidential election, touching off widespread clashes between protesters and police.

In 2011, the complete Pentagon Papers, a secret history of the Vietnam War, were made public 40 years after the first leaks were published. The excerpts leaked by Daniel Ellsberg led to a battle with the Nixon administration and a landmark ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court expanding freedom of the press.

In 2012, ousted Tunisian President Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali, in exile and tried in absentia, was sentenced to life imprisonment for ordering the shooting of protesters.

Advertisement

In 2013, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that human genes cannot be patented.

In 2020, Atlanta police chief Erika Shields resigned after the death of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man, at the hands of a police officer. The officer who shot Brooks, Garrett Rolfe, was fired, but reinstated in May 2021.

File Photo by John Amis/EPA-EFE

Read More

UPI Archives: Neil Sheehan, reporter who obtained Pentagon Papers, dies at 84 UPI Archives: Pentagon Papers released, 40 years later

Latest Headlines

Amnesty Int'l accuses Russia of war crimes in Kharkiv
World News // 20 minutes ago
Amnesty Int'l accuses Russia of war crimes in Kharkiv
June 13 (UPI) -- Amnesty International has accused Russia of committing war crimes during its attack on Ukraine, stating its military has used internationally banned cluster bombs and scatterable mines on populated residential areas.
UPI Almanac for Monday, June 13, 2022
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, June 13, 2022
On June 13, 1971, The New York Times began publishing the Pentagon Papers, top secret documents on the U.S. decision making process on Vietnam policy.
2 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub
June 13 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting that erupted over the weekend at an Indiana nightclub, authorities said.
WTO head urges members to deliver results in first high-level meeting in years
World News // 5 hours ago
WTO head urges members to deliver results in first high-level meeting in years
June 12 (UPI) -- Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization, called on member states Sunday to deliver results during their first ministerial meeting in nearly half a decade.
Navy orders one-day 'safety pause' for aircraft after three California crashes
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Navy orders one-day 'safety pause' for aircraft after three California crashes
June 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Naval Air Forces on Sunday announced it would institute a one-day "safety pause" on Monday following three crashes in California this month.
Left alliance threatens Macron's majority in French parliamentary election
World News // 12 hours ago
Left alliance threatens Macron's majority in French parliamentary election
June 12 (UPI) -- An alliance of leftist parties is threatening to block French President Emmanuel Macron's election in its parliamentary elections Sunday.
Idaho police arrest 31 people tied to white nationalist group Patriot Front
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Idaho police arrest 31 people tied to white nationalist group Patriot Front
June 12 (UPI) -- Idaho police officers have arrested 31 people believed to be tied to the white nationalist group Patriot Front for conspiracy to riot at a Pride event in the city of Coeur d'Alene.
Stoltenberg calls Turkey's concerns over Sweden, Finland NATO bid 'legitimate'
World News // 14 hours ago
Stoltenberg calls Turkey's concerns over Sweden, Finland NATO bid 'legitimate'
June 12 (UPI) -- Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary-general of NATO, said Sunday that Turkey's concerns over Sweden and Finland joining the military alliance are "legitimate."
Taiwan reports second-most COVID-19 weekly cases, deaths behind U.S.
World News // 14 hours ago
Taiwan reports second-most COVID-19 weekly cases, deaths behind U.S.
June 12 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases and deaths are surging in Taiwan with the second most in the world in the past week after recording only a few a few months ago though it is only about 100 miles away from Mainland China.
Chicago may hit century mark for 1st time in nearly 10 years
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Chicago may hit century mark for 1st time in nearly 10 years
AccuWeather forecasters say comfortable weather will be but a distant memory in the days to come in central and eastern United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia destroys bridges into Sievierodonetsk in final push to take key Ukrainian city
Russia destroys bridges into Sievierodonetsk in final push to take key Ukrainian city
Death Valley exceeds 120 F, breaking daily high records
Death Valley exceeds 120 F, breaking daily high records
Rebranded McDonald's opens as 'Vkusno & Tochka' in Russia
Rebranded McDonald's opens as 'Vkusno & Tochka' in Russia
Taiwan reports second-most COVID-19 weekly cases, deaths behind U.S.
Taiwan reports second-most COVID-19 weekly cases, deaths behind U.S.
20 bipartisan senators announce deal on gun legislation, mental health services
20 bipartisan senators announce deal on gun legislation, mental health services
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement