Trending
Advertisement
Top News
June 11, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.S. Supreme Court strikes down anti-flag burning law

On June 11, 1990, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down an anti-flag-burning law passed by Congress the year before.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On This Day: U.S. Supreme Court strikes down anti-flag burning law
Anti-Ku Klux Klan demonstrators, protesting a scheduled march by the KKK on July 17, 1988, burn an American flag. On June 11, 1990, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down an anti-flag-burning law passed by Congress the year before. UPI File Photo | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1776, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, Robert Livingston and Roger Sherman were appointed by the Continental Congress to write a declaration of independence for the American colonies from England.

Advertisement

In 1919, Sir Barton became the first horse to win thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown.

In 1927, U.S. President Calvin Coolidge welcomed Charles Lindbergh home after the pilot made history's first non-stop flight across the Atlantic Ocean, New York to Paris.

In 1963, for a brief moment, Gov. George Wallace blocked the enrollment of two African-American students to the University of Alabama. His acts of defiance would be short-lived as President John F. Kennedy federalized the Alabama National Guard, instructing them to end Wallace's blockade of the school.

UPI File Photo

In 1967, protests and violence erupted in Tampa, Fla., after a police officer fatally shot 19-year-old Martin Chambers on suspicion of burglary. The race riots lasted three days, during which multiple businesses burned to the ground and a sheriff's deputy -- Sgt. Don Williams -- died of a heart attack.

Advertisement

In 1967, the Six-Day War between Israel and its Arab neighbors ended with a U.N.-brokered cease-fire. The Israeli forces achieved a swift and decisive victory.

In 1985, Karen Ann Quinlan died at age 31 in a New Jersey nursing home, nearly 10 years after she lapsed into an irreversible coma. Her condition had sparked a nationwide controversy over her "right to die."

In 1987, Margaret Thatcher became the first British prime minister in 160 years to win three consecutive terms.

In 1990, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down an anti-flag-burning law passed by Congress the year before.

In 1993, Jurassic Park opened and broke the record for the biggest three-day opening weekend with an estimated $48 million. That record has since been surpassed hundreds of times.

In 1994, after 49 years, the Russian military occupation of what had been East Germany ended with the departure of the Red Army from Berlin.

In, 2001, Timothy McVeigh was executed in Terre Haute, Ind., for the April 19, 1995, Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people and injured hundreds.

In 2004, Ronald Reagan reached his final resting place at his library in Southern California, closing a week of ceremony and tribute to the late president.

Advertisement

UPI File Photo

In 2011, the leader of al-Qaida in East Africa, Fazul Abdullah Mohammed, was killed in a shootout with Somali soldiers at a checkpoint in Mogadishu.

In 2018, the Federal Communications Commission allowed net neutrality rules enacted under the Obama administration to expire. The rules had required Internet service providers to enable access of all content and applications regardless of the source and without favoring or blocking particular products or websites.

In 2021, a Massachusetts lobster diver survived being swallowed up and then spat out by a humpback whale off the coast of Cape Cod.

File Photo by Aaron Kehoe/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Seven charged with flag burning UPI Archives: Some countries don't waver when it comes to flag laws

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, June 11, 2022
Top News // 2 hours ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, June 11, 2022
On June 11, 1990, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down an anti-flag-burning law passed by Congress the year before.
Rudy Giuliani faces disciplinary case from D.C. Bar for election fraud lies
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani faces disciplinary case from D.C. Bar for election fraud lies
June 10 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani will face a disciplinary case before the disciplinary office of the District of Columbia bar for his repeated lies about election fraud as an attorney for former President Donald Trump.
Police called to home of Chicago DA Kim Foxx over domestic dispute
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Police called to home of Chicago DA Kim Foxx over domestic dispute
June 10 (UPI) -- Police officers were called to the home of Chicago's top prosecutor Kim Foxx for a domestic dispute earlier this month, it was revealed Friday.
Federal judge blocks Biden admin policy limiting immigration enforcement
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Federal judge blocks Biden admin policy limiting immigration enforcement
June 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked one of President Joe Biden's major policies limiting immigration enforcement.
Students overpower knife-wielding man after German university slashing
World News // 9 hours ago
Students overpower knife-wielding man after German university slashing
June 10 (UPI) -- A man armed with a knife was overpowered by a group of students after stabbing multiple people at a university in Germany, local police said Friday.
Oklahoma AG seeks to schedule 25 executions
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Oklahoma AG seeks to schedule 25 executions
June 10 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor on Friday asked the state's court of criminal appeals to schedule the execution dates of 25 death row prisoners.
Biden signs declaration addressing migration on final day of summit
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Biden signs declaration addressing migration on final day of summit
June 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a declaration with other Latin American countries on the last day of the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in an effort to address the continent's migration crisis.
Judge blocks Texas investigations into gender-affirming care for trans kids
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge blocks Texas investigations into gender-affirming care for trans kids
June 10 (UPI) -- An Austin, Texas, judge has temporarily stopped the state from investigating many parents who provide gender-affirming care to their transgender children.
Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme
June 10 (UPI) -- The two new Air Force One replacements will not be getting the red, white and blue paint scheme pushed for by former President Donald Trump, the Biden administration confirmed Friday.
Florida jury convicts man of double murder for second time
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Florida jury convicts man of double murder for second time
June 10 (UPI) -- A Florida jury on Friday convicted a man for the second time in the execution-style killings of a married couple in 2010.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Workers rescued after getting trapped in chocolate tank
Workers rescued after getting trapped in chocolate tank
China calls lab leak theory a political 'lie' after new WHO report
China calls lab leak theory a political 'lie' after new WHO report
White House: CDC to end COVID-19 test requirement for those flying into U.S.
White House: CDC to end COVID-19 test requirement for those flying into U.S.
Hyundai's self-driving taxis roll out on the streets of South Korea
Hyundai's self-driving taxis roll out on the streets of South Korea
Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme
Reports: Air Force One will not have Trump paint scheme
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement