June 3, 2022 / 3:00 AM / Updated June 3, 2018 at 11:52 AM

On This Day: London Bridge attack kills 8

On June 3, 2017, a van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and the drivers stabbed people at nearby bars and restaurants, killing eight victims.

By UPI Staff
On This Day: London Bridge attack kills 8
Police officers cordon off London Bridge on June 4, 2017, in London, one day after three terrorists killed eight people and injured 48 people after driving a van at pedestrians and committing a frenzied knife attack in nearby Borough Market. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1888, the comic baseball poem "Casey at the Bat" was published in the Sunday edition of the San Francisco Examiner.

In 1937, the Duke of Windsor, formerly King Edward VIII, married divorcee Wallis Warfield Simpson of Baltimore after abdicating the British throne.

In 1940, waves of German bombers raided Paris, killing 48 people, damaging buildings and narrowly missing U.S. Ambassador William C. Bullitt.

In 1965, Gemini IV astronaut Ed White made the first American "walk" in space. White, attached to a 25-foot cord, was outside the spacecraft for 23 minutes. He later said the order to end his spacewalk was the "saddest moment" of his life.

File Photo by NASA

In 1968, radical feminist author and actor Valerie Solanas shot artist Andy Warhol at his New York City studio The Factory. Warhol survived the shooting after a five-hour operation to repair damage to several internal organs.

In 1989, Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, leader of the Islamic revolution, died 11 days after surgery to stop internal bleeding.

In 2004, CIA Director George Tenet resigned.

In 2008, U.S. Sen. Barack Obama of Illinois clinched the Democratic presidential nomination on the final day of the party's primary season.

In 2011, Jack Kevorkian, 83, the Michigan physician known as "Dr. Death," died. His advocacy for assisted suicide created havoc for medical ethicists and law agencies.

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

In 2012, a Dana Air jetliner crashed into a two-story apartment building in a densely populated suburb of Lagos, Nigeria, killing 153 people on the plane and 10 on the ground.

In 2017, a van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and the drivers stabbed people at nearby bars and restaurants, killing eight victims. Police fatally shot the attackers and the Islamic State claimed credit for both attacks.

In 2018, Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted, sending lava ash into nearby villages and killing more than 100 people.

In 2019, Jay-Z became the first hip-hop artist to become a billionaire, according to Forbes.

In 2021, SpaceX launched tiny squids, medical experiments and improved solar panels for the International Space Station.

File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Latest Headlines

U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
June 2 (UPI) -- Democratic lawmakers in New York have passed a slew of bills to strengthen gun laws and protections for abortion and election rights in the state.
Top News // 42 minutes ago
On June 3, 2017, a van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and the drivers stabbed people at nearby bars and restaurants, killing eight victims.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
June 2 (UPI) -- Texas' 14-year-old Harini Logan won the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night in a historic spell-off.
World News // 4 hours ago
June 2 (UPI) -- Yemen's warring Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the nation's internationally recognized government have agreed to renew the current truce for another two months, the United Nations said Thursday.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
June 2 (UPI) -- House oversight and reform committee said Thursday it will investigate Jared Kushner informing him the committee would investigate the Saudi Public Investment Fund's $2 billion investment in his firm Affinity.
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
June 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday called for Congress to ban assault weapons -- or at least raise the age limit to purchase one -- in a nationwide address from the White House in the wake of several mass shootings.
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
June 2 (UPI) -- A group of 21 House Democrats on Thursday urged House leadership to split a package of gun control measures into eight separate bills in hopes of attracting Republican votes.
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
June 2 (UPI) -- Disgraced former Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein's appeal of criminal sexual misconduct and rape convictions was rejected Thursday, according to court documents.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
June 2 (UPI) -- The suspect in the Buffalo, N.Y., mass shooting that left 10 people dead in May pleaded not guilty Thursday to 25 counts against him, court documents show.
World News // 9 hours ago
June 2 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II will not attend a thanksgiving service on Friday night after experiencing "some discomfort" following a Platinum Jubilee celebration on Thursday.
Hospital gunman targeted doctor who performed his back surgery, Tulsa police say
Russia captures majority of Severodonetsk, now occupies 20% of Ukraine
Queen Elizabeth experiencing 'some discomfort,' to skip church event
Biden administration cancels all loans for Corinthian College students
U.S., Taiwan announce trade initiative, angering China
